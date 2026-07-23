CareerBoom Launches AI Auto Apply Agent to Find, Tailor and Submit Job Applications 





The Auto Apply Agent searches millions of new job listings, matches suitable roles, tailors each application and applies on the candidate's behalf.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareerBoom today announced the launch of its Auto Apply Agent, an AI-powered job-search assistant designed to automate the repetitive tasks involved in finding and applying for jobs. The platform discovers relevant job opportunities, evaluates them against a candidate's experience and preferences, prepares tailored application materials, and submits applications on the candidate's behalf. Users can begin by importing their LinkedIn profile or uploading a resume, then specifying target roles, preferred locations and work preferences. CareerBoom's Auto Discover technology scans more than five million newly added job listings every month to identify suitable opportunities. Candidates may either apply manually or authorize the Auto Apply Agent to submit applications within the limits of their selected subscription plan.

"The job search has become a second job: candidates repeatedly search the same sites, rewrite the same information and complete the same forms," the CareerBoom team said. "We built CareerBoom to give that time back. The agent handles discovery and application work while the candidate stays in control of the roles it targets."

Unlike stand-alone application bots, CareerBoom offers a connected workflow that manages the entire application process. For every selected opportunity, the platform matches the role with the candidate's profile, customizes resumes and application responses to suit the position, and avoids sending generic applications. The workflow consists of four stages: building the candidate profile by importing an existing profile or resume and defining preferred roles; discovering relevant openings through Auto Discover based on skills, experience and preferences; preparing and submitting tailored applications using candidate-provided information; and organizing recruiter responses through a dedicated private job mailbox separate from the user's personal inbox. Users can review submitted applications, modify preferences or pause automation at any time, while monthly application quotas vary according to the selected plan.

As interest in AI-powered job application tools continues to grow, CareerBoom emphasizes relevance and personalization over indiscriminate application volume. The Auto Apply Agent prioritizes positions that match the user's stated criteria and prepares every submission using the candidate's own profile, resume and personal information. For users asking whether AI can apply for jobs on their behalf, CareerBoom provides a configurable workflow that enables automation while allowing candidates to remain in control of their search and maintain accurate personal information. Users can choose fully automated applications or individually review opportunities before applying.

CareerBoom has already supported more than 50,000 automated job applications. Beyond Auto Apply, the broader CareerBoom platform includes an AI resume builder, role-specific resume and cover letter tailoring, application tracking, AI-powered job search capabilities and browser-assisted application tools.

When evaluating AI-powered auto-apply solutions, CareerBoom encourages job seekers to consider more than the number of applications submitted. Key factors include whether applications are tailored, how job matching is performed, the level of user control over targeting, where recruiter responses are received and how personal information is managed. CareerBoom's Auto Apply workflow brings all of these functions together in a single platform, allowing users to define job preferences, monitor application activity and organize recruiter communications through a dedicated mailbox while maintaining visibility throughout the job search process.

"Automation should not mean giving up control or sending a generic resume to every opening," the CareerBoom team added. "The objective is to help people reach suitable employers sooner with applications that reflect their actual experience."

Availability

CareerBoom's Auto Apply Agent is available through the CareerBoom website. Features, monthly application quotas and pricing vary by plan and market.

About CareerBoom

CareerBoom is an all-in-one AI career platform that helps job seekers discover relevant opportunities, create and tailor resumes and cover letters, submit applications and manage their job search. By combining career documents, job matching, automated applications, tracking and recruiter communications within a single platform, CareerBoom aims to reduce repetitive work and help candidates focus on preparing for interviews.

For more information, visit www.careerboom.ai.



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