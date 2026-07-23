SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) Expands into Latin America Through Strategic Partnership with ATTRUS (Formerly Facilitapay)

HONG KONG, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) (“AXG” or the “Company”), a leading financial technology firm bridging traditional and digital assets, today announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Gello Finance Ltd. (“Gello Finance”), has officially signed a financial and technological services agreement with ATTRUS US LLC (“ATTRUS,” formerly known as Facilitapay), a well-known provider of cross-border payment and liquidity solutions. The two entities will collaborate to develop an ecosystem encompassing liquidity services, cross-border payment networks, and stablecoin fiat on/off-ramp services in Latin America, with an initial strategic focus on Mexico and Brazil.

Under the strategic agreement, Gello Finance agrees to integrate its blockchain technology, AI-driven payment routing infrastructure, and dual-token digital economic ecosystem with ATTRUS’s established local financial networks and fiat settlement channels across Latin America.

Key areas of this collaboration include:

Local Latin American Liquidity & Cross-Border Payments: Leveraging ATTRUS’s robust local clearing capabilities to reduce frictional costs and processing latencies for enterprises and institutions engaged in cross-border trade and capital settlement in major Latin American economies, including Mexico and Brazil.

Next-Generation Stablecoin On/Off-Ramp Services: The two parties expect to jointly establish a seamless fiat-to-stablecoin exchange channel tailored for the Latin American market. Utilizing AXG’s token dispatching capabilities and compliance framework, the service aims to enable local users and businesses to convert between fiat currencies and digital assets in a more secure and convenient manner.

Digital Financial Infrastructure Development: Both parties intend to explore the integration of intelligent technologies and blockchain, to provide comprehensive, next-generation digital financial infrastructure for rapidly growing sectors across the region, including embedded finance, cross-border e-commerce, and Web3 businesses.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing regions for digital assets and cross-border trade, Latin America is undergoing a dramatic transition from traditional to digital finance. Mexico’s expanding retail and logistics dividend, Argentina’s critical demand for inflation-hedging solutions and novel payment tools, and Brazil’s position as a fintech leader in South America, collectively create significant opportunities for the real-world adoption of stablecoins and digital payments.

The signing of this strategic agreement marks another major leap forward in AXG’s global compliance strategy, building upon its steady progress in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets. With joint technical integration and product deployment initiatives now underway, AXG expects to roll out cross-border and stablecoin on/off-ramp services for global and local clients in Latin America in the near future.

Management Commentary

Mr. James Xia, Managing Director of AlloyX Limited, who oversees the AX One business, stated: “We are absolutely delighted to enter into this milestone strategic partnership with ATTRUS. Latin America represents a vital pillar of AXG’s global expansion strategy. Through this collaboration, we are bringing AXG’s advanced blockchain technology, compliant card issuance, and payment routing network to the region. This partnership will not only connect local businesses with globalized digital liquidity, but also further advance AXG’s vision of bridging traditional finance and digital asset networks.”

Stephano Maciel, CEO of ATTRUS, commented: “AXG’s compliance standards, demonstrated by its NASDAQ listing, alongside its deep expertise in AI and blockchain technologies, make it an ideal global strategic partner for ATTRUS. By combining our localized channel advantages in key Latin American markets with AXG’s technology and global reach, this alliance will help build a ‘financial superhighway’ connecting Latin America with the global digital economy.”

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform.

Guided by the mission “Mobilizing Tokens 24/7,” the Company operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and AI Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router.

Through its integrated ecosystem, including AX COIN, AX ONE, FERION, SOLOMON, AGENTX, and KOVAR, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.

For more information, visit www.alloyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at AXG (Solowin Holdings).

About ATTRUS

ATTRUS is a financial infrastructure platform that enables global businesses to move, manage and settle money across markets through a single integration. By combining local payment rails, banking services, foreign exchange, multi-currency treasury and stablecoin capabilities, ATTRUS helps companies expand internationally without rebuilding their financial operations country by country.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@solowin.io

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com