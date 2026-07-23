Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

23 July 2026 at 8:15 EEST

Nokia provides recast comparative financial information reflecting the presentation of Fixed Wireless Access CPE and Enterprise Campus Edge businesses as discontinued operations

Nokia today provides recast comparative financial information for Nokia Group and its reportable segments for Q1 2026 and Q1-Q4 2025 reflecting the presentation of Fixed Wireless Access CPE and Enterprise Campus Edge businesses as discontinued operations.

Presentation of Fixed Wireless Access CPE and Enterprise Campus Edge businesses as discontinued operations

As part of the strategy work that led to Nokia's new strategy and reorganization of its business into two primary operating segments, Nokia identified several units which were not seen as core to the future of the company's strategy. These units were moved into a dedicated operating segment called Portfolio Businesses beginning from 1 January 2026 while the company continued to assess the best value creating opportunity for them. During Q2 2026, Nokia classified the Fixed Wireless Access CPE and Enterprise Campus Edge businesses included in the Portfolio Businesses segment as discontinued operations. This followed the agreement Nokia reached to sell its Fixed Wireless Access CPE business and its assessment that it is highly probable it will reach an agreement to sell Enterprise Campus Edge. Classification of these businesses as discontinued operations had also a minor impact on the financial information for Network Infrastructure and Mobile Infrastructure segments due to the scope of expected transactions and centrally allocated costs. For more information on Nokia’s current operational and reporting structure and discontinued operations, refer to Note 2. Segment information and Note 3. Discontinued operations and disposal groups held for sale in Nokia’s Report for Q2 and Half Year 2026.

To provide a basis for comparison, the following tables present summarized income statement information for Nokia Group and its reportable segments on an unaudited basis for all quarters and the full year of 2025, as well as for the first two quarters and first half of 2026, reflecting the presentation of Fixed Wireless Access CPE and Enterprise Campus Edge businesses as discontinued operations.

Tables in Excel are attached to this stock exchange release.

Nokia Group

Reported Recast EUR million Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 Q1-Q4'25 Q1'26 Q2’26 Q1-Q2’26 Net sales 4 300 4 443 4 700 6 021 19 464 4 433 4 815 9 248 Gross profit 1 809 1 953 2 085 2 739 8 587 1 977 2 146 4 123 Gross margin % 42.1% 44.0% 44.4% 45.5% 44.1% 44.6% 44.6% 44.6% Research and development expenses (1 127) (1 143) (1 155) (1 350) (4 776) (1 223) (1 383) (2 606) Selling, general and administrative expenses (701) (721) (710) (854) (2 985) (647) (817) (1 464) Other operating income and expenses 23 58 31 39 151 (24) 4 (19) Operating profit/(loss) 4 147 252 575 977 83 (50) 33 Operating margin % 0.1% 3.3% 5.4% 9.5% 5.0% 1.9% (1.0%) 0.4% Profit/(loss) from continuing operations (39) 99 90 562 712 104 27 131 Profit/(loss) for the period (60) 96 80 544 660 87 5 92





Comparable Recast EUR million Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 Q1-Q4'25 Q1'26 Q2’26 Q1-Q2’26 Net sales 4 300 4 448 4 705 6 026 19 480 4 436 4 815 9 251 Gross profit 1 842 2 017 2 109 2 920 8 889 2 038 2 216 4 253 Gross margin % 42.8% 45.3% 44.8% 48.5% 45.6% 45.9% 46.0% 46.0% Research and development expenses (1 097) (1 109) (1 104) (1 231) (4 541) (1 137) (1 197) (2 334) Selling, general and administrative expenses (559) (589) (590) (664) (2 402) (588) (589) (1 177) Other operating income and expenses 23 48 33 42 145 (11) 5 (7) Operating profit 209 367 448 1 067 2 092 301 434 735 Operating margin % 4.9% 8.3% 9.5% 17.7% 10.7% 6.8% 9.0% 7.9% Profit/(loss) from continuing operations 174 252 334 884 1 644 311 414 726 Profit/(loss) for the period 174 252 334 884 1 644 311 414 726

Network Infrastructure

Recast EUR million Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 Q1-Q4'25 Q1'26 Q2’26 Q1-Q2’26 Net sales 1 639 1 825 1 850 2 332 7 646 1 829 2 037 3 866 Gross profit 686 736 790 1 067 3 278 792 870 1 662 Gross margin % 41.9% 40.3% 42.7% 45.8% 42.9% 43.3% 42.7% 43.0% Research and development expenses (344) (374) (392) (410) (1 520) (398) (428) (825) Selling, general and administrative expenses (229) (253) (256) (275) (1 013) (268) (272) (540) Other operating income and expenses (1) 8 1 6 14 (6) (4) (10) Operating profit 113 117 143 387 760 121 166 287 Operating margin % 6.9% 6.4% 7.7% 16.6% 9.9% 6.6% 8.2% 7.4%

Mobile Infrastructure

Recast EUR million Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 Q1-Q4'25 Q1'26 Q2’26 Q1-Q2’26 Net sales 2 579 2 531 2 755 3 579 11 445 2 503 2 680 5 183 Gross profit 1 140 1 266 1 302 1 817 5 525 1 213 1 320 2 533 Gross margin % 44.2% 50.0% 47.3% 50.8% 48.3% 48.5% 49.3% 48.9% Research and development expenses (720) (701) (683) (785) (2 890) (708) (735) (1 443) Selling, general and administrative expenses (310) (293) (295) (338) (1 235) (283) (283) (566) Other operating income and expenses 24 39 31 38 131 0 8 8 Operating profit 134 310 355 732 1 531 222 310 532 Operating margin % 5.2% 12.3% 12.9% 20.4% 13.4% 8.9% 11.6% 10.3%

Portfolio Businesses

Recast EUR million Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 Q1-Q4'25 Q1'26 Q2’26 Q1-Q2’26 Net sales 80 89 97 113 379 100 94 194 Gross profit 21 15 18 35 90 33 27 60 Gross margin % 27.0% 17.4% 18.6% 30.8% 23.7% 32.7% 29.3% 31.0% Research and development expenses (17) (18) (13) (18) (65) (18) (19) (37) Selling, general and administrative expenses (10) (10) (10) (12) (42) (7) (8) (16) Other operating income and expenses 0 1 1 (2) 1 (5) (1) (5) Operating profit/(loss) (6) (11) (4) 4 (17) 3 0 2 Operating margin % (7.3%) (12.5%) (4.3%) 3.5% (4.5%) 2.9% (0.5%) 1.3%

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