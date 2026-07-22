Birchtree Investments Ltd. and Digital Motion Corporation Announce Digital Motion Corporation to Deploy its Proprietary Token and Vault Standards on Krown Network, a Natively Quantum-Secured Layer-1 Blockchain

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and WILMINGTON, Del., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtree Investments Ltd. (“Birchtree” or the “Company”) (CSE: BRCH) and Digital Motion Corporation (“Digital Motion”) are pleased to announce that Digital Motion plans to deploy its proprietary token and vault standards on Krown Network, a natively quantum-secured Layer-1 blockchain. The deployment is planned for the third quarter of 2026.

In March 2026, Birchtree and Digital Motion executed an arm’s length definitive share exchange agreement wherein Birchtree will acquire 100% of the equity of Digital Motion (the “Transaction”). For more information, please see Birchtree’s press release dated April 1, 2026.

Digital Motion is focused on the innovative creation of Web3 products which look to bring advanced financial technologies across capital formation, credit infrastructure, and real-world assets (RWA’s). Digital Motion, through these creations is looking to ultimately modernize traditional business execution while also democratizing access to high-growth digital financial markets. Through platforms like Mayflower and Starbase, Digital Motion’s infrastructure bridges the conventional financial systems with the rapidly evolving decentralized economy, seeking to unlock new pathways for yield, liquidity, and sustainable growth for investors. For more information, visit www.digitalmotioncorp.com.

Digital Motion’s token and vault standards are the foundation of its product ecosystem. It is the infrastructure that governs how tokenized securities are issued, held, and transferred across its platforms. Built from inception to be compliance-native, the standards are designed to meet the requirements of regulated securities markets while remaining flexible enough to deploy across multiple blockchain networks. Krown Network will be among the first external chains to host them.

About the Deployment

Krown Technologies, Inc. launched Krown Network’s mainnet in January 2026 as the first Layer-1 blockchain natively engineered with post-quantum security, an architecture designed to protect digital assets against the emerging threats posed by quantum computing. As institutional interest in tokenized securities accelerates, the question of how those assets will be protected over the long term is drawing increasing attention across the industry. Digital Motion’s decision to deploy on Krown reflects the company's view that security architecture will be a defining factor in where the next generation of on-chain securities is built.

"When we designed our token and vault standards, we made a deliberate choice to architect them for the highest security environments, including ones that didn't fully exist yet," said Zachary Landau, CEO of Digital Motion. "Krown built the first blockchain designed from the ground up for the post-quantum era. Deploying our standards there is a natural fit, and it's just the beginning of what we intend to do together."

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies, Inc. is a blockchain infrastructure company and developer of the Krown Network, the world's first commercially launched natively quantum-secured Layer-1 blockchain. Krown Network’s mainnet launched in January 2026, bringing live the KROWN Coin, KrownDEX, KrownExplorer, and the Qastle Wallet – the first quantum-secured hot wallet, designated the Official Quantum Wallet of The Bitcoin Conference through 2032.

Closing of the Transaction is subject to a number of customary conditions. There can be no assurance that any new investment by the Company, including the proposed Transaction, will ‎be completed or the timing of any ‎new investment. Completion of any transaction, including the proposed Transaction, will be subject to, amongst other things, ‎applicable ‎director, shareholder ‎and ‎regulatory approvals.‎

The Birchtree Shares will remain halted on the Canadian Securities Exchange until the Form 2A Listing Statement by the Company in respect of the Transaction, is made publicly available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

About Birchtree Investments Ltd.

The Company is an investment company with the long-term goal of divesting its investment assets at a profit. For more information, please see the Company’s continuous disclosure documents available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Vitali Savitski

Chief Executive Officer

Birchtree Investments Ltd.

Tel: (416) 300-0625

Email: birchtreeinvestmentsltd@gmail.com

Zachary Landau

Chief Executive Officer

Digital Motion Corporation

Email: contact@digitalmotioncorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contain herein.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the ‎United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United ‎States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable ‎exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for ‎sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of ‎securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed ‎information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.‎

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events.

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in ‎Canadian ‎dollars.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends”, “expects” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or will “potentially” or “likely” occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management’s expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: statements with respect to the terms of, and closing of, the proposed Transaction, and Digital Motion’s plans to deploy its proprietary token and vault standards on Krown Network, and the timing of such deployment.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the failure of the Company to receive the required corporate and regulatory approvals, and all ‎conditions to closing being satisfied or waived, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.com.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement referred to herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.