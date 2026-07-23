AkzoNobel and Axalta enhance governance arrangements following shareholder dialogue

AMSTERDAM and PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akzo Nobel N.V. (“AkzoNobel”) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (“Axalta”) today announced enhancements to the proposed governance arrangements for the combined company following completion of their pending merger of equals.

Since announcing the proposed all-share merger of equals and convening of the AkzoNobel EGM and Axalta SGM, AkzoNobel and Axalta have engaged extensively with shareholders and other stakeholders on the governance of the combined company. That dialogue has led to the following refinements:

Annual re-election of all Directors following the initial three-year period after completion (previously contemplated following a five-year period after completion); and

Approval threshold applicable during the initial three-year period after completion of two-thirds of Non-Executive Directors (previously contemplated as 75%) for (i) any proposal to the general meeting regarding the appointment and dismissal of Directors, (ii) the appointment and removal of the CEO, Deputy CEO and CFO, (iii) designation of the Chair and Vice Chair titles and (iv) amendments to the remuneration policy.

Rakesh Sachdev, Chair of the Axalta Board of Directors, stated, “We are pleased to announce these governance enhancements following constructive engagement with our shareholders. We believe these changes reinforce our commitment to strong corporate governance and effective Board oversight while further strengthening the governance framework of the combined company. We appreciate the feedback we've received throughout this process and remain confident that this combination will create a premier global coatings company that delivers significant long-term value for all shareholders.”

Ben Noteboom, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AkzoNobel, said: “We have listened thoughtfully to our shareholders and believe these changes reflect the spirit of partnership and accountability that will define the combined company from day one. We are grateful for the constructive engagement that has shaped these improvements, which further align the governance of the combined company with the interests of all shareholders and other stakeholders.”

These governance enhancements do not require any changes to the proposed Articles of Association of the combined company. As a result, the AkzoNobel EGM and Axalta SGM planned for August 5, 2026 are proceeding as planned, with the existing agenda items unaffected.

This is a public announcement by Akzo Nobel N.V. and Axalta pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

About AkzoNobel

Since 1792, we’ve been supplying the innovative paints and coatings that help to color people’s lives and protect what matters most. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We’re active in more than 150 countries and use our expertise to sustain and enhance everyday life. Because we believe every surface is an opportunity. It’s what you’d expect from a pioneering and long-established paints company that’s dedicated to providing more sustainable solutions and preserving the best of what we have today – while creating an even better tomorrow. Let’s paint the future together.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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AkzoNobel Media Relations AkzoNobel Investor Relations T +31 (0)88 - 969 7833

Contact: Diana Abrahams

media.relations@akzonobel.com T +31 (0)88 - 969 0139

Contact: Jan Willem Enhus

investor.relations@akzonobel.com Axalta Media Relations Axalta Investor Relations T +31 (0)88 - 969 7833

Contact: Patricia Morschel

media.relations@axalta.com T +1 (610) 999-9407

Contact: Colleen Lubic

investor-relations@axalta.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This media release contains statements which address such key issues as AkzoNobel’s growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product development, products in the pipeline and product approvals. Such statements should be carefully considered, and it should be understood that many factors could cause forecast and actual results to differ from these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions, physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures, as well as significant market disruptions. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risk factors affecting our business, please see our latest annual report.

Important Information Regarding the Proposed Axalta Transaction

General Restrictions

This communication is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication, or distribution would be unlawful.

This communication is not a prospectus and the information in this communication is not intended to be complete. This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be and shall not constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval, or an offer to buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities, or an invitation or recommendation to subscribe for, acquire or buy securities of AkzoNobel or Axalta or any other financial products or securities, in any place or jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

Any decision to purchase, subscribe for, otherwise acquire, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities must be made only on the basis of the information contained in and incorporated by reference into the prospectus with respect to the shares to be allotted by AkzoNobel in the proposed transaction, which was published on June 24, 2026.

The distribution of this communication may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, AkzoNobel and Axalta disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Neither AkzoNobel, nor Axalta, nor any of their advisors assume any responsibility for any violation by any person of any of these restrictions. Shareholders of AkzoNobel and Axalta, respectively, with any doubt as to their position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay.

This communication is addressed to and directed only at, persons who are outside the United Kingdom or, in the United Kingdom, at persons who are: (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”), (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated pursuant to the Order (all such persons together being referred to as, “Relevant Persons”). This communication is directed only at Relevant Persons. Other persons should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with such persons. Solicitations resulting from this communication will only be responded to if the person concerned is a Relevant Person.

Additional Information and Where To Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction between AkzoNobel and Axalta, AkzoNobel filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement on Form F-4 on May 27, 2026, as amended on June 18, 2026, which included a proxy statement of Axalta that also constitutes a prospectus with respect to the shares to be offered by AkzoNobel in the proposed transaction. The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on June 23, 2026. In connection with the proposed transaction, on June 24, 2026, Axalta filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement and, on or about June 24, 2026, Axalta commenced mailing the definitive proxy statement to its holders of record as of June 11, 2026. Each of AkzoNobel and Axalta will also file other relevant documents in connection with the proposed transaction. This communication is not a substitute for any registration statement, proxy statement/prospectus or other documents AkzoNobel and/or Axalta may file with the SEC or any other competent regulator in connection with the proposed transaction. This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed transaction and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISIONS, INVESTORS, STOCKHOLDERS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF AKZONOBEL AND AXALTA ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AS APPLICABLE, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT AKZONOBEL, AXALTA, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. The registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents filed by AkzoNobel and Axalta with the SEC are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and shareholders are able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC from Axalta’s investor relations webpage at https://ir.axalta.com/sec-filings/all-sec-filings or from AkzoNobel’s investor relations webpage at https://www.akzonobel.com/en/investors/all-sec-filings.

The contents of this communication should not be construed as financial, legal, business, investment, tax or other professional advice. Each recipient should consult with its own professional advisors for any such matter and advice.

Participants in the Solicitation

This communication is not a solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. However, under SEC rules, AkzoNobel, Axalta and certain of their respective directors and executive officers and other members of their respective management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction, including a description of their direct or indirect interests in the proposed transaction, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed transaction, which was filed with the SEC on June 24, 2026. Information about AkzoNobel’s supervisory board members and members of the board of management is set forth in AkzoNobel’s latest annual report, as filed with the AFM, the Dutch trade register and on its website at https://www.akzonobel.com/en/investors/results-center, and as updated from time to time via filings made by AkzoNobel with the AFM. Additional information regarding the interests of persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Axalta security holders in connection with the proposed transaction, which may, in some cases, be different than those of Axalta’s shareholders generally, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials when they are filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding, among other things, statements about management’s expectations of AkzoNobel’s and Axalta’s future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, and business strategy. Such forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “seeks,” “aims,” “projects,” “predicts,” “is optimistic,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “targets,” “anticipates,” “continues” or other comparable terms or negatives of these terms, but not all forward-looking statements include such identifying words. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved and therefore, actual results may differ materially from any plans, estimates or expectations in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include: a condition to the closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied; the occurrence of any event that can give rise to termination of the proposed transaction; a regulatory approval that may be required for the proposed transaction is delayed, is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; AkzoNobel and Axalta are unable to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the proposed transaction; AkzoNobel and Axalta are unable to promptly and effectively integrate their businesses; management’s time and attention is diverted on transaction related issues; the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals may be made; disruption from the proposed transaction makes it more difficult to maintain business, contractual and operational relationships; the credit ratings of AkzoNobel or Axalta decline following the proposed transaction; legal proceedings are instituted against AkzoNobel or Axalta, including resulting expense or delay; AkzoNobel or Axalta is unable to retain or hire key personnel; the communication or the consummation of the proposed acquisition has a negative effect on the market price of the capital stock of AkzoNobel or Axalta or on AkzoNobel’s or Axalta’s operating results; evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; changes in economic, financial, political and regulatory conditions, in the Netherlands, the United States and elsewhere, and other factors that contribute to uncertainty and volatility, natural and man-made disasters, civil unrest, pandemics (e.g., the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic), geopolitical uncertainty, and conditions that may result from legislative, regulatory, trade and policy changes associated with the current or subsequent United States or Netherlands administration; the ability of AkzoNobel or Axalta to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problem due to a hurricane, flood, earthquake, terrorist attack, war, pandemic, security breach, cyber-attack, power loss, telecommunications failure or other natural or man-made event, including the ability to function remotely during long-term disruptions; the impact of public health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics and any related company or governmental policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals or governmental policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets, including any quarantine, “shelter in place,” “stay at home,” workforce reduction, social distancing, shut down or similar actions and policies; actions by third parties, including government agencies; the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm AkzoNobel’s or Axalta’s business, including current plans and operations and/or divert management’s attention from AkzoNobel’s or Axalta’s ongoing business operations; certain restrictions during the pendency of the acquisition that may impact AkzoNobel’s or Axalta’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; AkzoNobel’s or Axalta’s ability to meet expectations regarding the accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the risks and uncertainties discussed in AkzoNobel’s latest annual report as filed with the AFM, the Dutch trade register and on its website at https://www.akzonobel.com/en/investors/results-center; and the risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in Axalta’s reports filed with the SEC. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed transaction, are more fully discussed in the proxy statement/prospectus. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements as they are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and that actual performance and outcomes, including, without limitation, our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of new markets or market segments in which we operate, may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. Except as required by law, neither AkzoNobel nor Axalta assumes any obligation to update or revise the information contained herein, which speaks only as of the date hereof.