Calyx Expands Path Platform with Native Document Generation Powered by Docu Prep

DALLAS, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calyx today announced that lenders can now generate, receive, and manage mortgage documents directly within the Path Platform, helping eliminate the need for reconciling data outside the LOS and keeping document activity connected to a single loan data record.

The new connection brings Docu Prep’s document generation capabilities directly into the Path workflow. Rather than requiring lenders to push data over to separate document systems, lenders can now produce and manage documents without leaving the platform—reducing operational friction, minimizing reconciliation work, and helping maintain data integrity throughout the loan lifecycle.

Document preparation has traditionally required lenders to move between systems while maintaining alignment across multiple working versions of the same loan data. These handoffs introduce hidden costs, including ongoing integration maintenance, manual reconciliation, increased compliance risk, and additional operational overhead.

By embedding document generation directly into the Path Platform, Calyx reduces those inefficiencies and enables a more streamlined, controlled process. The result is faster document turnaround, reduced operational cost, and greater confidence in compliance, audit readiness, and data accuracy.

“Document generation has long forced lenders to work outside their LOS,” said Jeff Davis, Director of Sales at Calyx Path Platform. “By bringing it directly into Path, we’re eliminating one of the biggest sources of operational friction and helping lenders reduce the cost and complexity required to maintain data integrity across multiple integrated systems.”

Through the new connection, lenders can generate a full range of mortgage documents within Path, including conventional, FHA, VA, ARM, HELOC, construction, manufactured housing, chattel, land and lot, and specialty lending programs.

Key capabilities include:

Native mortgage document generation within Path

Integrated eSignature support

Warranted documents aligned to loan specifications

Built-in audit trails and user access controls

Loan analysis tools for compliance and quality review

Automated delivery of completed documents into the loan record

Docu Prep brings more than four decades of document preparation expertise to the platform, expanding Path’s ability to connect critical mortgage functions within a single operating environment.

“A tight integration doesn't just mean a better user experience for the lender — it means your data is accurate and your documents are right. In mortgage lending, deals don't close without both. You can have a smooth workflow and still expose yourself to compliance risk if the underlying data isn't clean or the documents aren't warranted to the actual loan specifications. That's what this integration solves,” said Scott Buchanan President & CEO at Docu Prep. “We're excited to help lenders simplify document preparation by making it a natural part of their existing workflow rather than another separate system they need to manage.”

The announcement reflects Calyx’s broader vision for the Path Platform: connecting critical mortgage functions through a shared workflow, rules layer, and loan data foundation rather than relying on disconnected systems and duplicate versions of loan data.

The Docu Prep connection is available immediately to Path lenders.

Learn more about Docu Prep within the Calyx Path Platform at:

https://www.pathsoftware.com/docuprep

About Calyx Path Platform

Calyx Path Platform is a full-cycle mortgage banking platform designed to connect the people, data, workflow, and services involved in mortgage lending through a shared loan foundation. Supporting loan origination, pricing, documents, compliance, analytics, marketing, and investor connectivity, the platform helps lenders operate from a unified workflow and data model while maintaining the flexibility to support their unique business processes, providers, and lending programs.

Learn more at www.pathsoftware.com.

About Docu Prep

For more than 40 years, Docu Prep has helped lenders generate documents across a wide range of lending programs. From conventional mortgages and refinances to construction loans, manufactured housing, HELOCs, bridge loans, land and lot loans, cross-collateral lending, non-QM products, and more, Docu Prep is built to support the complexity of modern lending.

Learn more at www.docuprep.com.

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