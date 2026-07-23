World's Largest Cabinet Maker OPPEIN Deepens Middle East Footprint with Custom Offerings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPPEIN Home Group Inc., the world's largest cabinetry manufacturer, is expanding its presence across the Middle East with showrooms in Gulf countries. "We're committed to fully realizing this market's potential, and given our current momentum, this represents a clear win-win," said Mr. Niu, head of OPPEIN's sales department.

Over the past few years, OPPEIN has built a strong reputation among Middle Eastern customers. Its whole-house solution showroom model has reinvented the local shopping experience by offering complete home furnishings in one place, including cabinets, furniture, and doors, all in cohesive styles. This disrupts the traditional market where homeowners once coordinated multiple contractors for kitchens , wardrobes , and bathrooms . Now, customers can walk into showrooms and customize every piece for their entire home. The brand also offers a turnkey service covering design, measurement, production, delivery, installation, and after-sales support.

"It was such a relief that OPPEIN could handle it all! Their range and service genuinely impressed me," commented by a local buyer.

The Middle East expansion strategy relies heavily on local franchise partners. Showrooms operate in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar, bringing custom furnishings within reach. GCC markets show the strongest alignment with the one-stop service model. Importantly, local showrooms enable the company to understand regional preferences and develop tailored products. On-site feedback directly informs adaptation, as seen in the recent introduction of WPC doors , a line developed specifically for regional material tastes.

Beyond retail, B2B engagement has grown considerably. Over 2,000 projects have been completed across the region, spanning apartments, villas, hotels, and resorts. Delivery capacity supports this growth: a daily output of 25,000 cabinets, backed by 1.4 million sqm of smart manufacturing floor space, ensures tight construction timelines. Recent completed projects include Qatar's Al Shahad Tower and Bahrain's Massarah Al Seef commercial tower. OPPEIN's cabinetry and whole-home solutions were chosen for functionality and interior design contribution.

Today, OPPEIN operates more than 8,000 showrooms and has completed over 18,000 projects globally. International expansion continues, with product development, production consistency, and after-sales support as core pillars. For developers, distributors, or investors, OPPEIN offers sector expertise, scalable production, an established franchise system, and supply-chain resilience. Detailed information on franchise program and project collaboration is available at www.oppeinhome.com.

Contact

Lily

OPPEIN Home

+86 20 3673 0513

sales@oppein.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b8c3aac-879d-4daf-82c3-e4ce30777e61