Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST)

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Microvast Holdings, Inc. (“Microvast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MVST) securities between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) due to, inter alia, inventory management issues and delays in commercial vehicle rollouts by Microvast’s customers, Defendants had overstated Microvast’s ability to reach its margin targets; (ii) Defendants overstated Microvast’s ability to complete the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by the end of 2025; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Microvast should contact the Firm prior to the September 21, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .