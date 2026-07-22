Mandela Digital Announces $5 Million Investment from Datavault AI





LARAMIE, Wyo., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandela Digital today announced a $5 million investment from Datavault AI and the launch of its official digital website at www.mandela.digital .

Datavault AI Commits $5 Million and Technology Platform to Support Mandela Dollar

Datavault AI Inc. has committed and begun deploying $5 million in funding to Mandela Digital. The investment will accelerate the development and launch of the Mandela Dollar (MUSD), a 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin designed to promote financial inclusion, remittances, and digital payments across the Global South and beyond.

Mandela Digital combines institutional-grade financial infrastructure with the moral authority of the Mandela name to address the needs of the billions of people globally who remain unbanked or underbanked.

Under the agreement, Datavault AI’s investment will support stablecoin infrastructure, regulatory compliance, exchange integrations, liquidity, and go-to-market initiatives. As the primary technology partner, Datavault AI will also provide its patented AI platforms, blockchain tokenization expertise, SanQtum quantum-resilient encryption, and real-world asset (RWA) frameworks to power MUSD’s issuance, redemption, compliance, and on-chain transparency.

Key Highlights

$5 million investment by Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) into Mandela Digital.

Full deployment of Datavault AI’s technology stack, including AI-driven platforms, tokenization patents, quantum-secure encryption, and RWA infrastructure.

Launch of the Application Stage of the Early Access Programme, which will remain open for a symbolic 67-day window starting on Nelson Mandela International Day 2026, honoring the 67 years Nelson Mandela spent fighting for human rights, equality and social justice.

Official website www.mandela.digital now live as the central global hub for the initiative.

Mandela Digital Launches Official Digital Home

www.mandela.digital

The new website at www.mandela.digital serves as the venture’s primary global hub, offering stakeholders transparent information, official updates, and resources. It follows the recent opening of applications for the Mandela Dollar Early Access Programme on Nelson Mandela International Day.

Key sections of the website will be updated periodically to include details on the MUSD framework, reserves and audits, governance, the Early Access Programme for financial institutions and intergovernmental organizations, partnership information, and educational resources aligned with Nelson Mandela’s values of economic empowerment.

Quotes

Mustaq Patel, Chairman, Mandela Digital: “I conceived the Mandela Dollar to solve what the industry has long failed to deliver: a stablecoin that combines institutional architecture with genuine moral authority. Technology without trust is a commodity; trust without infrastructure is insufficient. Datavault AI’s $5 million investment and full technology deployment under a signed legal agreement mark the transition from vision to construction. www.mandela.digital represents our commitment to transparency and accessibility as we build serious financial infrastructure for the Global South and beyond.”

Zaziwe Dlamini-Manaway, Director, Mandela Digital: “My grandfather measured progress by its impact on people’s daily lives — whether families could thrive, young people could build futures, and workers could preserve the value of their labor. Mandela Digital, brought to us by Mustaq Patel and now supported by Datavault AI’s capital and technology under formal agreement, carries that vision forward with clarity and seriousness of purpose. The Mandela name stands for what endures, and we are confident this initiative is built to last.”

About Mandela Digital

Mandela Digital is the U.S.-headquartered Joint Venture developing the Mandela Dollar (MUSD), a 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin engineered to institutional standards. The initiative aims to expand reliable U.S. Dollar-denominated financial access across Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and beyond.

Caution Regarding Unauthorized Tokens

The Mandela Dollar (MUSD) is currently in development and not yet live on any blockchain or exchange. Mandela Digital has not authorized any token sale, pre-sale, ICO, IEO, or similar offering. The public is advised to exercise extreme caution against any unauthorized tokens, websites, or individuals claiming to represent MUSD or Mandela Digital. Suspected fraudulent activity should be reported to legal@mandela.digital. All verified information is available exclusively at www.mandela.digital .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory developments, technology timelines, market conditions, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Neither Datavault AI nor Mandela Digital undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Nothing in this release constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any security or digital asset.

Contact

Chairman

Mustaq Patel

Mandela Digital

PR@mandela.digital

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb4e50d3-0845-4b9e-a4a5-ec9d2015529f