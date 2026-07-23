Go Global, Go Systemic: China Asset Management Unveils Active Investment Research 5.0

BEIJING, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC), one of China’s largest mutual fund managers, officially launched its "Active Research 5.0" framework at its mid-year investment strategy conference on 17th July, 2026.

The strategic upgrade marks a shift toward global integration, platform-driven research, and ecosystem-led product development, offering a new blueprint for Chinese asset managers aiming to capture global technology opportunities amid unprecedented market shifts.

Over the past two years, artificial intelligence has evolved from a technological paradigm shift into a fundamental restructuring of global business models and supply chains. As investors navigate shifting market styles and macro regimes, the industry has faced a pressing need for a clearer framework to identify sustainable long-term value.

To address these challenges, ChinaAMC hosted its mid-year strategy seminar, titled "Global Vision, Intelligent Future". The event brought together industry experts and portfolio managers to analyze the H1 2026 tech rally, evaluate global technology cycles, and outline actionable allocation strategies for the remainder of the year.

At its core, ChinaAMC’s Active Research 5.0 marks a comprehensive paradigm shift: from individual reliance to platform-driven synergy; from local market focus to global industry insights; and from product-centric supply to client-centric demand. This milestone sets a new benchmark for Chinese asset managers charting their path toward globalized investment.

The framework is built upon three core strategic pillars:

Globalized Framework: Shifting the research mindset to prioritize "rigorous tracking and agile execution over rigid forecasting." ChinaAMC has built a comprehensive tracking framework covering A-shares, Hong Kong equities, U.S. markets, and key Asian tech hubs like Japan and South Korea. Research teams now conduct routine, on-the-ground overseas due diligence to ensure portfolios can rapidly adapt to global supply chain adjustments.

Shifting the research mindset to prioritize "rigorous tracking and agile execution over rigid forecasting." ChinaAMC has built a comprehensive tracking framework covering A-shares, Hong Kong equities, U.S. markets, and key Asian tech hubs like Japan and South Korea. Research teams now conduct routine, on-the-ground overseas due diligence to ensure portfolios can rapidly adapt to global supply chain adjustments. Platform-Driven Collaboration: The company has established an integrated research platform linking the A-share, Hong Kong, and U.S. markets. Portfolio managers are organized horizontally into five major domains and seven specialized research groups based on their investment styles and circles of competence. This multi-market cross-validation mechanism helps the team separate short-term market noise from genuine shifts in secular demand.

The company has established an integrated research platform linking the A-share, Hong Kong, and U.S. markets. Portfolio managers are organized horizontally into five major domains and seven specialized research groups based on their investment styles and circles of competence. This multi-market cross-validation mechanism helps the team separate short-term market noise from genuine shifts in secular demand. Ecosystem-Led Specialization: ChinaAMC aims to build a comprehensive multi-asset platform offering products with highly defined and stable style traits. Yi Zhu, Assistant General Manager and Chair of the Equity Investment Committee of ChinaAMC, emphasized a product philosophy of "What You See Is What You Get." By tightening product naming conventions, investment mandates, and internal performance metrics, the firm aims to strictly eliminate style drift and provide institutional and retail investors with precise asset allocation tools.





In asset management, sustainable competitive advantage belongs to firms with systems capable of evolving across market cycles. ChinaAMC’s upgraded framework represents a structural attempt by a major Chinese fund house to institutionalize global tech research.

As tech-driven industrial upgrades accelerate, investment strategies must evolve in tandem, ChinaAMC noted. Looking ahead, the asset manager will utilize its upgraded research engine to track both global innovation and localized industrial substitution. By staying anchored to its value-investing principles, the firm remains committed to guiding investors through this unfolding tech cycle for sustainable, long-term returns.

About ChinaAMC

Founded in April 1998, China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) has since maintained its top position in China’s asset management industry. With over $300 billion in AUM, we are committed to finding the best investment opportunities for our clients. (Data Source: ChinaAMC, as of 2026.03)

Risk Disclaimer: Investment involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Any forecasts, projections, or opinions contained herein are for reference only and are not guaranteed to occur. The information in this material reflects prevailing market conditions and our judgment as of the release date, which are subject to change without further notice.

Media Contact：

Company Name: China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC)

Website: https://en.chinaamc.com/about-chinaamc/company-overview/

Contact Name: Ashley Zhang

Email: zhangwz@chinaamc.com

Address: Tower C, North Star Center, No. 6 Beichen West Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b1c0f46-b5aa-434f-9995-6cf9d1e191d1