Fortude among first to deliver Infor Velocity Suite agentic solutions

New York, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortude, is now enabled to deliver the full capabilities of Infor Velocity Suite, positioning the company at the forefront of Infor partners helping CloudSuite customers diagnose inefficiencies in core business processes, then automate and optimize them. Beyond enablement, Fortude is actively expanding what's possible on Velocity Suite, building Gen AI and agentic solutions that push the platform further.

Infor Velocity Suite brings together process mining, automation, generative AI, and now agentic AI into a single package. Its agentic capabilities let organizations build custom AI agents, complete with their own prompts, tools, and guardrails, and coordinate them across multi-step workflows through agent-to-agent collaboration. Because agents can draw on the current ERP screen context and connect to enterprise documents, APIs, and other systems, they understand what a user is working on and can reason over the right information, all with a human kept in the loop throughout. Fortude's expertise allows the company to guide customers across this journey, from mapping how their processes actually run and benchmarking performance against industry standards, to pinpointing exactly where automation and AI investment will deliver the most value.

"We see Velocity Suite as playing an important role in extending what's possible in the Infor ecosystem. One key strength is how closely it's aligned with what each industry actually needs. We have always been keen to see how best to use this technology and bring that knowledge to customers across industries and our markets," said Harshana Kuruppu, Vice President, Product and Automation at Fortude.

Fortude has explored use cases for Infor Velocity Suite, including automating sales order entry from free-form emails and streamlining vendor invoice processing by combining robotic process automation, intelligent document processing, and generative AI. These solutions are yet to be implemented with customers, but point to where Fortude expects to bring early value once projects begin.

This expanded capability builds on Fortude's long-standing partnership with Infor and reflects the company's continued investment in helping customers extract more value from their CloudSuite environments.

About Fortude

Fortude is a global digital solutions company. We work with businesses to modernize ERP, harness data and AI, automate processes, and build cloud-enabled operations that are smarter, faster, and more resilient. That’s how we turn technology into real business impact.

Serving over 120 organizations worldwide, we combine deep domain expertise with strong platform capabilities across ecosystems such as Infor and Microsoft. From transformation foundations to next-generation innovation, we deliver digital solutions that matter.

For more information, visit fortude.co

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