OP Corporate Bank plc

Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2026

Stock Exchange Release 23 July 2026 at 9.00 am EEST

OP Corporate Bank plc's Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2026

Operating profit decreased to EUR 262 million (300).

Total income grew by 2% to EUR 429 million (422). Net interest income grew by 6% to EUR 302 million (286). Investment income fell by 19% to EUR 58 million (72). Net commissions and fees grew by 32% to EUR 44 million (33). Other operating income decreased by 20% to EUR 24 million (30).

Impairment loss on receivables totalled EUR 5 million. A year ago, impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 26 million. Non-performing exposures decreased, accounting for 1.3% (1.4) of total exposures.

Operating expenses increased by 9% to EUR 161 million (147). The cost/income ratio was 37.6% (34.9).

The loan portfolio grew by 4% to EUR 29.8 billion (28.5) year on year. The deposit portfolio decreased by 9% year on year, to EUR 16.0 billion (17.6).

The Corporate Banking and Capital Markets segment's operating profit decreased by 17% to EUR 152 million (182). Net interest income decreased by 8% to EUR 148 million (161). Impairment loss on receivables came to EUR 4 million (9). Net commissions and fees increased to EUR 13 million (2). Investment income decreased to EUR 53 million (70). Operating expenses increased by 12% to EUR 70 million (62). The cost/income ratio was 32.1% (26.4).

operating profit decreased by 17% to EUR 152 million (182). Net interest income decreased by 8% to EUR 148 million (161). Impairment loss on receivables came to EUR 4 million (9). Net commissions and fees increased to EUR 13 million (2). Investment income decreased to EUR 53 million (70). Operating expenses increased by 12% to EUR 70 million (62). The cost/income ratio was 32.1% (26.4). The Asset and Sales Finance Services and Payment Transfers segment's operating profit decreased by 35% to EUR 68 million (105). Net interest income decreased by 14% to EUR 92 million (108). Impairment loss on receivables totalled EUR 4 million. A year ago, impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 16 million. Net commissions and fees totalled EUR 28 million (29). Operating expenses totalled EUR 59 million (58). The cost/income ratio was 45.0% (39.6).

operating profit decreased by 35% to EUR 68 million (105). Net interest income decreased by 14% to EUR 92 million (108). Impairment loss on receivables totalled EUR 4 million. A year ago, impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 16 million. Net commissions and fees totalled EUR 28 million (29). Operating expenses totalled EUR 59 million (58). The cost/income ratio was 45.0% (39.6). The Baltics segment's operating profit decreased by 40% to EUR 12 million (19). Net interest income grew by 8% to EUR 33 million (31). Impairment loss on receivables totalled EUR 6 million. A year ago, impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 1 million. Net commissions and fees totalled EUR 6 million (5). Operating expenses increased by 17% to EUR 22 million (19). The cost/income ratio was 55.6% (51.2).

operating profit decreased by 40% to EUR 12 million (19). Net interest income grew by 8% to EUR 33 million (31). Impairment loss on receivables totalled EUR 6 million. A year ago, impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 1 million. Net commissions and fees totalled EUR 6 million (5). Operating expenses increased by 17% to EUR 22 million (19). The cost/income ratio was 55.6% (51.2). The Group Functions segment's operating profit was EUR 31 million (-6). OP Pohjola's funding position and liquidity remained strong.

operating profit was EUR 31 million (-6). OP Pohjola's funding position and liquidity remained strong. The CET1 ratio was 13.6% (14.1), which exceeds the minimum regulatory requirement by 4.7 percentage points.



OP Corporate Bank's key figures and ratios

€ million H1/2026 H1/2025 Change, % Q1–4/2025 Operating profit (loss), € million 262 300 -12.7 559 Corporate Banking and Capital Markets 152 182 -16.6 343 Asset and Sales Finance Services and Payment Transfers 68 105 -35.2 184 Baltics 12 19 -39.5 38 Group Functions 31 -6 — -7 Total income 429 422 1.7 833 Total expenses -161 -147 9.3 -306 Cost/income ratio, %* 37.6 34.9 2.6 36.8 Return on equity (ROE), %* 8.0 9.7 -1.7 8.6 Return on assets (ROA), %* 0.6 0.6 -0.1 0.6 30 Jun 2026 30 Jun 2025 Change, % 31 Dec 2025 CET1 ratio, %* 13.6 14.0 -0.3 14.1 Loan portfolio, € million 29,758 28,509 4.4 29,079 Guarantee portfolio, € million 2,775 2,644 4.9 2,662 Other exposures, € million** 8,861 5,352 65.6 5,579 Deposits, € million 15,973 17,584 -9.2 16,987 Ratio of non-performing exposures to exposures, %* 1.3 1.4 -0.1 1.4 Ratio of impairment loss on receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, %* 0.03 -0.17 0.20 -0.10

Comparatives for the income statement items are based on the corresponding figures in 2025. Unless otherwise specified, figures from the end of 2025 are used as comparatives for balance-sheet and other cross-sectional items.

* Change in ratio, percentage point(s).

** Including loan commitments.



Outlook

In 2026, the Finnish economy is estimated to grow at nearly the pace seen in the first quarter. Continued high geopolitical uncertainty, along with a potential rise in energy prices and interest rates, may weaken economic growth. The escalation of geopolitical crises or a rise in trade barriers may affect capital markets and the economic environment of OP Pohjola and its customers.

A full-year earnings estimate for 2026 will only be provided for OP Pohjola, in OP Pohjola's financial statements bulletin and in its interim and half-year financial reports.

The most significant uncertainties affecting OP Corporate Bank's earnings performance relate to developments in the business environment, the capital market, and developments in impairment loss on receivables. Forward-looking statements expressing the management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions are based on the current view on developments in the economy, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.



Financial reporting

Schedule for financial reports in 2026:

Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2026 27 October 2026

Helsinki, 23 July 2026

OP Corporate Bank plc

Board of Directors



For additional information, please contact:

Katja Keitaanniemi, CEO, tel. +358 10 252 1387

Piia Kumpulainen, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 10 252 7317



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)

LSE London Stock Exchange

Major media

op.fi



OP Corporate Bank plc is part of OP Pohjola, Finland’s largest provider of financial services. OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP Pohjola's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Pohjola member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other's debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP Pohjola's central bank.