PRESS RELEASE

July 23, 2026

RENAULT GROUP PRIORITIZES ELECTRIFICATION

OF ITS VEHICLE LINEUP AND SALES QUALITY

In 2026 H1, Renault Group recorded stable global sales, with 1,165,133 vehicles sold (-0.4% vs. 2025 H1). This result, driven by the complementarity of the Group’s three brands, reflects improved sales quality, a strong focus on value, and accelerated electrification of the lineup.

with 1,165,133 vehicles sold (-0.4% vs. 2025 H1). This result, driven by the reflects a and Internationally 1 , in PC + LCV 2 , Renault Group strengthens its positions in its strategic markets, driven by growth in Renault brand sales for the second consecutive year (+2.8%). Group sales grew in India (+61.2%), Türkiye (+15.4%), Morocco (+13.7%) and Brazil (+5.3%).

driven by growth in Renault brand sales for the second consecutive year (+2.8%). Group sales grew in India (+61.2%), Türkiye (+15.4%), Morocco (+13.7%) and Brazil (+5.3%). In Europe 3 , Group PC + LCV sales reached 821,092 units (-1.3%). Renault brand: 528,849 vehicles (+2.6%). Renault ranks No. 2 in Europe. Renault 5 is the best-selling B-segment electric vehicle in Europe. Dacia brand: 284,021 vehicle (-8.7%). With an improved momentum in the second quarter, Dacia remains on the podium for PC retail sales in Europe. Dacia Sandero is the best-selling PC in Europe across all sales channels. Alpine brand: 8,222 vehicles (+67.6%). Alpine posted a record-breaking half-year of sales. Alpine A290 continues to support the brand's performance, while Alpine A390 has recorded its first deliveries.





Group PC + LCV sales reached 821,092 units (-1.3%). In a European LCV market that showed a slight recovery in the first semester (+2.1%), Renault brand sales grew by 11.7%. Supported by the full diversity of Master, Renault maintained its second position in the market.

Supported by the full diversity of Master, Renault maintained its second position in the market. Renault Group successfully pursues its strategy focused on value and sales quality. Prioritisation of the retail channel while reducing exposure to the least profitable sales channels . Across the five main European markets 4 , Renault Group sold 60.0% of its PC to retail customers (+3.8 points, 17.7 points above market). Increase in PC sales in the C-segment in Europe to 164,161 units (+15.3%), driven in particular by Dacia’s growing momentum in the segment.



Disciplined residual value management 5 , with residual values 4 to 13 points higher than competitors across Europe.

, with residual values 4 to 13 points higher than competitors across Europe. A solid order book in Europe, representing 2.1 months of forward sales at the end of June 2026.

Renault Group is accelerating the electrification of its PC sales for each of its brands. In Europe, electrified vehicles 6 accounted for 52.0% of Group sales in the first half of 2026, up 8.2 points, including a 18.8% battery electric vehicles (BEV) mix: Renault, driving the Group’s electrification: two out of three Renault vehicles sold (66.3%) in Europe were electrified (+7.2 points). BEVs accounted for 26.6% of Renault sales (+10.3 points), notably driven by the success of Renault 5 E-Tech, Renault 4 E-Tech and Scenic E-Tech. Renault ranks No. 2 in the hybrid (HEV) market and No. 2 in the retail BEV market. Dacia’s rapid growth in the hybrid segment: 30.8% of Dacia sales were electrified (+7.2 points). Driven by Dacia Duster and Dacia Bigster, hybrid vehicle sales rose sharply (+30.2%) and accounted for one out of four sales (+7.5 points). Alpine at full speed on electrification: benefiting from the continued success of Alpine A290 and the recent launch of Alpine A390, more than 80% of Alpine 's sales are now electric vehicles.





In Europe, electrified vehicles accounted for 52.0% of Group sales in the first half of 2026, up 8.2 points, including a 18.8% battery electric vehicles (BEV) mix: In 2026, the Group pursues its product offensive with the rollout of Renault Twingo E-Tech electric and Renault Duster in India during the first semester. Renault Trafic Van E-Tech electric, Renault Niagara in Latin America, Dacia Sandero with a new hybrid powertrain, new Dacia Spring, Dacia Striker and Alpine A390 GTS will complete the line-up before year-end.

Boulogne-Billancourt, July 23, 2026

Renault brand – Rolling out the futuREady strategy by combining growth, electrification, and value creation

In the first semester of 2026, Renault brand sold 829,518 vehicles worldwide, up 2.6% compared with the first half of 2025, extending its continuous growth momentum for a fourth consecutive year. This performance is driven by a balanced contribution from both Europe and international markets, with a notable acceleration in Northern European countries7, where Renault increased sales by 14.0% in a market that grew by 6.0%. It is underpinned by the priorities of the futuREady strategy: accelerating electrification, pursuing a value-driven commercial policy, and deploying the brand’s international roadmap.

Two out of three PC Renault vehicles sold in Europe are now electrified (66.3%), up 7.2 points year-on-year. Supported by an attractive product line-up, the brand confirms the relevance of its strategy based on two complementary technologies - EV and HEV - and is making progress towards its ambition of reaching 100% electrified sales in Europe by 2030. Renault ranks No. 2 in the European battery electric vehicle (BEV) retail market and No. 2 in the hybrid market. BEV sales increased by 63.2% in a market up 34.2%, driven notably by the success of Renault 5 E-Tech electric, the best-selling B-segment electric vehicle in Europe, while Renault 4 E-Tech electric is establishing itself as the benchmark in the retail electric B-SUV segment.

Renault is also continuing its value creation strategy by prioritizing sales quality and protecting residual values. In Europe8, the brand gained 0.4 points of market share in the retail channel while reducing its exposure to short-term rentals. In France, Renault strengthened its leadership, reaching an 18.5% retail market share (+1.6 points) and 20.9% in the fleet market (+0.3 points). C- and D-segment vehicles accounted for 37.4% of European sales, contributing to the continued improvement of the product mix.

As part of this strategy, light commercial vehicles are also strengthening the brand’s commercial performance and profitability. Renault recorded a second consecutive semester of LCV sales growth in Europe, up 11.7% in a market up 2.1%, further consolidating its position as No. 2 brand in Europe. Since the beginning of the year, thanks to its comprehensive product offering and the success of the “converted by Renault” solution, Renault Master9 has been No. 1 in the large van market in Europe. Internationally, sales were driven by Türkiye (+9.8%) and by the expansion of Renault Master, particularly in Morocco.

The brand continues to strengthen its international footprint and reinforce its position as a global brand across its strategic markets. Sales outside Europe increased by 2.8%, reaching nearly 296,000 vehicles. This growth was driven by strong performances in India (+61.2%), Türkiye (+25.7%), Morocco (+11.8%), Brazil (+5.3%) and Mexico (+16.3%). This momentum is expected to continue in the coming months, supported by the ramp-up of Renault Duster in India, the recent launch of Koleos Full Hybrid in Brazil, and the accelerated rollout of Boreal, backed by the opening of a second production site in Türkiye in June.

Building on these strong fundamentals in the fast-growing electric and hybrid segments, Renault is entering the second semester with confidence. In Europe, the electrification momentum will continue to accelerate with the recent launches of Twingo E-Tech electric and Renault 4 E-Tech electric with its Plein Sud version, as well as the opening of orders before year-end for Trafic Van E-Tech electric, set to be a game changer in the LCV market. Outside Europe, the unveiling of the future Niagara pick-up in September will support Renault’s growth in Latin America. These launches will open up new growth opportunities, in line with the ambitions of futuREady.

Dacia brand – Strong business model and solid fundamentals

In the first half of 2026, against a backdrop of strong growth in electric vehicle sales and the increasing presence of Chinese brands in Europe, Dacia confirmed the strength of its business model and fundamentals. In the second quarter, the brand recorded 181,729 registrations, a level scarcely unchanged from the second quarter of 2025 (-0.3%). Over the first half, Dacia posted 327,077 sales, down 8.1% compared with the first half of 2025. In Europe, the brand achieved a 3.9% passenger car market share. As of the end of June, the order book remained in line with 2025, demonstrating the brand's strong commercial resilience ahead of the second semester.

Dacia continues to rely on strong fundamentals: Dacia Sandero remains the best-selling car in Europe across all sales channels, and the brand ranks No.3 in the PC European retail car market. Its business model is also built on a predominantly retail sales mix of 77%10, a disciplined net pricing strategy, and residual values 13 points above the market average.

Electrification continues to gain momentum, with hybrid powertrains accounting for a growing share of orders, representing 37% for Jogger, 40% for Duster and 68% for Bigster. In addition, 58% of the line-up's orders are for higher trim levels, a proportion that rises to 71% for Duster and 82% for Bigster, illustrating the brand's ability to enhance its product mix while remaining true to its positioning based on the best value for money.

The second semester will be marked by the intensification of Dacia’s electrified offering, with the introduction of Sandero hybrid, followed by the market launch of Striker and the launch of the next-generation Spring, produced in Europe. These new models will further enrich the brand’s lineup and support its transformation, enabling it to respond with agility to evolving market trends.

Alpine brand – A record first semester

Alpine delivered a record first-half performance, with 8,538 vehicles sold worldwide, representing growth of 69.1% year-on-year. Brand sales were driven by the success of the brand’s best-seller Alpine A290 hot hatch, with sales increasing by nearly 60% compared with the first half of 2025, reaching 5,890 units. The Alpine A110 sport car coupé also maintained strong momentum, with 1,607 units sold (+22.4%), despite production ending in June to prepare for the arrival of its third-generation. Meanwhile, Alpine entered a new market segment with the launch of the Alpine A390 sport fastback, recording its first 1,041 registrations of the GT version, while orders are now open for the GTS.

Outside France, Alpine's growth accelerated significantly, notably in the United Kingdom, where sales increased sixfold to reach 1,902 units. Strong progression was also recorded in Spain (+84%) and Germany (+78%), confirming the brand’s growing appeal across key European markets.

These achievements, supported by the rapid expansion of its international retail network, from 169 to 238 points of sales, underline the accelerating momentum of Alpine’s global development. They reinforce the brand’s ambition to become a leading premium electric performance brand while successfully broadening its customer base and presence in new market segments.

RENAULT GROUP WORLDWIDE SALES BY BRANDS H1 2026 H1 2025

∆ %

vs. H1 2025 Renault11 829,518 808,609 +2.6 PC 656,886 642,731 +2.2 LCV 172,632 165,878 +4.1 Dacia 327,077 355,985 -8.1 PC 324,835 353,521 -8.1 LCV 2,242 2,464 -9.0 Alpine 8,538 5,050 +69.1 Renault Group 1,165,133 1,169,644 -0.4

RENAULT GROUP’S TOP 15 MARKETS (PC+LCV)

Volumes

H1 2026 Market Share

H1 2026 ∆ MS

vs. H1 2025 (units) (%) (points) 1 FRANCE 279,436 26.9 -0.8 2 ITALY 101,928 9.9 -1.2 3 SPAIN 84,472 11.3 -1.9 4 TÜRKIYE 80,361 14.4 +2.9 5 GERMANY 76,057 4.7 0.0 6 UNITED KINGDOM 69,077 5.3 +0.2 7 BRAZIL 63,861 4.7 -0.7 8 MOROCCO 49,821 37.8 -1.3 9 BELGIUM+LUXEMBOURG 35,010 11.8 -1.1 10 POLAND 28,213 8.0 -0.2 11 INDIA 25,845 0.9 +0.2 12 SOUTH KOREA 21,187 2.5 -0.9 13 ARGENTINA 20,489 7.4 -2.8 14 PORTUGAL 18,937 12.3 -2.6 15 MEXICO 17,316 2.3 +0.3





RENAULT GROUP

PRESS CONTACT



François Rouget

+33 6 23 68 07 88

francois.rouget@renault.com



Rie Yamane

+33 6 03 16 35 20

rie.yamane@renault.com

RENAULT GROUP

INVESTORS RELATIONS Florent Chaix

+33 6 07 88 83 05

florent.chaix@renault.com

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine – and its financial captive – Mobilize Financial Services – to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

1 Outside Europe

2 Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles

3 Europe = ACEA scope if not specified

4 G5 countries = France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom

5 For Renault and Dacia brands (PC) in the G5 countries, versus the 23 main PC brands

6 HEV, PHEV & EV; PC market in Europe

7 Northern European countries = Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Island, Norway and Sweden

8 G5 countries

9 Renault Master + Renault Master E-Tech electric + Renault Trucks Master + Renault Trucks Master E-Tech electric

10 G5 countries = France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom

11 Including Renault Korea Motors in H1 2025

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