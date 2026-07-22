Ring Energy Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced the timing of its second quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call.

Ring plans to issue its second quarter 2026 earnings release after the close of trading on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss its second quarter 2026 operational and financial results. To participate, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the “Ring Energy Earnings Conference Call”. International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring’s website at www.ringenergy.com under “Investors” on the “News & Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company based in The Woodlands, Texas, engaged in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties, with current operations focused in the Permian Basin of Texas. The Company’s drilling operations target oil- and liquids-rich producing formations in the Northwest Shelf and Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin.

For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Sonu Singh Johl

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Phone: 281-397-3699

Email: IR@ringenergy.com