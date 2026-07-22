ASTROTECH INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Astrotech Corporation on Behalf of Astrotech Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Astrotech (ASTC) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Astrotech and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Astrotech Corporation (“Astrotech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTC) on behalf of Astrotech stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Astrotech has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On June 2, 2026, Fugazi Research published a short report concerning Astrotech Corporation. The report alleged, among other things, that Astrotech has repeatedly shifted its business model to pursue popular market themes, including aerospace, industrial technology, COVID breath analysis, airport security, and defense, while relying on capital raises despite limited commercial success. The report also raised concerns regarding the Company’s leadership structure, alleging that Thomas Boone Pickens III simultaneously serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chairman of the Board, and Principal Financial Officer.



In addition, Fugazi raised governance and related-party concerns, including allegations regarding prior conflict-of-interest issues and related-party arrangements involving Mr. Pickens.



Following publication of the Fugazi report, Astrotech’s stock price declined.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Astrotech shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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