Tech Topple Brings More Than 32,000 Dominoes and 350+ Chain Reaction Machines Tumbling Down at The Tech Interactive

San Jose, CA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tech Interactive’s 11th annual Tech Topple gloriously tumbled down on Saturday, July 18 in downtown San Jose, as exactly 32,130 dominoes and 350+ chain reaction machines set off a live, adventure-themed spectacle inside New Venture Hall. Event footage is now available for media use.

Before the big moment: The Tech Topple: The Great Adventure build fills New Venture Hall with more than 32,000 dominoes and 350+ chain reaction machines as visitors gather for the 11th annual topple at The Tech Interactive.

This year’s theme, The Great Adventure, followed two tiny balls on a story-driven journey through the massive build. Along the way, the balls crossed an ocean on a ship, scaled a mountain, tumbled through an avalanche, and triggered hundreds of creative chain reactions before reuniting in the finale.

The build was led by Alexander Huang, San Jose local, leader of Reactica, two-time Guinness World Record holder, and producer of FOX’s “Domino Masters.” He was joined by an all-star team of domino and machine-building creators from across the country, including builders known for viral chain reactions, world-record domino projects, Rube Goldberg machines, large-scale kinetic art, and appearances on Fox’s DOMiNO MASTERS.

“We’re so proud and grateful to continue to host this exceptional team of builders for The Tech Topple. It’s one of those magical events where engineering, creativity, and pure delight collide,” said Katrina Stevens, President & CEO of The Tech Interactive. “Visitors get to witness the patience, testing, teamwork, and problem-solving behind a massive analog build, and then experience the thrill of watching it all come to life in one unforgettable chain reaction.”

The Reactica build team spent the week in The Tech Interactive’s New Venture Hall designing, testing, troubleshooting, and rebuilding the complex setup while visitors watched and interacted with the builders during museum hours. The final topple was emceed by Matt Roben, The Kilted Auctioneer, who helped build suspense before a young visitor, selected by guessing the closest exact number of dominoes in the build, toppled the first domino.

Tech Topple highlights The Tech Interactive’s commitment to hands-on, screen-free STEM experiences that show visitors how design, physics, engineering, and persistence come together in the real world. Every ramp, lever, domino line, ball track, and machine element had to work in sequence, turning thousands of individual pieces into one giant cause-and-effect adventure.

The Tech Topple was supported by The Tech Interactive and Signia by Hilton San Jose.

Event footage, interviews, and photos are available upon request.

THE REACTICA BUILD TEAM

Alex Huang, Flash Domino - San Jose local Alex Huang is the founder and team captain of Reactica, a professional kinetic artist, producer of FOX’s “Domino Masters,” and two-time Guinness World Record holder known for combining domino art with complex chain reaction machines.

Brady Dolan, bpdoles - Brady Dolan is a domino builder and creator known for big setups, behind-the-scenes videos, and building documentaries that bring viewers inside the domino-building process.

Carson Duffy, CWD Reactions - Carson Duffy creates domino and chain reaction builds through CWD Reactions, including collaborative projects that combine machine tricks with the domino effect.

Chase Blanchette, TheRGMGuy01 - Chase Blanchette builds complex chain reaction machines made from household objects, creating intricate contraptions designed to complete simple tasks in wildly creative ways.

Erez Klein, Domino World Record - Erez Klein is a former domino world record holder and longtime domino artist who is now working with John Wickham on a new run at the domino world record while promoting chain reaction art.

Evan Voeltner, Voltsy Machines - Evan Voeltner is a chain reaction and domino artist and a contestant from Season 1 of FOX’s “Domino Masters.”

Gabe Neise, Sirgabealot - Gabe Neise is a chain reaction artist whose work features complex gadgets, clever contraptions, and builds created for museums, events, documentaries, and more.

Jade Decker, SillyPooDominoes - Jade Decker, also known as Twig and Cabaret, creates domino and chain reaction videos that celebrate inventive, unexpected ways for objects to trigger, topple, and collide.

Joel Yantha, Joel’s Inventions - Canadian creator Joel Yantha is a chain reaction artist and inventor known for elaborate “pointless machines” that take chain reactions to the next level.

Lyle Broughton, jackofallspades98 - Lyle Broughton is a professional chain reaction artist and winner of Season 1 of FOX’s “Domino Masters,” where he served as the chain reaction expert on the winning team.

Zane Chattra, The Contraption King - Zane Chattra builds chain reaction machines, screen links, and occasional domino projects, bringing a playful, invention-minded approach to kinetic art.

The Reactica build team celebrates after the 11th annual Tech Topple at The Tech Interactive, where more than 32,000 dominoes and 350+ chain reaction machines came tumbling down in New Venture Hall.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

Press Inquiries

Katie Barrow

publicrelations [at] thetech.org

https://www.thetech.org

201 S. Market St.

San Jose, CA 95113

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=YmfBAyYp00U