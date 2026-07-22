Dr. Sanjeev Goel's New Book Explores the Neuroscience Behind Focus, Presence, and Human Connection

Toronto, Canada, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As digital distractions continue to reshape how people work, connect, and think, physician and longevity expert Dr. Sanjeev Goel, M.D., Founder and CEO of Peak Human, is preparing to release his latest book, Look There... See Here: The Science of Attention: Our Most Valuable Resource. Scheduled for publication on August 15, 2026, through Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), the book is now available for pre-order.





Exploring the Hidden Cost of a Distracted World





In Look There... See here: Dr. Sanjeev Goel, M.D., argues that attention, not time or money, is the most valuable resource people possess. While technology has made information more accessible than ever, it has also intensified competition for human attention, making sustained focus increasingly difficult. The book explores how the way people direct their attention influences the brain, relationships, decision-making, and overall quality of life.

Drawing on neuroscience, philosophy, contemplative traditions, and personal experiences, Dr. Goel examines how modern life conditions people toward distraction while offering practical strategies to cultivate greater presence, clarity, and intention.

"Attention is the foundation of every meaningful experience we have," says Dr. Goel. "What we consistently pay attention to shapes our brains, our relationships, and ultimately who we become. Learning to reclaim our attention is one of the most important skills for living well in today's world."





Blending Science, Philosophy, and Practical Strategies

The book explores a wide range of topics, including the science behind neuroplasticity, the growing influence of the attention economy, the neuroscience of presence and flow, the role emotions play in shaping memory and awareness, and practical, research-backed techniques for strengthening focus in everyday life.

Rather than presenting attention as simply a productivity tool, Look There... See Here reframes it as a pathway toward deeper human connection, emotional resilience, and personal freedom. Through accessible explanations and reflective storytelling, Dr. Goel encourages readers to reconsider how they engage with the world around them and discover a more intentional way of living.





A Timely Conversation for the Digital Age

The release comes as conversations around digital overload, information fatigue, and declining attention spans continue to grow. Look There... See Here offers readers a timely opportunity to better understand the science behind these challenges while providing practical approaches for developing healthier habits in an increasingly distracted world.

With its blend of scientific research, philosophical reflection, and actionable insights, the book is written for anyone who has felt overwhelmed by constant distractions and is seeking a more focused, connected, and meaningful life.



Look There... See Here: The Science of Attention: Our Most Valuable Resource will be available on Amazon Kindle beginning August 15, 2026, with pre-orders available now. Readers can reserve their copy here: Amazon Pre-order Page.





About the Author

Dr. Sanjeev Goel, M.D., Founder and CEO of Peak Human and lead physician at Kennedy Medical Centre, where he has practiced for more than two decades. Widely recognized as Canada's Longevity Doctor, he has spent over 25 years helping individuals improve their health through anti-aging, integrative, and regenerative medicine.

Originally from Montreal and raised in Mississauga, Dr. Goel earned his medical degree from the University of Toronto before completing his family medicine residency at St. Mary's Hospital in Montreal. Today, he continues to advocate for evidence-based, personalized healthcare that combines lifestyle medicine, nutrition, physical activity, and mental resilience.

In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Goel hosts the Peak Human Labs Podcast, where he speaks with leading experts in biohacking, regenerative medicine, and longevity science.





Media Contact

Company Name: Peak Human

Founder Name: Dr. Sanjeev Goel, M.D.

Email: drgoel@peakhuman.ca

Website: https://www.peakhuman.ca/