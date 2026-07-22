Clearfield Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call for Wednesday, August 5th, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), a leader in fiber connectivity solutions for broadband, data center and network infrastructure environments, today announced that it will release results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, August 5th, 2026, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

Financial results will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website along with a shareholder letter.

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-844-826-3033

International dial-in: 1-412-317-5185

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here.

An audio replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 19, 2026.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10209753

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery solutions that enable high-performance connectivity across a wide range of markets, helping to close the digital divide. Clearfield’s labor lite, craft-friendly platform is leveraged by community broadband providers, MSOs, incumbent service providers, ISPs, data centers, wireless providers, IoT networks, the military, municipalities, and cooperatives to connect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure faster and more efficiently. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg McNiff

The Blueshirt Group

773-485-7191

clearfield@blueshirtgroup.com

Source: Clearfield, Inc.