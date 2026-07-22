TAMPA, FL, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many health plans, managed care organizations, third-party administrators, and healthcare payers, utilization management review has evolved from a transactional administrative function into a strategic operational discipline. As regulatory expectations continue to rise and care decisions face greater scrutiny, organizations are increasingly evaluating utilization management review vendors based not simply on cost, but on measurable quality outcomes, clinical defensibility, turnaround performance, and long-term operational reliability.

While pricing remains an important consideration, healthcare organizations responsible for managing medical necessity reviews, appeals, and independent utilization management increasingly recognize that review quality directly influences compliance risk, provider satisfaction, operational efficiency, audit readiness, and overall member outcomes. As a result, many organizations are redefining what constitutes a high-performing utilization management review partner.

The Cost of Poor Review Quality Extends Far Beyond Individual Cases

Utilization management reviews affect some of the most operationally sensitive functions within a health plan. Delayed reviews can create treatment delays, increase provider frustration, and generate regulatory concerns. Inaccurate reviews may result in unnecessary approvals, avoidable denials, additional appeals, compliance findings, or increased administrative burden across multiple departments.

For organizations managing thousands of reviews annually, even relatively small quality deficiencies can create significant downstream operational costs. Healthcare executives evaluating utilization management review vendors increasingly recognize that vendor performance influences:

Regulatory compliance

Audit preparedness

Clinical consistency

Member experience

Provider relationships

Internal operational efficiency

Appeals volume

Medical cost management

Workforce scalability

Organizational reputation

Rather than evaluating vendors primarily on price, many organizations now assess how consistently a partner can deliver accurate, defensible clinical reviews while supporting demanding operational timelines.

What Increasingly Separates Industry Leaders

As utilization management review services mature, several measurable performance indicators have emerged as leading evaluation criteria during vendor selection. Healthcare organizations increasingly prioritize vendors that can consistently demonstrate:

High first-pass clinical accuracy

Reliable turnaround performance

Strong physician-to-physician discussion outcomes

National reviewer availability

Accreditation and security certifications

Repeatable quality assurance methodologies

Transparent operational reporting

Scalable physician networks

Regulatory readiness

Consistent client support

These measurable capabilities often prove more predictive of long-term success than pricing alone.

Clinical Quality Is No Longer a Marketing Claim. It Must Be Demonstrated

Modern payer organizations increasingly expect objective evidence that utilization management review vendors can consistently deliver high-quality clinical outcomes. Rather than relying on generalized claims of experience, leading organizations now evaluate documented operational performance, standardized quality processes, reviewer qualifications, accreditation status, and measurable service levels. Among the indicators frequently examined during vendor evaluations are first-pass review accuracy, on-time review completion rates, peer-to-peer physician success rates, average turnaround times, reviewer licensure coverage, quality validation methodologies, information security standards, and accreditation history.

Building Operational Excellence Through Process

One example of this quality-first approach can be found at BHM Healthcare Solutions, an independent review organization that supports health plans, managed care organizations, TPAs, and healthcare organizations nationwide. Rather than treating utilization management review as a transactional service, BHM has built its operating model around measurable clinical quality, operational consistency, and repeatable quality assurance processes. The company's quality framework includes:

99.9% first-pass review accuracy

99.8% on-time turnaround performance

More than 90% peer-to-peer physician success

Average turnaround of approximately 24 hours

Urgent reviews completed in as little as 30 minutes when clinically required

Reviewer coverage across all 50 states

NCQA Accreditation

URAC Accreditation

HITRUST Certification

A proprietary 17-Point Quality Validation Process designed to promote clinical consistency and audit readiness

Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all workflow, BHM also emphasizes customized operational integration with each client, enabling review teams to function as an extension of the payer organization's own clinical and operational processes.

Beyond Speed: Why Consistency Matters

Fast turnaround alone does not create value if clinical quality suffers. Likewise, accurate reviews delivered too late can still create operational disruption. Leading payer organizations increasingly seek partners capable of balancing speed, quality, consistency, and defensibility simultaneously. This balance becomes especially important during periods of elevated case volume, physician shortages, regulatory audits, seasonal demand fluctuations, or organizational growth, when internal resources may become constrained.

The Future of Vendor Evaluation

As healthcare organizations continue modernizing utilization management operations, vendor evaluation criteria are expected to become increasingly evidence-based. Rather than asking simply, “Can this vendor perform reviews?” healthcare leaders are increasingly asking whether a partner can maintain quality at scale, support rapid turnaround without sacrificing accuracy, defend clinical decisions during audits and appeals, integrate into existing workflows, and scale nationally as the organization grows. These questions reflect a broader industry shift toward measurable operational performance as the defining characteristic of leading utilization management review organizations.

Executive Perspective

"Healthcare organizations deserve review partners that function as an extension of their own team, and not simply vendors processing cases. Quality, responsiveness, clinical integrity, and operational partnership are ultimately what allow health plans to deliver better outcomes for both providers and members," said Eric Rosenberg, President of BHM Healthcare Solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are utilization management review services?

Utilization management review services evaluate the medical necessity and appropriateness of requested care on behalf of health plans and payers, spanning prior authorization, concurrent, and retrospective review. Providers such as BHM Healthcare Solutions deliver these reviews through licensed physician reviewers supported by standardized quality controls.

How do payers evaluate utilization management vendors?

Payers increasingly evaluate utilization management vendors on measurable performance, first-pass accuracy, on-time turnaround, peer-to-peer success, accreditation, and information security, rather than price alone.

What first-pass accuracy should a medical necessity review vendor deliver?

Leading vendors document their accuracy rather than describe it generally. BHM Healthcare Solutions reports 99.9% first-pass review accuracy and 99.8% on-time turnaround across its medical necessity review services.

What accreditations should a utilization management review company hold?

NCQA and URAC accreditation and HITRUST certification are the recognized marks of quality and security for a utilization management review company. BHM holds all three.

Key Facts Utilization management review quality increasingly influences compliance, audit readiness, provider satisfaction, and operational efficiency.

Healthcare organizations are placing greater emphasis on measurable operational performance during vendor evaluations.

BHM Healthcare Solutions maintains 99.9% first-pass accuracy, 99.8% on-time turnaround, 90%+ peer-to-peer success, and reviewer coverage in all 50 states.

The organization holds NCQA Accreditation, URAC Accreditation, and HITRUST Certification.

BHM's proprietary 17-Point Quality Validation Process supports clinical consistency, quality assurance, and audit defensibility.

Related Resources

About BHM Healthcare Solutions

BHM Healthcare Solutions is a nationally recognized independent review organization providing utilization management review services, independent medical reviews, physician peer review, appeals support, and related clinical review solutions for health plans, managed care organizations, third-party administrators, and other healthcare organizations across the United States. Through nationally recognized accreditations, measurable operational performance, a nationwide physician reviewer network, and its proprietary 17-Point Quality Validation Process, BHM helps healthcare organizations strengthen clinical quality, improve operational efficiency, and deliver defensible utilization management decisions at scale. For more information please visit: https://bhmpc.com/.

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