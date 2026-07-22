Roundtable’s AI/DeFi Platform Unveiled to London Press, Media Executives to Help Restore Classic Journalism

Roundtable Founders, James Heckman and Eyal Hertzog, address UK media in London, with moderator, Lawson Muncaster, Co-founder of the UK’s leading business newspaper City A.M. (Photo: Roundtable)

LONDON, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roundtable (NASDAQ: RTB), the world's only AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Platform, announced that Founders Eyal Hertzog and CEO James Heckman completed a tour of London, meeting with British media executives and journalists, at the birthplace of the free press, offering a revolutionary platform for the industry, which should recover assets, IP and audience.

The tour and event follows Roundtable’s secured tech partnership with Mario Nawfal, the world's most-viewed journalist - shortly after announcing integration with Coinbase, which ensures transparent, instant cash flow for an industry under pressure from major tech platform’s market dominance.

“The British media market is small and fractionalized, which when squeezed by the complexity of modern technology and lack of scale in the face of consolidation, presents an existential threat to professional journalism and independence,” said James Heckman, Founder and CEO of Roundtable. “We were honored to meet many of the country's top media leaders. After reviewing their commercial landscape, we believe they all need to band together on a unified platform, just as major North American media brands did in advertising, music and studio OTT platforms.”

During the event, Heckman presented to hundreds of British journalists, including the likes of GB News, The Daily Mail, The Telegraph and The Spectator. “The UK is the cradle of classic journalism, and we’re focused on helping these monuments of democracy," continued Heckman. “British press' challenges today stem from inorganic pressure from tech monopolies, which bring a heavy financial burden from impossible technical requirements. We are able to relieve this pressure.”

About Roundtable (RTB Digital, Inc.)

Roundtable (NASDAQ: RTB) is the world’s only AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Platform, integrating distribution, publishing, monetization, community, syndication and DeFi payment operations. The Web3 platform was developed over years by CTO Eyal Hertzog, inventor of DeFi technology, and co-founder James Heckman, creator of the first social network, blogging platform, premium ad marketplace (PMP), social-targeted ad platform, and led digital strategy for News Corp and Yahoo. For more information, visit rtb.io .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements that are characterized by future or conditional words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue” or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing and effects of the merger transaction and the integration of the business of RTB into the combined post-merger company and the effects of the overall merger transaction and future operations of the post-merger company. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, such as the post-merger company being able to maintain its listing on Nasdaq for the common stock, having sufficient capital for its operations and planned business expansion, and developing its business and capturing users for its services. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

Public Relations Contact:

Mehab Qureshi, RTB Digital, Inc.

+91 90289 77198, press@roundtable.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39caed65-d257-49f4-894e-e091ad78d1a3