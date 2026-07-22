Congress Highlights Local Financial Engine

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barry Lockard, FHLBank Topeka Board Chair and President and CEO of Cornhusker Bank, Lincoln, Neb., shared a member financial institution’s perspective of the FHLBank System’s role as a catalyst for community lenders in prepared testimony to the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance on Tuesday.

Lockard stated that the FHLBanks’ regional model works. “A primary reason Cornhusker Bank relies on the partnership with FHLBank Topeka is the value of its regional structure,” said Lockard. “What works in Nebraska and our region may not be as meaningful in another part of the country, but with the flexibility to innovate and adapt within the statutory guidelines Congress maintains, each FHLBank in the System can accurately assess and monitor regional trends, adjusting to account for local nuance while maintaining real and granular relationships with their member institutions.”

He went on to say the narrative of the FHLBank System as a strong supporter of affordable housing innovation tells only part of the story. Access to FHLBank liquidity allows members to facilitate growth and prosperity in their communities. “Fundamentally, the FHLBanks allow their members to facilitate community growth and prosperity,” said Lockard. He also noted that Congress could unlock resources for homeowners by allowing the FHLBanks to grow their mortgage programs.

Two members of the House Financial Services Subcommittee, Chair Mike Flood (R-NE) and Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-CO) shared their experience with FHLBank Topeka’s impact on their districts.

Rep. Flood shared the ease of using FHLBank Topeka programs to help fund weatherization and accessibility improvements for Nebraska seniors. “Improvements like these make a real difference for real people,” said Rep. Flood.

Rep. Pettersen commended FHLBank Topeka on its support for the FHLBank Topeka Affordable Housing Institute at MSU Denver to train the next generation of housing experts and its commitment to disaster relief grants to help Colorado communities recover from recent devastating wildfires.

A recording of the full hearing is available here.

About FHLBank Topeka:

FHLBank Topeka is one of 11 Federal Home Loan Banks that accesses the capital markets to provide liquidity and funding for its cooperative members, including banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions. FHLBank Topeka is a strong, reliable source of liquidity for its member financial institutions in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.