2028-29 Legion Nationals host city revealed: Nanaimo is next

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion is pleased to announce Nanaimo, British Columbia as the next host city for the 2028 and 2029 Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships.

“The kind of unbridled passion from the Nanaimo planning team is exactly what it takes to hold successful games,” says Dominion President Berkley Lawrence. “There is no doubt that alongside our British Columbia Command, and with local branch support, our hosts will ensure that competitors experience a professionally run sporting event and have a lot of fun in this beautiful city!”

Competition will take place at Nanaimo’s Rotary Bowl as follows:

Nanaimo 2028 competition dates: 11-13 August

Nanaimo 2029 competition dates: 10-12 August

City of Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog says his community is looking forward to hosting the national event, while showcasing all Nanaimo has to offer including its stunning environment.

“We are pleased and proud to welcome the Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships to Nanaimo,” says Mayor Krog. “This prestigious event brings together Canada’s top young athletes and celebrates the dedication, perseverance and sportsmanship that inspire communities across the country. Nanaimo is honoured to host the athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, and families who make these championships possible. We look forward to delivering an exceptional experience both on and off the track, showcasing our community’s warmth and hospitality while sharing the natural beauty that makes Nanaimo such a special place to visit, live, work and play.”

Nanaimo’s Track & Field Club President Louis Beaudoin also expresses how excited their club is to be hosting the event, which will take place in Nanaimo for two years in a row.

“The Nanaimo Track & Field Club is thrilled that Nanaimo has been selected to host the 2028/2029 Legion National Youth Track & Field Championships,” says Beaudoin. “We look forward to welcoming Canada's top young athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and families to the Rotary Bowl and working alongside community partners to deliver a memorable championship experience.”

Other key supporters include Athletics Canada, the Legion’s British Columbia Command, and Tourism Nanaimo.

"Nanaimo has built a strong reputation as a destination that can successfully host a wide range of sporting events, from community tournaments to national championships,” says Carly Pereboom, CEO of Tourism Nanaimo. “Welcoming the 2028 and 2029 Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships is another opportunity to showcase everything that Nanaimo has to offer while creating lasting economic benefits for our community."

Close to 1,000 athletes from across the country are expected to compete in Nanaimo starting in 2028. The Legion Nationals are Canada’s only track and field championships for under 16 and under 18 age categories. The world-class competition grew from Legionnaires’ support and promotion of youth sports as a healthy activity to help children whose fathers or mothers were serving abroad or had served in the Canadian Armed Forces. The Legion later developed local, provincial, and national youth athletic programs, which now culminate in the games.

“This may be a sports competition, but it’s also an opportunity to grow and make new friends,” says Legion National Sports Committee Chair and Dominion Vice President Trevor Jenvenne. “The planning team in Nanaimo is already gearing up to provide competitors with a first-rate experience both on and off the field!”

The Royal Canadian Legion sponsors hundreds of athletes each year, thanks to support from branches and provincial/territorial commands. Several hundred additional youth join as “Open” athletes. Many Legion Nationals alumni later go on to compete at the international level – including in the Olympics.

Chosen cities typically host the games for two years in a row. The current 2026 and 2027 Legion Nationals will take place in Regina, Saskatchewan at the Canada Games Athletics Complex as follows:

Regina 2026 competition dates: 7-9 August

Regina 2027 competition dates: 6-8 August

More information about the Legion Nationals can be found via Legion.ca.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Incorporated in 1926, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With over 300,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: nbond@legion.ca / 343-540-7604 - Nujma Bond

Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

youtube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand

Linkedin.com/company/royalcanadianlegion

About Tourism Nanaimo

Tourism Nanaimo is the official destination management organization for Nanaimo, British Columbia, playing a central role in how the city plans for and benefits from visitation. Rather than focusing solely on promotion, Tourism Nanaimo works across destination planning, experience and product development, business and event attraction, and strategic investment to ensure the visitor economy supports broader community outcomes. Learn more at tourismnanaimo.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73a4057f-7994-4312-8d27-3144e259d0a5