Washington, DC, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrate 250 Special Section in The Washington Times:

Freedom is ‘the Heart of American Exceptionalism’ and the Foundation for Political, Economic and Religious Flourishing

— Freedom — and its enduring power and vast influence in politics, economics and religion — is examined in a new special section, published in The Washington Times and sponsored by the Washington Policy Institute.

Celebrate 250: The Fight for Political, Economic and Religious Freedom is one of a series of sponsored publications in The Times designed to strengthen public knowledge, awareness and appreciation for the 250th anniversary of America’s founding document, the Declaration of Independence.

Current culture war controversies and the inexplicable rise of socialistic and communistic rhetoric in the public square shows that “America is in a ‘civilizational moment,’” Washington Times Chairman Tom McDevitt said, quoting scholar Os Guinness.

“As Americans and friends around the world celebrate the 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, we think it is a sacred duty to reflect upon and commit together to keeping that freedom alive,” Dr. Art Lindsley, the managing editor of the Celebrate 250 special section, said in an introductory article he wrote with Mr. McDevitt.

The special section, published July 22, 2026, includes original commentary from 28 political, economic and religious leaders on the freedoms outlined in the Declaration of Independence.

In the 1770s, when the question was “tyranny versus freedom,” the founders’ commitment to freedom and the rule of law led them to decide that “they had to rebel against the king,” wrote Speaker Newt Gingrich. “We are a free people,” he concluded. “This is the heart of American exceptionalism."

“Inalienable” rights are also God-given: “Our nation is the result of prayer warriors appealing to heaven for wisdom, discernment and strength,” wrote Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican. “Our faith must be the active engine for the next 250 years, driving American innovation and securing opportunity for all.”

Rep. Robert Aderholt, Alabama Republican, called freedom “the greatest inheritance we can leave behind.”

Rep. Bob Latta, Ohio Republican, recalled that Founding Father Benjamin Franklin warned of the perils of “keeping” this Republic. Thus, “every generation of Americans" must “pass the torch of freedom on to the next generation,” Mr. Latta wrote.

“If we lose freedom here, there’s no place to escape to,” wrote Rep. Brian Babin, D.D.S., Texas Republican, quoting President Ronald Reagan on the nation’s 200th anniversary.

Other authors calling for a revival of interest in the Declaration of Independence’s “inalienable” rights and freedoms included Ambassador Sam Brownback, co-chair of the International Religious Freedom Summit; civil rights and pro-life leader Dr. Alveda C. King; Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference; Heritage Foundation Executive Vice President Derrick Morgan; Dr. Jim Garlow, CEO of Well Versed; Hillsdale College President Dr. Larry P. Arnn; nationally syndicated columnist Cal Thomas; and Dr. John C. Pinheiro, director of research at Acton Institute for the Study of Religion and Liberty.

Other authors explained why the robust economic freedoms in the Declaration of Independence are essential to a prosperous republic — and why socialism and communism are inherently detrimental to human health and well-being. These authors included Dr. Anne Rathbone Bradley, a professor at the Institute for World Politics; Hon. Bob McEwen, former six-term member of Congress from Ohio; Rev. Robert A. Sirico, co-founder and president emeritus of Acton Institute for the Study of Religion and Liberty; Colorado Christian University Dean of the School of Theology Dr. David Kotter; and Freedom & Virtue Institute President Ismael Hernandez.

Nancy Schulze, CEO of Republican Congressional Spouses Speakers, recalled how Founding Father John Adams said that our Constitution will work only “for a moral and religious people.”

“In other words, if Americans chose to live outside the boundaries of right and wrong, there won’t be enough laws to contain all the chaos. We’re there,” she added.

Additional commentary on the crucial issue of religious freedom was offered by Judge Phil Ginn, president of the Southern Evangelical Seminary; Rev. Joel Pelsue, president and CEO of the Arts & Entertainment Ministries and the Arts & Entertainment Institute; Alliance Defending Freedom President and CEO Kristen Waggoner; Dede Laugesen, president and CEO of Save the Persecuted Christians; Dr. Richard Rogers, vice chairman of the Center for American Values at the America First Policy Institute; Faith McDonnell, director of advocacy at Katartismos Global; Ligonier Ministries President and CEO Chris Larson; and Tami Brown Rodriquez, CEO of Untrafficked, which combats human trafficking worldwide.

For more information, please contact: Cheryl Wetzstein, senior advisor to Times Global Media Group, at cmsscout@gmail.com

The Celebrate 250: The Fight for Political, Economic and Religious Freedom articles can be found here: https://www.washingtontimes.com/specials/sponsored/

A PDF of the entire Celebrate 250 special section can be found here: https://media.washtimes.com/media/misc/2026/07/21/Celebrate250_Final2.pdf

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