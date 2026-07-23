Cytora and InformData Join Forces to Embed Verifiable People Data into Commercial Risk Processing

London, UK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytora , the leading digital risk processing platform for commercial insurance, has partnered with InformData, the verifiable people data network. This collaboration strengthens Cytora’s mission to augment every incoming risk with comprehensive external data sources while extending InformData's reach into complex commercial insurance workflows.

The partnership integrates InformData’s verifiable people data into the Cytora platform, enabling commercial insurers using Cytora to digitize submissions, renewals, claims, and mid-term adjustments and instantly receive robust verification insights on those risks.

Customers will benefit from the ability to make more confident, fair, and fast decisions throughout the commercial policy lifecycle. By augmenting the risk submission with verifiable people data, commercial insurers can strengthen their defense against fraud and compliance violations. The partnership also supports enhanced risk monitoring use cases, enabling organizations to gain continuous visibility into enterprise risk, including potential insider cyber risk, enhancing awareness and reducing vulnerability.

Juan de Castro, COO at Cytora, said: "InformData provides a powerful way for commercial insurers to have a complete view of risk, extending beyond property and peril data to encompass the foundational element of people data. Integrating verifiable people data directly into our digital risk flows empowers faster, more accurate decisions while upholding the highest standards of compliance."

Jackie Rousseau-Anderson, CRO at InformData said: “The commercial insurance market demands speed and trust. By embedding our verifiable people data into Cytora’s AI workflows, we are providing the trusted data layer that helps insurers better assess the people behind commercial risk.”

About Cytora

Cytora is the configurable platform that enables commercial insurers to process risks at greater efficiency and accuracy. Cytora digitizes every incoming risk, augments it with external data sources, evaluates it against multiple rules, and routes it to downstream systems for automated or manual underwriting. Cytora is an AI-powered platform that leverages Large Language Models (LLMs), pretrained to commercial insurance, unlocking fast and scalable enterprise deployments.

About InformData

InformData is the verifiable people data network that connects businesses to the information they need to make confident decisions. By normalizing and governing data across thousands of fragmented sources, including public records, court systems, licensing boards, traffic records, and private data partnerships, and managing the regulatory and jurisdictional complexity behind them, InformData gives businesses a more complete and accurate view of each individual so they can establish trust and reduce risk.