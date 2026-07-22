Hundreds of leaders, experts and organisations urge future UN Secretary-General to commit, act and deliver on gender equality as the United Nations faces historic test

LONDON, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of today, over 200 current and former heads of state, UN leaders, organisations, advocates, practitioners, and researchers from all regions of the world are calling on the next United Nations Secretary-General to commit, act and deliver on five concrete actions to advance gender equality across the UN system during their tenure.

The open letter, coordinated by Global 50/50 and published on the same day as the UN Townhall with Secretary General candidates, warns that the United Nations is facing a critical test of its commitment to gender equality at a moment of rising global backlash against women’s rights, shrinking civic space for feminist movements, and growing pressure on funding for gender equality programmes.

After 80 years and nine Secretaries-General, the United Nations has never been led by a woman. The letter states that this alone warrants change. The signatories further argue that the future Secretary-General must be held accountable for how they use their power to drive change for gender equality across the UN system once in office.

The next Secretary-General will lead the UN at a time when progress across the Sustainable Development Goals is under severe pressure. Gender equality is not a standalone issue: UN Women says women’s empowerment is integral to all 17 SDGs, shaping outcomes across poverty, health, education, economic development, climate resilience, peace, and human rights.

The next Secretary General is likely to come from the group of Latin American and Caribbean states, with five of the remaining six candidates coming from this region. The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean - ECLAC - reports that in 2024 at least 3,828 women were victims of femicide, feminicide or gender-related killings in 26 countries and territories, while the ILO reports that women’s labour force participation stood at 52.1%, compared with 74.3% for men. These inequalities directly impact safety, economic resilience, human rights, and sustainable development, illustrating why the next Secretary-General must embed gender analysis, resources, and accountability across the UN system.

The letter calls on the next Secretary-General to act on five commitments for gender equality:

Measure it: every UN agency must report sex-disaggregated data as standard, without exception.

every UN agency must report sex-disaggregated data as standard, without exception. Analyse it: gender analysis must inform every UN initiative before it launches, not after.

gender analysis must inform every UN initiative before it launches, not after. Centre it: feminist voices must shape every UN process, not as guests, but as architects.

feminist voices must shape every UN process, not as guests, but as architects. Fund it: gender equality must have dedicated resources in every UN budget.

gender equality must have dedicated resources in every UN budget. Institutionalise it: gender equality must be a condition of leadership across the UN system, built in rather than bolted on.





Professor Kent Buse, Co-CEO of Global 50/50, said:

"Gender equality is not a zero-sum game where men lose what women gain. It shapes everyone's health, security and prosperity: fix the system and we all gain - stronger economies, healthier societies, more durable peace. The next Secretary-General should measure it, fund it and build it into how the UN is led, not as a favour to women, but as a test of leadership for us all."

S. Mona Sinha, CEO, Equality Now said:

“As the world confronts escalating attacks on women's rights, shrinking civic space, and declining resources for gender equality, the next Secretary-General will have a unique opportunity, and responsibility to demonstrate that gender equality is not a side issue, but fundamental to peace, security, economic prosperity, and human rights. The call's emphasis on measurement, accountability, meaningful participation, dedicated resources, and institutional leadership is especially powerful.”

The call comes as the selection process for the next UN Secretary-General gathers pace, with the first round of Security Council straw polls expected in late July. The current Secretary-General, António Guterres, will complete his second term on 31 December 2026, with his successor expected to take office on 1 January 2027.

Notes to the Editor

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Open letter

The full open letter to the next UN Secretary-General is available here.

If you would like to sign the open letter, please click here.

List of signatories

The full list of signatories can be found here.

About Global 50/50

Global 50/50 is an independent, evidence-driven think tank working to advance action and accountability for gender justice. It produces research, data and analysis on equality, power and institutional accountability, including through its long-running work on gender and global health.

For more information, visit global5050.org