Bigbank's Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 2026

By the end of the second quarter, loans to customers stood at a record high of approximately 3.0 billion euros, having increased by 164 million euros (+6%) over the quarter and by 559 million euros (+23%) year on year. Compared to the end of the previous quarter, the business loan portfolio grew by 113 million euros (+10%) to 1.2 billion euros, the home loan portfolio by 42 million euros (+5%) to 886 million euros and the consumer loan portfolio by 4 million euros (+0.4%) to 860 million euros.

The group’s total deposit portfolio grew by 185 million euros (+6%) quarter on quarter and by 543 million euros (+21%) year on year, reaching 3.2 billion euros. Compared to the end of the previous quarter, the term deposit portfolio grew by 134 million euros (+9%) to 1.6 billion euros, while the savings deposit portfolio increased by 20 million euros (+1%) to 1.5 billion euros.

The volume of current accounts also continued to grow at a robust pace, reaching 69 million euros by the reporting date (+71% quarter on quarter). The growth was driven by the expansion of the range of everyday banking products. Since the second quarter, the current account service has been available not only to Estonian corporate customers but also to companies in Latvia and Lithuania, and debit cards have been made available to retail customers in all three Baltic countries. Bigbank continues to offer the most competitive current account services to retail and corporate customers in the Baltics. Customers receive 2% interest on unlimited balances and enjoy free payments. Furthermore, the current account is free of charge.

Bigbank’s net profit for the first six months of 2026 was 17.5 million euros. Net profit for the same period in 2025 was 18.7 million euros. In the second quarter, Bigbank earned a net profit of 10.0 million euros, up 1.1 million euros (+12%) from the second quarter of 2025.

Interest income for the second quarter amounted to 52.0 million euros, an increase of 6.8 million euros (+15%) year on year. Interest expense totalled 21.0 million euros, up 1.5 million euros (+8%) compared to the same period last year. As a result, Bigbank’s net interest income increased by 5.3 million euros (+20%) compared to the second quarter of 2025, reaching 31.0 million euros.

In the second quarter, the quality of the loan portfolio remained stable and there were no signs of weakening payment behaviour. Net expected credit loss allowances increased by 0.4 million euros year on year, reaching 1.7 million euros. The credit quality of consumer loans continues to improve, while that of home loans is very high and that of business loans is stable. The volume of stage 3 loans decreased to 118 million euros, accounting for 3.9% of the total loan portfolio.

Bigbank’s strong and expanding team has played a key role in boosting the group’s business volumes. The number of employees grew by 33 (+5%) during the quarter and by 93 (+15%) year on year, rising to 712. The main growth drivers were the launch of everyday banking products and the commitment to providing high-quality customer service in the context of growing loan and deposit portfolios. Salary expenses and associated charges increased to 10.6 million euros in the second quarter, exceeding the figure for the same period in 2025 by 2.4 million euros (+28%).

During the quarter, the value of the group’s investment property portfolio decreased by 0.9 million euros to 81.0 million euros. This was due to the disposal of a few properties. No investment properties were revalued during the second quarter, and cash inflows from leasing out commercial premises and agricultural land remained stable.

In the second quarter, Moody’s Ratings affirmed all the ratings and assessments that it had assigned to Bigbank AS last year.

Long-term and short-term deposit ratings: Ba1/NP

Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA: ba2

Long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings: Baa2/P-2

Long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments: Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr)

The negative outlook on the long-term deposit ratings was maintained.





Income statement, in thousands of euros Q2 2026 Q2 2025 6M 2026 6M 2025 Net interest income 30,957 25,773 60,166 51,336 Net fee and commission income 2,047 2,550 4,665 5,073 Net income (loss) on financial assets -470 694 -543 2,645 Net other operating income -1,125 -1,120 -2,290 -2,015 Total net operating income 31,409 27,897 61,998 57,039 Salaries and associated charges -10,547 -8,258 -20,072 -15,735 Administrative expenses -4,235 -2,875 -7,393 -5,626 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -2,467 -2,176 -4,866 -4,313 Other gains (losses) 218 -1,796 -2,381 -1,782 Total expenses -17,031 -15,105 -34,712 -27,456 Profit before loss allowances 14,378 12,792 27,286 29,583 Net expected credit loss allowances -1,672 -1,289 -4,663 -5,924 Profit before income tax 12,706 11,503 22,623 23,659 Income tax expense -2,769 -2,616 -5,154 -4,917 Profit for the period 9,937 8,887 17,469 18,742 Statement of financial position, in thousands of euros 30 June 2026 31 March 2026 31 Dec 2025 30 June 2025 Cash and cash equivalents 484,924 446,030 448,876 468,770 Debt securities at FVOCI 40,668 43,913 37,226 42,508 Loans to customers 2,997,804 2,833,915 2,707,537 2,438,608 Other assets 117,935 119,811 123,084 109,143 Total assets 3,641,331 3,443,669 3,316,723 3,059,029 Customer deposits and loans received 3,199,007 3,014,460 2,887,687 2,656,328 Subordinated notes 109,972 110,040 106,744 104,147 Other liabilities 23,319 20,685 22,891 17,871 Total liabilities 3,332,298 3,145,185 3,017,322 2,778,346 Equity 309,033 298,484 299,401 280,683 Total liabilities and equity 3,641,331 3,443,669 3,316,723 3,059,029





Comment by Martin Länts, Chairman of the Management Board of Bigbank AS:

"The second quarter of 2026 was another successful period for Bigbank, following a strong first quarter. Both the loan portfolio and deposit portfolio grew in line with expectations, while the quality of the loan portfolio remained stable. Compared to the same period last year, the bank’s net interest income also increased.

In addition to delivering strong financial results, we continued to develop our everyday banking services and expand our product offering. During the second quarter, we launched debit and virtual debit cards for private customers in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and extended our current account service for business customers to Latvia and Lithuania. The expansion of the customer base and the opening of new current accounts continue at a strong pace. During the second quarter, the number of customers with a bank account increased by nearly 50%, and since the beginning of the year, the number of customers holding a Bigbank bank account has more than doubled. We also implemented the Smart-ID+ authentication solution, becoming the first bank in the Baltics to offer customers an opportunity to make the use of internet banking and other banking services even more secure. Furthermore, we made our mobile application available to business customers across the Baltics, improving the convenience of managing day-to-day banking activities for companies.

In the second half of 2026, Bigbank will remain focused on the continued growth of our loan portfolio and the further development of everyday banking services and customer experience. We will continue investing in solutions that make banking simpler, more convenient and more secure for our customers.”

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 June 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.6 billion euros, with equity of 309 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 205,000 active customers and employs over 700 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee

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