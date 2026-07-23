Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Nears Tier-1 CEX Partnership Reveal as Ethereum Price Prediction Eyes $8,500

MONACO , July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is shifting toward Ethereum as bullish Ethereum price prediction models examine whether ETH could eventually reach $8,500. The target sits well above current market levels, but supporters point to staking growth, institutional adoption, stablecoin activity and tokenisation as potential long-term catalysts.





AlphaPepe is entering the same conversation from an earlier point in the market cycle. Its presale has raised more than $2 million, attracted over 10,300 holders and reached a current price of $0.0218, while the team prepares to reveal its fourth CEX partnership.

The latest teaser has increased speculation that the next partner could be a Tier-1 exchange. The exchange has not yet been named publicly, but the reveal is expected as AlphaPepe continues its launch preparations.

AlphaPepe Presale Passes $2M Before CEX Reveal

AlphaPepe has now raised more than $2 million before public trading begins. More than 10,300 holders have entered the presale, giving the project measurable traction ahead of its exchange rollout.

The current $ALPE price is $0.0218. That entry remains fixed during the active presale stage, but it will no longer be available once the remaining allocation closes and public price discovery begins.

Three CEX partnerships have already been announced. The upcoming fourth reveal could expand AlphaPepe’s exchange access further and place more attention on the final presale window.

Second Coinsult Audit Adds Launch-Stage Proof

AlphaPepe has completed a second independent security audit through Coinsult and received a high score.

The additional review gives buyers another external assessment of the token’s smart-contract setup before launch. It also strengthens the project’s security record as the team moves from presale growth toward exchange trading.

Audits do not remove every risk, but they provide technical evidence buyers can review alongside the project’s products, holder growth and exchange partnerships.

AlphaSwap Early Access Is Already Live

AlphaPepe is not presenting AlphaSwap as a future-only concept. AlphaSwap Early Access is already live, giving users an early look at the project’s AI-powered decentralised exchange ecosystem.

The platform combines decentralised token trading with AI-assisted tools designed to support token-risk analysis, trade intelligence and clearer pre-swap decisions.

AlphaRouter is now being developed as the advanced routing layer behind AlphaSwap. It will compare multiple liquidity paths before a transaction is completed, helping the platform identify more efficient routes across available pools.

Cross-chain bridging is expected to follow after AlphaRouter goes live, allowing AlphaSwap to expand beyond single-chain trading and connect with liquidity across additional blockchain networks.

Fourth CEX Partnership Reveal Approaches

AlphaPepe has confirmed that its fourth centralised exchange partnership reveal is coming soon.

The latest campaign has fuelled speculation around a possible Tier-1 partner, although the exchange name should not be treated as confirmed until AlphaPepe publishes the official announcement.

A larger exchange relationship could widen access to $ALPE after launch, but exchange availability alone does not guarantee price performance. Liquidity, demand and broader market conditions will determine how the token trades once the presale ends.

FINAL30 Adds 30% Extra Tokens

AlphaPepe has activated a limited-time offer while launch preparations continue, with over 100 buyers already using the FINAL30 promo code.

Buyers purchasing $100 or more can use promo code FINAL30 to receive 30% extra $ALPE tokens. The bonus is added to the standard allocation available through an eligible purchase.

The campaign gives participants a larger token allocation while the presale price remains $0.0218. Both the offer and the remaining presale allocation are limited.

Ethereum Price Prediction and the Road to $8,500

Ethereum price prediction forecasts placing ETH near $8,500 represent a bullish scenario rather than a near-term base case. Reaching that level would require renewed institutional demand , stronger global liquidity and sustained growth across staking, DeFi, stablecoins and tokenised assets.

Ethereum already has global liquidity, established exchange access and public price discovery. Its network remains central to smart contracts and on-chain finance, but its existing valuation changes the percentage-upside equation for new buyers.

AlphaPepe is operating at a different point in the cycle. Ethereum already trades across global markets, while $ALPE remains available through a fixed-price presale before exchange trading determines its open-market valuation.

What Comes Next for AlphaPepe?

AlphaPepe has passed $2 million raised, attracted more than 10,300 holders, completed its second Coinsult audit and launched AlphaSwap Early Access.

The next milestones are the fourth CEX partnership reveal, continued AlphaRouter development and the move from presale pricing toward public trading.

The current price remains $0.0218. Over 100 buyers have already used promo code FINAL30, with eligible purchases of $100 or more receiving 30% extra tokens while the limited-time campaign remains active.

VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

Can Ethereum reach $8,500?

Ethereum could reach $8,500 in a strong bull-market scenario supported by institutional adoption, ETF demand, staking growth and wider use of stablecoins and tokenised assets. The target remains speculative and would require a major market expansion.

Is AlphaPepe’s fourth CEX partnership confirmed?

Yes. AlphaPepe has confirmed that a fourth CEX partnership reveal is coming soon. The exchange name has not yet been published, so buyers should rely on the project’s official announcement rather than speculation.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by AlphaPepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28d58b36-a8a1-460a-87ed-165a9fdae027