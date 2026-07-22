Brown & Brown, Inc. announces quarterly cash dividend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share. The dividend is payable on August 19, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 12, 2026.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of approximately 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770