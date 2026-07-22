ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results; Ninth Consecutive Quarter of Growth in Our Book Value Per Share

 | Source: ES Bancshares, Inc. ES Bancshares, Inc.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today reported net income of $882 thousand, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to a net income of $1.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

           
Key Quarterly Financial Data 2026 Highlights
Performance Metrics2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 • Total deposits grew by $4.2 million from year end 2025 inclusive of a $5.0 million decrease in brokered deposits.

• The Cost of Funds for the three months ended June 30, 2026, dropped to 2.41% from 2.44% in the prior linked quarter.

• For 3 months ended June 30, 2026, the Company’s net interest margin increased to 3.10% compared to 3.06% for the 3 months ended March 31, 2026.

• The Company repurchased 40,000 shares in the second quarter of 2026.

• Book value for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, totaled $7.64 per share increasing for the ninth consecutive quarter.

Return on average assets (%) 0.57  0.71  0.42
Return on average equity (%) 6.72  8.91  5.31
Return on average tangible equity (%) 6.80  9.02  5.37
Net interest margin (%) 3.10  3.06  2.77
      
Income Statement (a)2Q26 1Q26 4Q25
Net interest income$4,666 $4,698 $4,239
Non-interest income$317 $366 $403
Net income$882 $1,108 $659
Earnings per diluted common share$0.13 $0.16 $0.10
      
Balance Sheet (a)2Q26 1Q26 4Q25
Average total loans$533,801 $541,939 $553,324
Average total deposits$503,839 $515,419 $512,918
Book value per share$7.64 $7.50 $7.34
Tangible book value per share$7.56 $7.42 $7.25
(a) In thousands except for per share amounts
 

Phil Guarnieri, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of ES Bancshares said “We were able to repurchase 40,000 shares at a discount to our book value in the second quarter. We increased pre-tax income by $130 thousand as we continue to control our costs and expenses. We continue to deploy various strategic decisions to increase our stockholder value.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

June 30, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025

As of June 30, 2026, total assets were $617.6 million, an increase of $952 thousand, or 0.2%, as compared to total assets of $616.7 million on December 31, 2025. The increase can be attributed to our growth in retail deposits that were partially offset by reductions in our borrowed funds and brokered deposits.

Loans receivable, net of Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans totaled $526.2 million, a decrease of $18.3 million or 3.4% from December 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2026, the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.97%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and foreclosed real estate were $5.0 million or 0.80% of total assets, as of June 30, 2026, decreasing since December 31, 2025. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.94%, as of June 30, 2026, and 1.08% for December 31, 2025. The decrease from December 31, 2025, was primarily due to the payoff of one non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan in the first quarter of 2026.

Total liabilities decreased $860 thousand to $565.0 million at June 30, 2026, from $565.8 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease can be attributed to decrease in borrowed money of $3.4 million and a decrease in other liabilities of $757 thousand, partially offset by an increase in total deposits of $4.2 million.

As of June 30, 2026, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 10.13%, 15.07%, 15.07% and 16.32% respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." During the second quarter of 2026 the Company repurchased 40 thousand shares, or $237.4 thousand, under its stock repurchase program. We had announced a second stock repurchase plan for an addition $750,000. Book value per common share was $7.64 at June 30, 2026, compared to $7.34 at December 31, 2025. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $7.56 at June 30, 2026, compared to $7.25 at December 31, 2025.

Financial Performance Overview:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026, vs. March 31, 2026

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company net income totaled $882 thousand, compared to a net income of $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The decrease can be attributed to higher income taxes, partially offset by lower non-interest expense.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 remained at $4.7 million despite the lower average loan balance during the current quarter. The Company’s net interest margin increased by 4 basis points to 3.10% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 3.06% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The increase in margin can be attributed to a decrease in interest expense on deposits. Our subordinated debt repriced as of April 30, 2026, and adjusts quarterly at a margin of 579 basis points over the 3-month SOFR rate.

There was a $52 thousand reversal for credit losses taken for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to a $21 thousand reversal for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The reversal for credit losses was due to a partial recovery of taxi medallion loan that was previously charged-off.

Non-interest income decreased $49 thousand, to $317 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with non-interest income of $366 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The majority of the decrease can be attributed to lower service charges and fees on loans in the second quarter of 2026. We have not yet received the remaining ERTC installments for the 2021 tax year.

Non-interest expenses totaled $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The largest fluctuations quarter over quarter were due to a $212 thousand decrease in compensation and benefits, partially offset by an increase of $43 thousand in marketing.

About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, a Loan Production Office and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825

     
ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(in thousands)
  June 30,
2026		 December 31,
2025
  |------(unaudited)------|  
     
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $59,163  $36,645 
Securities, net  9,640   11,915 
Loans receivable, net:    
Real estate mortgage loans  515,019   528,158 
Commercial and Lines of Credit  12,640   17,648 
Home Equity and Consumer Loans  342   379 
Deferred costs  3,378   3,544 
Allowance for Loan Credit Losses  (5,140)  (5,142)
Total loans receivable, net  526,239   544,586 
Accrued interest receivable  2,613   2,649 
Investment in restricted stock, at cost  3,672   3,846 
Goodwill  581   581 
Bank premises and equipment, net  3,862   4,128 
Repossessed assets  -   - 
Right of use lease asset  4,571   5,019 
Bank Owned Life Insurance  5,739   5,653 
Other Assets  1,539   1,645 
Total Assets $617,619  $616,667 
     
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity    
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits $108,470  $105,966 
Interest-Bearing Deposits  388,240   381,531 
Brokered Deposits  10,041   15,040 
Total Deposits  506,751   502,537 
Bond Issue, net of costs  11,350   11,823 
Borrowed Money  35,936   39,328 
Lease liability  4,855   5,307 
Other Liabilities  6,082   6,839 
Total Liabilities  564,974   565,834 
Stockholders' equity  52,645   50,833 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$617,619  $616,667 
     


  
 ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(in thousands)
 Three Months Ended,
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025
 |----------------(unaudited)----------------|
Interest income     
Loans$7,383  $7,510  $7,401 
Securities 149   181   126 
Other interest-earning assets 463   464   432 
Total Interest Income 7,995   8,155   7,959 
Interest expense     
Deposits 2,602   2,721   2,985 
Borrowings 727   736   735 
Total Interest Expense 3,329   3,457   3,720 
Net Interest Income 4,666   4,698   4,239 
Reversal of Credit Losses (52)  (21)  (10)
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 4,718   4,719   4,249 
Non-interest income     
Service charges and fees 270   301   357 
Other 47   65   46 
Total non-interest income 317   366   403 
Non-interest expenses     
Compensation and benefits 1,900   2,112   1,779 
Occupancy and equipment 615   624   614 
Data processing service fees 326   315   317 
Professional fees 305   272   316 
FDIC & NYS Banking Premiums 96   101   102 
Marketing 122   79   85 
Insurance 48   49   47 
Other 451   491   490 
Total non-interest expense 3,863   4,043   3,750 
Income(loss) prior to tax expense 1,172   1,042   902 
Income taxes 290   (66)  243 
Net Profit$882  $1,108  $659 
      


   
  ES Bancshares, Inc.
  Average Balance Sheet Data
  For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
  June 30, 2026March 31, 2026December 31, 2025
  Avg Bal Interest AverageAvg Bal Interest AverageAvg Bal Interest Average
  Rolling 3 Mos. Rolling 3 Mos. Yield/CostRolling 3 Mos. Rolling 3 Mos. Yield/CostRolling 3 Mos. Rolling 3 Mos. Yield/Cost
Assets                
Interest-earning assets:                
Loans receivable $533,801 $7,383 5.53%$541,939 $7,510 5.54%$553,324 $7,401 5.35%
Investment securities  18,079  149 3.29% 21,053  181 3.43% 14,638  126 3.43%
Other interest earning assets  49,961  463 3.76% 50,677  464 3.71% 43,364  432 3.94%
Total interest-earning assets  601,841  7,995 5.31% 613,669  8,155 5.32% 611,326  7,959 5.21%
Non-interest earning assets  14,932     28,474     14,542    
Total assets $616,773    $642,143    $625,868    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
Demand Deposit accounts $36,234 $35 0.38%$39,363 $36 0.37%$34,442 $32 0.37%
Savings accounts  214,768  1,282 2.39% 221,971  1,360 2.48% 221,921  1,533 2.74%
Certificates of deposit  146,949  1,285 3.51% 149,160  1,235 3.36% 153,046  1,420 3.68%
Total interest-bearing deposits  397,951  2,602 2.62% 410,494  2,721 2.69% 409,408  2,985 2.89%
Borrowings  38,002  444 4.69% 39,200  454 4.69% 39,393  463 4.66%
Subordinated debenture  11,346  283 9.97% 11,337  282 9.95% 11,820  272 9.20%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  447,299  3,329 2.98% 461,031  3,457 3.04% 460,622  3,719 3.20%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits  105,270     104,925     103,510    
Other liabilities  11,717     11,118     11,118    
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities  116,987     116,043     114,628    
Stockholders' equity  52,487     51,610     50,619    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $616,773    $642,143    $625,868    
Net interest income   $4,666    $4,698    $4,239  
Average interest rate spread (1)     2.33%    2.27%    2.01%
Net interest margin (2)     3.10%    3.06%    2.77%
                 
                 
(1) Average interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
                 
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
                 


   
  ES Bancshares, Inc.
Five Quarter
Performance Ratio Highlights		Three Months Ended
June 30,
2026		March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025
Performance Ratios (%) - annualized     
 Return on Average Assets 0.57% 0.71% 0.42% 0.41% 0.66%
 Return on Average Equity 6.72% 8.91% 5.31% 5.12% 8.44%
 Return on Average Tangible Equity 6.80% 9.02% 5.37% 5.18% 8.55%
 Efficiency Ratio 77.52% 79.84% 80.84% 81.71% 73.30%
Yields / Costs (%)     
 Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets 5.31% 5.31% 5.21% 5.25% 5.17%
 Average Cost - Interest-bearing Liabilities 2.98% 3.04% 3.20% 3.22% 3.36%
 Net Interest Margin 3.10% 3.06% 2.77% 2.79% 2.66%
Capital Ratios (%)     
 Equity / Assets 8.52% 8.07% 8.25% 8.07% 7.66%
 Tangible Equity / Assets 8.44% 7.99% 8.16% 7.98% 7.58%
 Tier I leverage ratio (a) 10.13% 10.01% 10.00% 9.91% 9.78%
 Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a) 15.07% 15.10% 14.91% 14.51% 14.35%
 Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a) 15.07% 15.10% 14.91% 14.51% 14.35%
 Total Risk-based capital ratio (a) 16.32% 16.35% 16.16% 15.76% 15.60%
Stock Valuation     
 Book Value (c)$7.64 $7.50 $7.34 $7.24 $7.13 
 Tangible Book Value (c)$7.56 $7.42 $7.25 $7.15 $7.05 
 Shares Outstanding (b) 6,887  6,927  6,926  6,926  6,927 
Asset Quality (%)     
 ACL / Total Loans 0.97% 0.95% 0.94% 0.93% 0.93%
 Non Performing Loans / Total Loans 0.93% 0.92% 1.08% 1.10% 1.13%
 Non Performing Assets / Total Assets 0.80% 0.78% 0.96% 0.98% 0.98%
       
 (a) Ratios at Bank level       (b) Shares information presented in thousands       (c) Share value is in dollars
       



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