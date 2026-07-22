SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2026; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.27 PER COMMON SHARE; CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, JULY 23, AT 9:30 AM CENTRAL TIME

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 of $20.3 million, an increase of $4.5 million or 28.5%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net interest income, lower provision for income taxes, a decrease in noninterest expense, and an increase in noninterest income, partially offset by higher provision for credit losses (PCL). Preliminary net income was $1.83 per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of $0.44 as compared to the $1.39 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year. For the full fiscal year 2026, preliminary net income was $71.8 million, an increase of $13.3 million, or 22.6%, when compared to fiscal year 2025, while diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2026 were $6.43, an increase of $1.25, or 24.1%, as compared to fiscal year 2025.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026:

Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.83, up $0.44, or 31.7%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and up $0.23, or 14.4%, from the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter.





Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 1.57%, while annualized return on average common equity (ROE) was 14.0%, as compared to 1.27% and 11.8%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.41% and 12.6%, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter.





Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.67%, up from 3.47% reported for the year ago period, and unchanged from the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $4.1 million, or 10.1%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $1.3 million, or 2.9%, as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter. Net interest income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 included a $603,000 reversal of accrued interest related to an agricultural production relationship placed on nonaccrual status, reducing net interest margin by approximately five basis points.





PCL was $3.2 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, a $694,000 increase from the year ago period and a $1.1 million increase from the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher net charge-offs, higher reserves required for pooled loans driven largely by the Bank’s annual ACL model update, and to support loan growth. See “Balance Sheet Summary” below for more detailed information regarding nonperforming loans and allowance for credit losses (ACL).





Gross loan balances increased by $69.4 million during the fourth quarter, and increased by $291.2 million, or 7.1%, for the full fiscal year 2026.





Deposit balances increased by $66.9 million during the fourth quarter, and increased by $126.5 million, or 3.0%, for the full fiscal year 2026.





Tangible book value per share was $47.43, having increased by $5.56, or 13.3%, as compared to June 30, 2025.





The Company repurchased 4,000 shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 at an average price of $69.10 per share, for a total of $291,000. For the full fiscal year 2026, the Company repurchased 317,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $58.59 per share, for a total of $18.6 million. The average purchase price of shares purchased in fiscal 2026 was 124% of tangible book value as of June 30, 2026.





Dividend Declared:

The Board of Directors, on July 21, 2026, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.27 per share, payable August 31, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026, marking the 129th consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The dividend represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or 8.0%, as compared to the previous quarterly dividend payment. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 9:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-800-715-9871 in the United States and from all other locations by calling 1-646-307-1963. Participants should use participant access code 3159664. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through July 28, 2026. The playback may be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 in the United States and Canada, and using the conference passcode 3159664.

Balance Sheet Summary:

The Company experienced balance sheet growth in fiscal 2026, with total assets of $5.2 billion at June 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of $215.3 million, or 4.3%, as compared to June 30, 2025. Growth primarily reflected increases in net loans receivable and investments in tax credits in the other assets category, partially offset by decreases in cash equivalents and time deposits and available for sale (AFS) securities.

Cash equivalents and time deposits were $91.0 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $102.1 million, or 52.9%, as compared to June 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily the result of loan generation that outpaced deposit growth during the period, which was partially offset by earnings retention after cash dividends paid. AFS securities were $450.8 million at June 30, 2026, down $10.1 million, or 2.2%, as compared to June 30, 2025.

Loans, net of the ACL, were $4.3 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $287.9 million, or 7.1%, as compared to June 30, 2025. Gross loan balances increased by $291.2 million, or 7.1%, while the ACL attributable to outstanding loan balances increased $3.3 million, or 6.4%, as compared to June 30, 2025. The Company noted growth primarily in 1-4 family residential real estate, agriculture real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and industrial, non-owner occupied commercial real estate, owner occupied commercial real estate, and agriculture production loan balances. This was partially offset by decreases in construction and land development, and consumer loan balances. The table below illustrates changes in loan balances by type over recent periods:

Summary Loan Data as of: June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 1-4 Family residential real estate $ 1,085,512 $ 1,063,006 $ 1,043,090 $ 1,021,300 $ 992,445 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 924,144 945,274 912,611 918,275 888,317 Owner occupied commercial real estate 471,990 476,994 460,064 454,265 442,984 Multi-family real estate 469,968 467,936 452,733 445,953 422,758 Construction and land development 310,006 279,943 298,412 283,912 332,405 Agriculture real estate 295,803 278,541 261,118 255,610 244,983 Total loans secured by real estate 3,557,423 3,511,694 3,428,028 3,379,315 3,323,892 Commercial and industrial 552,557 546,002 537,276 521,945 510,259 Agriculture production 219,155 204,447 202,892 229,338 206,128 Consumer 53,144 51,869 52,182 56,051 55,387 All other loans 9,529 8,348 6,178 5,094 5,102 Total loans 4,391,808 4,322,360 4,226,556 4,191,743 4,100,768 Deferred loan fees, net — — — — (178) Gross loans 4,391,808 4,322,360 4,226,556 4,191,743 4,100,590 Allowance for credit losses (54,912) (55,937) (54,465) (52,081) (51,629) Net loans $ 4,336,896 $ 4,266,423 $ 4,172,091 $ 4,139,662 $ 4,048,961

Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $181.7 million at June 30, 2026, as compared to $177.7 million at March 31, 2026, and $224.1 million at June 30, 2025.

The Bank’s concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, as defined by banking regulatory guidance and including multi-family and construction and land development loans, is estimated at 287.7% of Tier 1 capital and ACL at June 30, 2026, as compared to 301.9% as of June 30, 2025. These loans represented 38.8% of gross loans at June 30, 2026. The largest component of this concentration is non-owner occupied commercial real estate, which is primarily comprised of loans secured by hospitality (hotels and restaurants), care facilities, strip centers, retail stand-alone properties, and storage units. Within this portfolio, the hospitality and retail stand-alone segments consist primarily of franchised businesses; care facilities consist mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers are generally non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. The Bank’s multi-family real estate loan portfolio commonly includes loans secured by properties currently participating in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or that have exited the program. The largest component of the construction and land development portfolio is commercial construction, consisting primarily of loans collateralized by multi-family real estate and industrial warehouse developments. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and each of its individual segments closely.

Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $27.7 million, or 0.63% of gross loans, at June 30, 2026, as compared to $23.0 million, or 0.56% of gross loans, at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $33.5 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, as compared to $23.7 million, or 0.47% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. The rise in NPAs reflects an increase in NPLs and other real estate owned (OREO), partially offset by net charge-offs. The year-over-year increase in NPLs was primarily attributable to three borrower relationships: one commercial relationship consisting of multiple related loans collateralized by commercial real estate and equipment; one consisting of two related agricultural production loans secured by crops and equipment; and the other, which was added during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, consisting of several related agricultural production loans secured by crop insurance claims, restricted cash, crops, and equipment. The increase in OREO was primarily due to the foreclosure of a previously reported nonaccrual commercial loan relationship consisting of multiple loans collateralized by commercial real estate and equipment.

The ACL at June 30, 2026, totaled $54.9 million, representing 1.25% of gross loans and 199% of nonperforming loans, as compared to an ACL of $51.6 million, representing 1.26% of gross loans and 224% of nonperforming loans, at June 30, 2025. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of June 30, 2026, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. Economic uncertainty remains, including the potential effects of elevated and uncertain interest rates, as inflation remains above the Federal Reserve's long-term target, and evolving labor market and broader economic conditions. The increase in the ACL was primarily attributable to higher reserves required for pooled loans, driven largely by the Bank’s annual ACL model update, which reflected an increase in modeled loss drivers compared to the prior assessment as of June 30, 2025, and increased reserves on agriculture loans reflecting ongoing pressure in the agricultural sector. Additional reserves were also required to support loan growth. This was partially offset by net charge-offs. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge-offs of 0.40% (annualized) during the current quarter, as compared to net charge-offs of 0.53% for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. In the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, net charge offs were $4.3 million due primarily to a $2.6 million partial charge-off of the agricultural production loan relationship noted above which was placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter and a previously identified nonperforming commercial loan relationship that was transferred to OREO following foreclosure resulting in a charge off of $1.2 million. For fiscal year 2026, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.18%, as compared to 0.17% for fiscal year 2025.

Total liabilities were $4.6 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $169.3 million, or 3.8%, as compared to June 30, 2025. Growth primarily reflected increases in total deposits, FHLB advances, and other liabilities which increased due to future capital contributions related to tax credit investments. This was partially offset by a $7.5 million decrease in subordinated debentures, as the Company retired debt that became callable during the three-month period ended June 30, 2026.

Deposits were $4.4 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $126.5 million, or 3.0%, as compared to June 30, 2025. Certificate of deposit growth was relatively balanced between brokered and non-brokered deposits. Nonmaturity deposit growth was primarily attributable to increases in non-interest bearing deposits, savings accounts, and brokered money market deposit accounts, partially offset by declines in NOW accounts and non-brokered money market deposit accounts. Public unit balances totaled $517.8 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $33.0 million compared to June 30, 2025, primarily due to competitive pricing dynamics on certain time deposits and normal fluctuations in operating account balances. Brokered deposits totaled $290.6 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $55.6 million as compared to June 30, 2025, primarily attributable to brokered certificates of deposit. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was 99.7%, as compared to 94.5% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:

Summary Deposit Data as of: June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 560,704 $ 528,601 $ 526,569 $ 501,885 $ 508,110 NOW accounts 1,074,489 1,153,078 1,167,626 1,098,921 1,132,298 MMDAs - non-brokered 314,350 305,903 309,806 326,387 329,837 Brokered MMDAs 10,654 21,073 10,817 28,129 1,414 Savings accounts 707,482 718,199 701,553 715,406 661,115 Total nonmaturity deposits 2,667,679 2,726,854 2,716,371 2,670,728 2,632,774 Certificates of deposit - non-brokered 1,460,172 1,408,723 1,412,394 1,409,332 1,414,945 Brokered certificates of deposit 279,995 205,338 179,569 200,430 233,649 Total certificates of deposit 1,740,167 1,614,061 1,591,963 1,609,762 1,648,594 Total deposits $ 4,407,846 $ 4,340,915 $ 4,308,334 $ 4,280,490 $ 4,281,368 Public unit nonmaturity accounts $ 420,047 $ 471,659 $ 490,060 $ 424,391 $ 435,632 Public unit certificates of deposit 97,787 93,061 94,039 112,963 115,204 Total public unit deposits $ 517,834 $ 564,720 $ 584,099 $ 537,354 $ 550,836

FHLB advances were $130.4 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $26.4 million, or 25.3%, as compared to June 30, 2025. Outstanding FHLB daily reset borrowings were $28.4 million as of June 30, 2026, as compared to none outstanding as of June 30, 2025.

The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $590.7 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $46.0 million, or 8.4%, as compared to June 30, 2025. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, in combination with a $1.6 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses (AOCL) as the market value of the Company’s investments appreciated due to tighter credit spreads and continued principal paydowns within the investment portfolio. The AOCL totaled $9.8 million at June 30, 2026, as compared to $11.4 million at June 30, 2025. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity. The increase in stockholders’ equity was partially offset by $18.6 million utilized to repurchase 317,000 shares of the Company’s common stock during fiscal 2026 at an average price of $58.59 per share.

Quarterly Income Statement Summary:

The Company’s net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, was $44.4 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 10.1%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to an increase of 20 basis points in the net interest margin, from 3.47% to 3.67%, coupled with a 4.0% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets in the current three-month period compared to the same period a year ago. The primary driver of the net interest margin expansion, compared to the year ago period, was a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 29 basis points, partially offset by a decrease of six basis points in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Loan discount accretion and liability premium amortization related to the November 2018 acquisition of First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2024 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $395,000 in net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $600,000 in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed three basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, as compared to a five-basis point contribution for the same period of the prior fiscal year, and as compared to a three-basis point contribution in the linked quarter, ended March 31, 2026, when net interest margin was 3.67%.

The Company recorded a PCL of $3.2 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, as compared to a PCL of $2.5 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $3.3 million provision attributable to the ACL for outstanding loan balances and a $111,000 negative provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures, primarily reflecting changes in the composition of unfunded loan commitments. The factors considered when estimating a required ACL and PCL for loan balances outstanding are detailed above in the “Balance Sheet Summary”.

The Company’s noninterest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, was $7.4 million, an increase of $78,000, or 1.1%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to an increase in earnings on bank owned life insurance (BOLI), wealth management fees, deposit account charges and related fees, and net realized gains on sale of loans. The increase in earnings on BOLI was mainly attributable to a mortality benefit of $231,000 recognized in the fourth quarter of 2026. Wealth management fees benefited from revenue growth at both Southern Financial Advisors and Southern Wealth Trust Services, primarily driven by market appreciation and the resulting increase in assets under management. Deposit account charges and related fees benefited from increased frequency of charges for non-sufficient funds and increased wire fee income from an increase of our wire fee rates and elevated wire activity. Lastly, the increase in gain on sale of loans was primarily attributable to gain on sale of SBA loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in other loan fees, reflecting a refinement of our fee recognition under ASC 310-20, Receivables – Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs, with a greater portion now recognized in interest income over the life of the loan.

Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, was $25.5 million, a decrease of $431,000, or 1.7%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease as compared to the year-ago period was primarily attributable to decreases in legal and professional fees, intangible amortization, deposit insurance premiums, and other noninterest expenses. The decrease in legal and professional fees was primarily due to $425,000 of consulting costs incurred in the prior-year period in connection with negotiating a new contract with a significant vendor that did not reoccur in the current period. The decrease in intangible amortization expense was attributable to a core deposit intangible that was fully amortized in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 from a previous merger. The Company also benefited from lower deposit insurance premiums, primarily reflecting improvements in the financial metrics used to determine assessment rates. Lastly, other noninterest expense decreased largely due to loan product expense associated with expenses for loan collection and lending activities. These decreases when compared to the prior year period were partially offset by increases in compensation and benefits, primarily due to annual merit increases, as well as a trend increase in team member headcount.

The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, was 49.3%, as compared to 54.6% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The improvement was attributable to increases in net interest income and noninterest income, and a decline in operating expenses.

The income tax provision was $2.7 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of 18.0% as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 was 11.9%, as compared to 17.5% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily attributable to a $1.7 million income tax benefit recognized from tax credit investments. In the same period of the prior fiscal year, the Company recognized a $701,000 benefit from tax credit investments.

Forward-Looking Information:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities, might not be realized within the anticipated time frames, to the extent anticipated, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; potential adverse impacts to economic conditions both nationally and in our local market areas and other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and inflation, including the effects of a potential recession whether caused by Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve Board”) actions or otherwise or slowed economic growth caused by changes in oil prices or supply chain disruptions; the impact of monetary and fiscal policies of the Federal Reserve Board and the U.S. Government or other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the ACL on loans; our ability to access cost-effective funding and maintain sufficient liquidity; the timely development of and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors’ products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; fluctuations in the demand for loans and deposits, including our ability to attract and retain deposits; the impact of a federal government shutdown; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, other natural disasters, war, terrorist activities or civil unrest and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of examinations of us by our regulators, including the impact on FDIC insurance premiums and the possibility that our regulators may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for credit losses on loans or a write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes and an inability to keep pace with the rate of technological advances; the inability of key third party providers to perform their obligations to us; cyber threats, such as phishing, ransomware, and insider attacks, which can lead to financial loss, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties if sensitive customer data and critical infrastructure are not adequately protected; our ability to retain key members of our management team; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share are financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not intended to be a substitute for analyses based on GAAP measures. As other companies may utilize different methodologies for calculating these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other institutions.

Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding intangible assets from common stockholders’ equity. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, less restricted common shares not vested. For comparison, book value per common share is calculated by dividing common stockholders’ equity by common shares outstanding, less restricted common shares not vested. This approach is consistent with the treatment applied by bank regulatory agencies, which generally exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides information considered important to investors and is useful in understanding the Company’s capital position. Calculations of tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share to the corresponding GAAP measures of common stockholders’ equity and book value per common share are presented below.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Summary Balance Sheet Data as of: June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Cash equivalents and time deposits $ 90,966 $ 93,286 $ 134,309 $ 124,358 $ 193,105 Available for sale (AFS) securities 450,775 439,115 444,965 453,855 460,844 FHLB/FRB membership stock 20,111 18,863 18,552 18,489 18,500 Loans held for sale 1,787 1,033 1,271 277 431 Loans receivable, gross 4,391,808 4,322,360 4,226,556 4,191,743 4,100,590 Allowance for credit losses 54,912 55,937 54,465 52,081 51,629 Loans receivable, net 4,336,896 4,266,423 4,172,091 4,139,662 4,048,961 Bank-owned life insurance 77,117 77,155 76,793 76,240 75,691 Intangible assets 70,620 71,329 72,049 72,866 73,721 Premises and equipment 93,191 93,366 94,560 95,211 95,982 Other assets 93,438 80,894 79,797 55,374 52,372 Total assets $ 5,234,901 $ 5,141,464 $ 5,094,387 $ 5,036,332 $ 5,019,607 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,847,142 $ 3,812,314 $ 3,781,765 $ 3,778,605 $ 3,773,258 Noninterest-bearing deposits 560,704 528,601 526,569 501,885 508,110 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 15,000 FHLB advances 130,424 105,033 102,041 102,029 104,052 Other liabilities 70,187 78,758 73,417 50,371 51,287 Subordinated debt 15,766 23,248 23,235 23,221 23,208 Total liabilities 4,644,223 4,567,954 4,527,027 4,476,111 4,474,915 Total stockholders’ equity 590,678 573,510 567,360 560,221 544,692 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,234,901 $ 5,141,464 $ 5,094,387 $ 5,036,332 $ 5,019,607 Equity to assets ratio 11.28 % 11.15 % 11.14 % 11.12 % 10.85 % Common shares outstanding 11,011,109 11,015,112 11,142,733 11,290,667 11,299,467 Less: Restricted common shares not vested 46,740 50,525 49,075 48,675 50,163 Common shares for book value determination 10,964,369 10,964,587 11,093,658 11,241,992 11,249,304 Book value per common share $ 53.87 $ 52.31 $ 51.14 $ 49.83 $ 48.42 Less: Intangible assets per common share 6.44 6.51 6.49 6.48 6.55 Tangible book value per common share (1) 47.43 45.80 44.65 43.35 41.87 Closing market price 76.21 63.94 59.12 52.56 54.78

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.

Nonperforming asset data as of: June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Nonaccrual loans $ 27,655 $ 30,135 $ 29,655 $ 26,031 $ 23,040 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 27,655 30,135 29,655 26,031 23,040 Other real estate owned (OREO) 5,631 1,795 1,536 1,006 625 Personal property repossessed 209 23 5 45 32 Total nonperforming assets $ 33,495 $ 31,953 $ 31,196 $ 27,082 $ 23,697 Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.64 % 0.62 % 0.61 % 0.54 % 0.47 % Total nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.63 % 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.62 % 0.56 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 198.56 % 185.62 % 183.66 % 200.07 % 224.08 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.25 % 1.29 % 1.29 % 1.24 % 1.26 % Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $ 30,989 $ 31,672 $ 32,048 $ 27,072 $ 26,642





For the three-month period ended Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data: June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Interest income: Cash equivalents $ 430 $ 659 $ 1,059 $ 1,114 $ 1,698 AFS securities and membership stock 4,960 4,902 5,198 5,456 5,586 Loans receivable 67,375 65,398 65,975 66,460 63,354 Total interest income 72,765 70,959 72,232 73,030 70,638 Interest expense: Deposits 26,398 26,172 27,699 28,940 28,644 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 202 200 204 200 191 FHLB advances 1,433 1,070 1,080 1,081 1,080 Subordinated debt 325 362 379 391 390 Total interest expense 28,358 27,804 29,362 30,612 30,305 Net interest income 44,407 43,155 42,870 42,418 40,333 Provision for credit losses 3,194 2,080 1,680 4,500 2,500 Noninterest income: Deposit account charges and related fees 2,356 2,331 2,429 2,365 2,156 Bank card interchange income 1,744 1,592 1,614 1,530 1,839 Loan servicing fees 247 245 250 263 167 Other loan fees 79 27 164 194 917 Net realized gains on sale of loans 336 226 167 175 143 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 794 677 552 548 533 Insurance brokerage commissions 414 353 345 319 368 Wealth management fees 1,041 944 936 851 825 Other noninterest income 347 695 319 328 332 Total noninterest income 7,358 7,090 6,776 6,573 7,280 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 14,130 14,054 13,651 13,065 13,852 Occupancy and equipment, net 3,787 4,040 3,834 3,788 3,745 Data processing expense 2,650 2,770 2,666 2,513 2,573 Telecommunications expense 288 308 309 347 312 Deposit insurance premiums 480 495 600 620 601 Legal and professional fees 633 521 478 1,075 1,165 Advertising 580 553 538 614 551 Postage and office supplies 363 373 333 300 336 Intangible amortization 702 709 808 857 857 Foreclosed property expenses, net 43 108 31 58 (18) Other noninterest expense 1,889 2,292 2,022 1,814 2,002 Total noninterest expense 25,545 26,223 25,270 25,051 25,976 Net income before income taxes 23,026 21,942 22,696 19,440 19,137 Income taxes 2,747 4,181 4,546 3,790 3,351 Net income 20,279 17,761 18,150 15,650 15,786 Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities 86 81 79 67 71 Net income available to common shareholders $ 20,193 $ 17,680 $ 18,071 $ 15,583 $ 15,715 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.84 $ 1.60 $ 1.62 $ 1.39 $ 1.40 Diluted earnings per common share 1.83 1.60 1.62 1.38 1.39 Dividends per common share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.23 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 10,966,000 11,041,000 11,153,000 11,247,000 11,250,000 Diluted 11,009,000 11,075,000 11,179,000 11,272,000 11,270,000





For the three-month period ended Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data: June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Interest-bearing cash equivalents $ 39,923 $ 68,374 $ 103,156 $ 97,948 $ 151,380 AFS securities and membership stock 473,931 469,515 478,219 493,125 498,491 Loans receivable, gross 4,343,778 4,235,274 4,181,158 4,118,859 4,018,769 Total interest-earning assets 4,857,632 4,773,163 4,762,533 4,709,932 4,668,640 Other assets 336,502 342,334 321,042 302,630 299,217 Total assets $ 5,194,134 $ 5,115,497 $ 5,083,575 $ 5,012,562 $ 4,967,857 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,804,517 $ 3,793,242 $ 3,782,764 $ 3,741,361 $ 3,727,836 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,000 20,000 20,000 18,043 15,000 FHLB advances 140,095 103,556 102,046 102,410 104,053 Subordinated debt 19,506 23,241 23,228 23,215 23,201 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,984,118 3,940,039 3,928,038 3,885,029 3,870,090 Noninterest-bearing deposits 553,513 528,820 541,110 533,809 524,860 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 74,548 74,431 51,411 41,937 37,014 Total liabilities 4,612,179 4,543,290 4,520,559 4,460,775 4,431,964 Total stockholders’ equity 581,955 572,207 563,016 551,787 535,893 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,194,134 $ 5,115,497 $ 5,083,575 $ 5,012,562 $ 4,967,857 Return on average assets 1.57 % 1.41 % 1.42 % 1.24 % 1.27 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity 14.0 % 12.6 % 12.8 % 11.3 % 11.8 % Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.67 % 3.57 % 3.57 % 3.47 % Net interest spread 3.16 % 3.17 % 3.05 % 3.02 % 2.93 % Efficiency ratio 49.3 % 52.2 % 50.9 % 51.1 % 54.6 %



