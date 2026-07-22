MEGAN HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Megan Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Megan (MGN) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Megan securities between September, 26 2025 and March 25, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Megan Holdings Limited (“Megan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MGN) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Megan securities between September, 26 2025 and March 25, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 8, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Megan was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) Megan's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company's stock price; (3) as a result, Megan securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by NASDAQ and severe volatility-induced decline; (4) the sole underwriter on the IPO, DBC, had conducted numerous microcap IPOs that suffered volatility-induced declines resulting from market manipulation schemes; (5) the Company suffered from material weaknesses in its internal accounting and financial reporting controls; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Megan shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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