Air Canada Welcomes New Collective Agreement with the IAMAW Ratified by its Technical Operations, Maintenance and Operational Support Employees

Total of six new collective agreements ratified at Air Canada this year

New collective agreements now concluded with all of Air Canada’s major unions following the expiry of previous long-term agreements





MONTRÉAL, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada is pleased to welcome the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) representing the airline’s 11,000 employees in the Technical Operations, Maintenance and Operational Support (TMOS) group, which includes Technical Operations, Airports and Cargo, Logistics and Supply, and Cabin Services employees. The four-year collective agreement is in effect from April 1, 2026 until March 31, 2030.

“The commitment shown by both Air Canada and the IAMAW throughout these negotiations reflects our shared objective of reaching meaningful agreements that support our employees and the company’s continued growth. A key priority for us was further acknowledging the skilled expertise and valuable contributions of our TMOS employees. Now that new agreements have been successfully concluded with all major unions after the expiration of the previous long-term contracts, we are well-positioned to advance our New Frontiers strategic plans and deliver even greater value to Air Canada’s stakeholders,” said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

The IAMAW represents more than 11,000 employees in Air Canada’s TMOS group, Finance, and Clerical at Air Canada, through three separate contracts.

Six collective agreements have now been concluded at Air Canada this year. The most recent ratification by the airline’s TMOS employees follow earlier ratifications by its 170 Finance employees (IAMAW), 115 Clerical employees (IAMAW), approximately 6,000 Customer Service employees (Unifor), 100 Flight Operations Crew Schedulers (Unifor), and 90 In-Flight Crew Schedulers (Unifor).

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

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