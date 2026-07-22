LiveRamp to Report Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2027

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data collaboration platform, today announced that its fiscal 2027 first quarter financial results will be released on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 after the financial markets close.

In light of the previously announced and still pending transaction with Publicis Groupe, LiveRamp will not host an earnings conference call or provide financial guidance in conjunction with the earnings release.

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About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is a leading data collaboration technology company, empowering marketers and media owners to deliver and measure marketing performance everywhere it matters. LiveRamp’s data collaboration network seamlessly unites data across advertisers, platforms, publishers, data providers, and commerce media networks—unlocking deep insights, delivering transformational consumer experiences, and driving measurable growth.

Built on a foundation of strict neutrality, interoperability, and global scale, LiveRamp enables organizations to maximize the value of their data while accelerating innovation. Trusted by many of the world’s leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators, LiveRamp is helping shape the future of responsible data collaboration in an AI-driven, outcomes-focused world where advertisers reach intended audiences and consumers receive more relevant advertising messages.

LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com .