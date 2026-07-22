Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Primoris Services Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Primoris (PRIM) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Primoris common stock between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Primoris Services Corporation (“Primoris” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PRIM) in The United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Primoris common stock between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 21, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Primoris' cost estimation, cost-to-complete forecasting, and project oversight processes were deficient and failed to provide reliable estimates of the costs and expected profitability of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects; (2) as a result, Primoris systematically underestimated the costs and risks of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects that were experiencing material cost overruns, execution problems, and schedule delays; and (3) accordingly, defendants' statements regarding Primoris' estimating processes, project execution, ability to manage project risk, financial performance, and financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material adverse facts. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



On May 5, 2026, Primoris issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Primoris reported results below analyst expectations and slashed full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from $560-$580 million to $480-$500 million. Primoris attributed the reduction to lower renewable energy activity, delayed project starts, and increased costs on renewable energy projects.



On this news, Primoris's stock price fell $101.69 per share, or 50.11%, to close at $101.23 per share on May 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors.



Then, on June 22, 2026, Primoris revealed a series of business updates including the departure of its Chief Operating Officer and a further slash to its financial outlook for the full year of 2026, in part due to “cost overruns and delays” related to six of the Company’s projects. The company also said it anticipates lower revenue and gross profit for full year 2026, primarily driven by lower expected revenue and gross profit in the renewables business, where it now sees full-year revenue at $2.1 billion to $3 billion.



On this news, Primoris’s stock price fell $23.39, or 21.6%, to close at $84.95 per share on June 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Primoris shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.