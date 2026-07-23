Crop Insurance Market Size to Hit USD 106.23 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Crop Insurance Market was valued at USD 48.50 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 106.23 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.19% over the forecast period.

The crop insurance market is growing due to increasing climate variability, increase in frequency of extreme weather occurrences, and the concern over agricultural productivity and the financial well-being of farmers. Governments and private insurers provide crop insurance coverage through multi-peril crop insurance, yield protection, and weather insurance to improve agricultural resilience. Using satellite imagery, artificial intelligence, remote sensing and data analytics, insurers are able to accurately assess risk, process claims quickly and design insurance products that meet farmers’ needs. Moreover, the adoption of precision agriculture and digital agriculture is providing a huge opportunity to crop insurance providers through better risk assessment and underwriting processes.





Download PDF Sample of Crop Insurance Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10590

Rising climate risks and increasing adoption of agricultural insurance solutions driving market expansion

The adoption of crop insurance solutions is increasing globally due to rising climate-related risks, including droughts, floods, storms, and unpredictable weather conditions. Farmers are seeking greater financial protection through multi-peril crop insurance and revenue protection programmes. Government-supported schemes, premium subsidies, and agricultural risk management policies are further encouraging participation. Additionally, advancements in precision agriculture, satellite monitoring, AI, and digital farming technologies are improving risk assessment, underwriting accuracy, and claims processing. Growing awareness of income protection and sustainable farming practices is expected to support market growth.

Segments Analysis

By Crop Type

Corn dominated the crop insurance market with a revenue share of 28.70% in 2025 due to cultivation of this plant in major agricultural countries and presence of strong corn growers in crop protection schemes. While Fruits & Vegetables are the fastest-growing crop type segment with a CAGR of 9.53%, driven by corn farmers to cope with financial risks related to droughts, floods, pest attacks, and unstable weather conditions.

By Coverage Type

Multi-Peril Crop Insurance (MPCI) dominated the crop insurance market and had the largest market share of 42.60% in 2025 owing to its comprehensive coverage against various agricultural risks such as drought, diseases and other uncertainties linked with production. Revenue Protection Insurance is the fastest-growing coverage type segment with a CAGR of 9.27% due to rising demand for insurance products to safeguard crop production and market price volatility.

By Farming Practice

Conventional Agriculture dominated the crop insurance market with 74.20% share in 2025 on account of its widespread acceptance, extensive cultivated land coverage, and current insurance systems to facilitate conventional farming activities. Organic Farming is the fastest-growing farming practice segment with a CAGR of 12.49% from 2026–2035 triggered by increasing consumer preference for sustainably produced food, expansion of organic farming practices, and growing need for financial protection against production uncertainties.

By Insurance Provider Type

The Crop Insurance Market is dominated by Government sponsored insurance programmes which held a share of 54.80% in 2025 backed by attractive policies and premium subsidies. The Private Insurance Companies segment is projected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 10.07%, driven by demand for customised insurance products and the use of technology.

By Distribution Channel

Insurance Agents & Brokers segment dominated the Crop Insurance Market, which accounted for a revenue share of 56.30% in 2025 owing to the importance of personalised assistance, policy recommendations and support throughout the insurance process. Digital Platforms is accounted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.31% by reason of increasing digitalisation of agricultural services, rising adoption of smartphones and increasing preference for convenient online insurance solutions

If You Need Any Customization on Crop Insurance Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/10590

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the crop insurance market in 2025, accounting for 35.20% of revenue. Regional growth is supported by strong government-backed insurance programmes, high adoption of risk management solutions, advanced farming practices, and rising climate-related risks. The U.S. contributed approximately 82.91% of regional revenue, driven by extensive federal crop insurance participation, large-scale farming operations, and growing demand for technology-enabled risk assessment solutions.

The U.S. Crop Insurance Market had a value of USD 14.15 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow up to USD 26.67 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate of 6.57%. This growth will be due to increased climatic threats, government-sponsored programs, and technological advancements like the use of satellites, AI, precision farming, and analytics.

The European Crop Insurance Market was valued at USD 13.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.23 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.60%. Accounting for 27.0% of the global market, growth is driven by advanced agricultural infrastructure, rising climate risks, government-supported risk management initiatives, and increasing adoption of insurance solutions across major markets including Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, and Spain.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market for crop insurance with a CAGR of 10.30%. The growth is being driven by increasing dependence on agriculture, increasing climate related risks, increasing government insurance initiatives and growing adoption of digital agriculture technologies. The region’s growth is driven by increasing farmer awareness on financial protection, growing adoption of crop insurance plans and fast adoption of precision agriculture solutions.

Key Players:

Chubb

Zurich Insurance Group

Allianz

Swiss Re

Munich Re

AXA

Tokio Marine Holdings

Sompo Holdings

American International Group (AIG)

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

Great American Insurance Group

Rural Community Insurance Services (RCIS)

FMH (Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa)

QBE Insurance Group

CNA Financial Corporation

W. R. Berkley Corporation

Federal Crop Insurance Corporation (FCIC)

Crop Risk Services

ProAg

NAU Country Insurance Company

Recent Developments

2024: Swiss Re partnered with governments in Latin America to launch index-based crop insurance programs. These solutions leveraged rainfall and drought indices to protect smallholder farmers while supporting sustainability and food security initiatives.

2025: Allianz entered the Indian market through partnerships with local insurers under the PMFBY program, providing reinsurance support and risk-sharing models. The company emphasized digital claim processing and AI-driven yield estimation technologies.

Buy Full Research Report on Crop Insurance Market 2026-2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10590

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Risk Coverage And Policy Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate crop insurance adoption trends, policy utilization, claim settlement efficiency, coverage performance, and farmer retention indicators across major crop categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate crop insurance adoption trends, policy utilization, claim settlement efficiency, coverage performance, and farmer retention indicators across major crop categories and markets. Climate Risk And Agricultural Loss Impact Metrics – helps you understand the impact of droughts, floods, extreme weather events, and climate variability on crop insurance demand, claims frequency, and evolving risk management strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of droughts, floods, extreme weather events, and climate variability on crop insurance demand, claims frequency, and evolving risk management strategies. Digital Technology And Operational Efficiency Metrics – helps you identify how satellite monitoring, AI, remote sensing, digital platforms, and data analytics are improving underwriting accuracy, claims processing, and risk assessment capabilities.

– helps you identify how satellite monitoring, AI, remote sensing, digital platforms, and data analytics are improving underwriting accuracy, claims processing, and risk assessment capabilities. Insurance Product Innovation And Adoption Trends – helps you assess the growth of multi-peril, revenue protection, index-based, and weather-based insurance solutions designed to address changing farmer needs and climate risks.

– helps you assess the growth of multi-peril, revenue protection, index-based, and weather-based insurance solutions designed to address changing farmer needs and climate risks. Sustainability And Precision Agriculture Integration – helps you understand how crop insurance is supporting sustainable farming practices through the integration of precision agriculture data, climate-focused solutions, and technology-enabled risk models.

– helps you understand how crop insurance is supporting sustainable farming practices through the integration of precision agriculture data, climate-focused solutions, and technology-enabled risk models. Regional Market And Competitive Landscape Analysis – helps you evaluate key markets, insurance providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global crop insurance industry.

Read Other Related Reports:

Reinsurance Market Size Report by 2032

Connected Agriculture Market Size Report by 2032

Agriculture Analytics Market Size Report by 2033

Agriculture IoT Market Size Report by 2032

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Size Report by 2035

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.