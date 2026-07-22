StorageVault Grows YTD Revenue 10.3%, NOI 9.7% and AFFO 8.8% in Q2 2026, Completes Acquisitions, Adds Expanded Space, and Increases Dividend

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX) reports the Corporation’s Q2 2026 results. Iqbal Khan, Chief Financial Officer, commented:

“StorageVault delivered a strong Q2 and first half, with year to date revenue up 10.3%, NOI up 9.7%, and AFFO per share increasing 8.8%. These results were underpinned by our 45th consecutive quarter of positive same store revenue, NOI, and AFFO growth, continuing to outperform our North American peers. Our consistent operating performance, disciplined acquisition strategy, and ongoing expansion of new storage space demonstrate the strength of our platform and the value it creates. Following another solid quarter, we are well positioned to build on this momentum through the balance of the year.”

2026 Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter of 2026, revenue increased to $91.1 million from $83.5 million in Q2 2025 and NOI, a non-IFRS measure, grew to $60.3 million from $55.2 million. Our cash flow from operations increased year over year and when combined with our financing and investing activities resulted in a cash balance of $19.2 million at the end of the quarter. The Q2 2026 net loss of $6.6 million (net loss of $6.2 million for Q2 2025) is impacted by the following non-cash and non-recurring items – $29.8 million of depreciation and amortization, $1.2 million of interest accretion on convertible debentures, $0.2 million of realized and unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments, and deferred tax recovery of $1.3 million.

Revenue and NOI from Existing Self Storage stores increased by 3.9% and 5.1%, compared to the same period last year. Funds from operations (“FFO”), a non-IFRS measure, were $22.9 million for Q2 2026 compared to $20.3 million in Q2 2025, a 12.8% increase year over year. Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”), a non-IFRS measure, were $25.1 million for Q2 2026 compared to $22.9 million in Q2 2025, a 9.4% increase. On a per basic common share basis, FFO increased by 12.6% and AFFO increased by 9.2%.

For a reconciliation of the above NOI, FFO, and AFFO amounts to IFRS, please see “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the reconciliation tables below, and the Corporation’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

2026 Six Months Year to Date Results

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026 increased to $176.3 million from $159.8 million, for the comparative period, a 10.3% increase, and NOI, a non-IFRS measure, grew to $112.8 million from $102.9 million, for the comparative period, a 9.7% increase. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, cash flow from operations was $51.9 million and when combined with our financing and investing activities resulted in a cash balance of $19.2 million. The net loss of $20.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (net loss of $17.5 million for 2025) is impacted by the following non-cash and non-recurring items – $57.9 million in depreciation and amortization, $2.3 million of interest accretion on convertible debentures, $1.4 million of realized and unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments and deferred tax recovery of $2.6 million.

Our Revenue and NOI from Existing Self Storage, a non-IFRS measure, increased by 5.2% and 5.2%, compared to the same period last year. FFO, a non-IFRS measure, were $39.2 million compared to $35.7 million for the same period in 2025, a 9.9% increase year over year. AFFO, a non-IFRS measure, were $43.4 million compared to $39.9 million for the same period in 2025, an 8.7% increase year over year. On a basic common per share basis, FFO and AFFO increased by 10.0% and 8.8%.

For a reconciliation of the above NOI, FFO, and AFFO amounts to IFRS, please see “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the reconciliation tables below, and ‎the Corporation’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

StorageVault Expands Footprint with Completion of $8.9 Million of Acquisitions and 30,000 Square Feet of New Space in Q2 2026

StorageVault is pleased to announce that in Q2 2026, further to its news releases of December 18, 2025 and March 26, 2026, it completed the acquisition of two stores (the "Acquisitions") from two arm's length vendor groups for an aggregate purchase price of $8.9 million, funded with cash.

These Acquisitions complete all of the transactions previously announced on December 18, 2025 and bring StorageVault's total acquisitions completed in 2026 to $71.4 million.

During the quarter, StorageVault also completed 30,000 square feet of expansion space. The Corporation expects to complete approximately 165,000 square feet of expanded and renovated space in fiscal 2026, of which 70,000 square feet has now been completed as of the end of the second quarter.

Increased Dividend

StorageVault is increasing its Q3 2026 dividend by 0.5% to $0.003036 per common share.

Our Strategy

StorageVault is focused on owning and operating storage in the top markets in Canada. Our goal is to have multiple stores in each market, with complementary portable storage units, integrated storage and logistics, and records management storage services. This multi-platform approach enables us to leverage scale, brand recognition and operational efficiencies to maximize the value potential of our spaces. Growth is driven by acquisitions, organic performance improvements, targeted expansions to meet pent up demand and continued development of portable storage, records management and FlexSpace Logistics.

Further Information

For comprehensive disclosure of StorageVault’s performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and its financial position as at such date, please see StorageVault’s Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Management uses both IFRS and non-IFRS Measures to assess the financial and operating performance of the Corporation’s operations. These non-IFRS Measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-IFRS Measures referenced in this news release include the following:

Net Operating Income (“NOI”) – NOI is defined as storage and related services revenue less operating costs. NOI does not include interest expense or income, depreciation and amortization, selling, general and administrative costs, acquisition and integration costs, stock based compensation costs, realized and unrealized gains or losses on real estate, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments or taxes. NOI assists management in assessing profitability and valuation from principal business activities.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) – FFO is defined as net income or loss plus depreciation and amortization, realized gains or losses on real estate, realized and unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps, interest accretion on convertible debentures, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, stock based compensation expenses, and deferred income taxes; and after adjustments for equity accounted entities and non-controlling interests. FFO should not be viewed as an alternative to cash from operating activities, net income, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. The Corporation believes that FFO can be a beneficial measure, when combined with primary IFRS measures, to assist in the evaluation of the Corporation’s ability to generate cash and evaluate its return on investments as it excludes the effects of real estate amortization and gains and losses from the sale of real estate, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and which may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) – AFFO is defined as FFO plus acquisition and integration costs. Acquisition and integration costs are one time in nature to the specific assets purchased in the current period or pending and are expensed under IFRS.

Existing Self Storage – means stabilized, both physically and economically, stores that StorageVault has owned or leased at least since the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Existing Self Storage is also referred to as “same store”, and commencing in fiscal 2026, Existing Self Storage represents 11,545,239 square feet or 210 stores.





NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage, should not be viewed as an alternative to, in isolation from, or superior to, net income or cash flow from operations, or results from StorageVault’s comprehensive operations, respectively, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. NOI, FFO and AFFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities and is not indicative of cash available to fund operating expenditures, or for the payment of cash distributions. Existing Self Storage should not be considered a measure of StorageVault’s comprehensive operations. NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage are simply additional measures of operating performance which highlight trends in StorageVault’s core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. StorageVault’s management also uses these non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare operating budgets. In addition, the Corporation’s definitions of NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage may differ from that of other issuers.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation

The following table reconciles Net Income (Loss) and Net Operating Income:

(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Change Change 2026 2025 $ % 2026 2025 $ % Storage revenue and related services $ 90,480,814 $ 82,977,334 $ 7,503,480 9.0 % $ 175,166,182 $ 158,800,166 $ 16,366,016 10.3 % Management fees 612,773 543,614 69,159 12.7 % 1,144,843 992,085 152,758 15.4 % 91,093,587 83,520,948 7,572,639 9.1 % 176,311,025 159,792,251 16,518,774 10.3 % Operating costs 30,752,030 28,298,921 2,453,109 8.7 % 63,482,316 56,914,731 6,567,585 11.5 % Net operating income 1 60,341,557 55,222,027 5,119,530 9.3 % 112,828,709 102,877,520 9,951,189 9.7 % Less: Acquisition and integration costs 2,155,486 2,601,449 (445,963 ) -17.1 % 4,134,112 4,214,300 (80,188 ) -1.9 % Selling, general and administrative 7,436,900 6,348,400 1,088,500 17.1 % 14,304,895 12,435,977 1,868,918 15.0 % Interest 27,812,313 25,937,667 1,874,646 7.2 % 55,162,498 50,535,615 4,626,883 9.2 % Stock based compensation 117,411 83,959 33,452 39.8 % 357,711 167,918 189,793 113.0 % Realized (gain) loss on real estate (58,452 ) (30,611 ) (27,841 ) 91.0 % (67,941 ) 9,216 (77,157 ) -837.2 % Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (176,810 ) 7,751 (184,561 ) -2381.1 % 1,387,766 977,503 410,263 42.0 % Interest accretion on convertible debentures 1,175,202 1,136,371 38,831 3.4 % 2,343,186 2,266,267 76,919 3.4 % Depreciation and amortization 29,797,159 27,282,165 2,514,994 9.2 % 57,942,406 53,935,194 4,007,212 7.4 % 68,259,209 63,367,151 4,892,058 7.7 % 135,564,633 124,541,990 11,022,643 8.9 % Net income (loss) before tax (7,917,652 ) (8,145,124 ) 227,472 2.8 % (22,735,924 ) (21,664,470 ) (1,071,454 ) -4.9 % Deferred tax (expense) recovery 1,301,361 1,979,501 (678,140 ) -34.3 % 2,573,796 4,129,837 (1,556,041 ) -37.7 % Net income (loss) after tax $ (6,616,291 ) $ (6,165,623 ) $ (450,668 ) -7.3 % $ (20,162,128 ) $ (17,534,633 ) $ (2,627,495 ) -15.0 % 1 Non-IFRS Measure.



The following table reconciles Net Income (Loss), and Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations:

(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change $ % $ % Net income (loss) $ (6,616,291 ) $ (6,165,623 ) $ (450,668 ) -7.3 % $ (20,162,128 ) $ (17,534,633 ) $ (2,627,495 ) -15.0 % Adjustments: Stock based compensation 117,411 83,959 33,452 39.8 % 357,711 167,918 189,793 113.0 % Interest accretion on convertible debentures 1,175,202 1,136,371 38,831 3.4 % 2,343,186 2,266,267 76,919 3.4 % Realized (gain) loss on real estate (58,452 ) (30,611 ) (27,841 ) 91.0 % (67,941 ) 9,216 (77,157 ) -837.2 % Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (176,810 ) 7,751 (184,561 ) -2381.1 % 1,387,766 977,503 410,263 42.0 % Deferred tax expense (recovery) (1,301,361 ) (1,979,501 ) 678,140 -34.3 % (2,573,796 ) (4,129,837 ) 1,556,041 -37.7 % Depreciation and amortization 29,797,159 27,282,165 2,514,994 9.2 % 57,942,406 53,935,194 4,007,212 7.4 % 29,553,149 26,500,134 3,053,015 11.5 % 59,389,332 53,226,261 6,163,071 11.6 % FFO 1 $ 22,936,858 $ 20,334,511 $ 2,602,347 12.8 % $ 39,227,204 $ 35,691,628 $ 3,535,576 9.9 % Adjustments: Acquisition and integration costs 2,155,486 2,601,449 (445,963 ) -17.1 % 4,134,112 4,214,300 (80,188 ) -1.9 % AFFO 1 $ 25,092,344 $ 22,935,960 $ 2,156,384 9.4 % $ 43,361,316 $ 39,905,928 $ 3,455,388 8.7 % 1 Non-IFRS Measure. FFO and AFFO Per Basic Common Share Outstanding FFO $ 0.063 $ 0.056 $ 0.007 12.6 % $ 0.107 $ 0.098 $ 0.010 10.0 % AFFO $ 0.069 $ 0.063 $ 0.006 9.2 % $ 0.119 $ 0.109 $ 0.010 8.8 %



The following table reconciles Existing Self Storage Revenue, Operating Costs and Net Operating Income:

(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change $ % $ % Revenue Existing Self Storage 1 $ 74,631,087 $ 71,798,635 $ 2,832,452 3.9 % $ 146,057,366 $ 138,786,608 $ 7,270,758 5.2 % New Self Storage 1 13,237,435 8,541,801 4,695,634 55.0 % 24,675,562 15,477,242 9,198,320 59.4 % Total Self Storage 87,868,522 80,340,436 7,528,086 9.4 % 170,732,928 154,263,850 16,469,078 10.7 % Portable Storage 2,612,292 2,636,898 (24,606 ) -0.9 % 4,433,254 4,536,316 (103,062 ) -2.3 % Management Fees 612,773 543,614 69,159 12.7 % 1,144,843 992,085 152,758 15.4 % Combined 91,093,587 83,520,948 7,572,639 9.1 % 176,311,025 159,792,251 16,518,774 10.3 % Operating Costs Existing Self Storage 22,489,040 22,174,611 314,429 1.4 % 47,913,564 45,524,649 2,388,915 5.2 % New Self Storage 6,511,510 4,473,829 2,037,681 45.5 % 12,554,031 8,415,970 4,138,061 49.2 % Total Self Storage 29,000,550 26,648,440 2,352,110 8.8 % 60,467,595 53,940,619 6,526,976 12.1 % Portable Storage 1,751,480 1,650,481 100,999 6.1 % 3,014,721 2,974,112 40,609 1.4 % Combined 30,752,030 28,298,921 2,453,109 8.7 % 63,482,316 56,914,731 6,567,585 11.5 % Net Operating Income 1 Existing Self Storage 52,142,047 49,624,024 2,518,023 5.1 % 98,143,802 93,261,959 4,881,843 5.2 % New Self Storage 6,725,925 4,067,972 2,657,953 65.3 % 12,121,531 7,061,272 5,060,259 71.7 % Total Self Storage 58,867,972 53,691,996 5,175,976 9.6 % 110,265,333 100,323,231 9,942,102 9.9 % Portable Storage 860,812 986,417 (125,605 ) -12.7 % 1,418,533 1,562,204 (143,671 ) -9.2 % Management Fees 612,773 543,614 69,159 12.7 % 1,144,843 992,085 152,758 15.4 % Combined $ 60,341,557 $ 55,222,027 $ 5,119,530 9.3 % $ 112,828,709 $ 102,877,520 $ 9,951,189 9.7 % 1 Non-IFRS Measure.



About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault currently owns and operates 272 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 239 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.7 million rentable square feet on 792 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services‎‎‎.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Follow us:

Instagram: @accessstorageca @depotiumminientrepot @sentinelstorageca @cubeitportablestorage

Facebook: /AccessStorageCA /Depotium /SentinelStorageCanada /Cubeit /FlexSpaceLogistics

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the strength of the StorageVault platform and the value it creates; StorageVault being well positioned to build on its momentum through the balance of 2026; StorageVault expecting to complete approximately 165,000 square feet of expanded and renovated space in fiscal 2026; StorageVault’s strategy including StorageVault’s focus on owning and operating storage in the top markets in Canada, StorageVault’s goal to have multiple stores in each market, with complementary portable storage units, integrated storage and logistics, and records management storage services, StorageVault’s multi-platform approach with the goal to leverage scale, brand recognition and operational efficiencies to maximize the value potential of its spaces; and StorageVault’s anticipated growth being driven by acquisitions, organic performance improvements, targeted expansions to meet pent up demand and continued development of portable storage, records management and FlexSpace Logistics. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects StorageVault’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to StorageVault and on assumptions StorageVault believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the level of activity in the storage business and the economy generally; consumer interest in the Corporation’s services and products; competition and StorageVault’s competitive advantages; trends in the storage industry, including, increased growth and growth in the portable storage business; the availability of attractive and financially competitive asset acquisitions in the future; the closing of previously announced acquisitions; the revenue and costs from acquisitions and operations conducted in fiscal 2025 being extrapolated to the entire period for 2026 and being consistent with, and reproducible as, costs and revenue in future periods; and anticipated and unanticipated costs. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of StorageVault to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; the actual results of StorageVault’s future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting StorageVault; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and the impact that the imposition of trade tariffs, particularly from the United States, may have on the global economy, and the economy in Canada in particular‎. ‎A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in StorageVault’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although StorageVault has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of StorageVault as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, StorageVault expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.