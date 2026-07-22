Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

CONWAY, Ark., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.23 per share quarterly cash dividend payable September 2, 2026, to shareholders of record August 12, 2026. This cash dividend represents a $0.02, or 9.5%, increase over the $0.21 cash dividend paid during the second quarter of 2026 and a $0.03, or 15.0%, increase over the $0.20 cash dividend paid during the third quarter of 2025.

"A strong capital foundation is one of the key advantages of our franchise and provides us with the flexibility to invest in the future of the Company while rewarding our shareholders. Our consistent peer-leading profitability and performance metrics have enabled us to build capital, support growth, and return value to shareholders. This dividend increase reflects our confidence in the long-term earnings power of Home BancShares and our continued commitment to delivering value to those who have invested in our success," said John Allison, Chairman.



Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell

Senior Executive Vice President &

Director of Investor Relations

(501) 328-4625