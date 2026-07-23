HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23.7.2026 at 08.45

Huhtamaki resolved on establishing a new share ownership plan for the members of its Global Executive Team

The Board of Directors of Huhtamäki Oyj (Huhtamaki) has resolved to establish a new Share Ownership Plan 2026-2030 (Plan) for its President and CEO and other members of its Global Executive Team (GET). The Plan requires personal investment in Huhtamäki Oyj shares by the participants.

The objectives of the Plan are to substantially increase shareholding among GET members, emphasize the creation of shareholder value, and further strengthen a long-term commitment to executing Huhtamaki’s strategic targets. Under the Plan, participants are entitled to receive matching shares for each share they purchase.

Investment Requirements

To qualify for matching shares, participants must acquire Huhtamäki Oyj shares from the market within the limits set by the Board of Directors and within one year from the date of this announcement, strictly adhering to applicable laws.

The value of the share investment shall correspond to:

President and CEO: twelve (12) months’ base salary

Other GET members: six (6) months’ base salary

The total value of the personal share investments by the GET corresponds to approximately EUR 2.8 million as at the date of this announcement.

Matching Mechanics and Value

Huhtamaki will match the shares acquired by the participants as follows:

President and CEO: Three and a half (3.5) gross matching shares for each share acquired.

Three and a half (3.5) gross matching shares for each share acquired. Other GET members: Two and a half (2.5) gross matching shares for each share acquired.

For reference purposes only (noting that the market value of the shares will constantly change), the estimated total value of the Plan, if fully executed, is approximately EUR 8.1 million, calculated based on the prevailing share price of Huhtamäki Oyj at the time of acquisition. This estimate includes the proportion to be paid in cash. The final number of matching shares will depend on the total number of shares acquired by the GET members under the Plan.

Where application of the matching ratio would otherwise result in a fractional share, the number of matching shares will be rounded upwards or downwards to the nearest whole share, as set out in the Plan terms.

Reward Payment and Conditions

The Plan includes one matching period running from March 2026 to April 2030. Within that period, the participants become eligible for potential rewards, which will be paid out in three equal instalments, one each in 2028, 2029 and 2030. The rewards from the Plan will be paid partly in Huhtamäki Oyj shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward.

To receive the matching shares, participants are required to keep all the shares they originally acquired within the Plan until the respective reward instalment is paid. As a rule, if a member of the GET resigns, or if Huhtamaki terminates their contract for cause before an instalment is paid, that instalment will be forfeited.

Ownership Retention Requirement

The GET members must retain at least 50 percent of the matching shares they receive until the total value of their Huhtamäki Oyj share ownership corresponds to their annual gross base salary. Correspondingly, the President and CEO must retain at least 50 per cent of the matching shares they receive until the total value of their Huhtamäki Oyj share ownership corresponds to three hundred per cent of their annual gross base salary. This ownership level must be maintained for as long as their membership in the GET or their position as President and CEO continues.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Corporate Communications





About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 17 400 professionals operate in 35 countries and 105 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2025 Huhtamaki’s net sales totaled EUR 4.0 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at www.huhtamaki.com.