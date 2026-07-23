Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts reports first half-year results 2026

Utrecht, 23 July 2026

highlights

(before exceptionals)

organic revenue growth of 5.0%, revenue EUR 1,560 million

EBITA of EUR 225 million and EBITA margin of 14.4%

performance improvement in all three segments

rebalancing of portfolio (acquisitions and divestments) contributing positively to growth and margin



CEO statement

“We report improved organic revenue growth and EBITA margin in the first half of the year in all three segments. We continue to see positive end market dynamics in data centres, aerospace, power generation, defence, and semicon, and stable activity in automotive and residential buildings. It is encouraging to see demand in semicon accelerating, driving a high order book.

We improved our added value margin, driven by our pricing excellence and the progress of our organic growth initiatives. Our operational excellence programmes to manage cost, footprint and inventory optimisation had a positive contribution. We are investing in manufacturing capabilities across Europe, North Amercia, and Southeast Asia to support long term organic growth with increased customer demand for our products, solutions and services.

The rebalancing of our portfolio is strongly contributing to our growth and margin improvement. Our performance and outlook reflect the strength of our diversified portfolio and the disciplined execution of Aalberts’ ‘thrive 2030’ strategy”, said Stéphane Simonetta. "I am pleased with the progress during the first six months of the year and I want to acknowledge the commitment and resilience from the Aalberts team."

outlook

We are entering the second half of the year with a positive momentum and a healthy order book. Based on current end market conditions, we are confident to deliver a full year with improved organic growth and EBITA margin versus last year. We will continue to deploy our strategic actions as per our ‘thrive 2030’ strategy.

webcast

A webcast will take place on 23 July 2026, starting at 9:00 am CEST.

The webcast and presentation can be accessed via aalberts.com/webcast1H2026



contact

+31 (0)30 3079 302 (from 8:00 am CEST)

investors@aalberts.com

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