Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2026 Second Quarter Earnings of $0.90 per Diluted Share

 | Source: Independent Bank Corporation Independent Bank Corporation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported second quarter 2026 net income of $18.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, versus net income of $16.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2026 include:

  • A net interest margin of 3.71% (six basis point increase from the linked quarter);
  • Increase in net interest income of $1.0 million (or 2.2% ) over the first quarter of 2026;
  • Increase in tangible common equity per share of common stock of $0.86 (or 14.8% annualized) from March 31, 2026;
  • A return on average assets and a return on average equity of 1.37% and 14.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026;
  • Net growth in total deposits, less brokered time deposits, of $38.2 million (or 3.2% annualized) from March 31, 2026;
  • Net loan growth of $105.8 million (or 9.8% annualized) from March 31, 2026;
  • An increase in the tangible common equity ratio to 8.9% at June 30, 2026; and
  • The payment of a $0.28 per share quarterly dividend on common stock on May 14, 2026.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “Our second quarter performance demonstrates the strength of Independent Bank’s community banking model and the continued benefits of disciplined balance sheet management, relationship-based lending, and a stable, locally-focused deposit franchise. We saw broad-based momentum across the business, with core customer activity supporting loan growth, core deposit growth, improved earning-asset yields, and continued capital generation. Just as important, we achieved these results while maintaining strong asset quality, prudent liquidity, and capital levels that position us well for the current operating environment.

“The quarter also reinforced the value of our strategy: serving attractive Michigan markets through local decision-making, deep customer relationships, and consistent credit discipline. We believe that approach continues to differentiate Independent Bank and supports durable performance through changing rate and economic cycles. We were pleased to complete our acquisition of HCB Financial Corp. on July 1, 2026. Integration work is underway, and we believe the combination strengthens our presence in complementary markets and enhances our ability to serve customers, employees, communities, and shareholders over the long term.”

Significant items impacting comparable second quarter 2026 and 2025 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $1.8 million ($0.07 per diluted share, after tax) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, as compared to ($0.2) million (($0.01) per diluted share, after tax) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025.
  • Gain on equity securities at fair value of $1.6 million ($0.06 per diluted share, after tax) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, attributable to the exchange of our Visa Class B-2 common stock. No gain or loss on equity securities at fair value was recorded for the second quarter of 2025.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $47.9 million during the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $3.3 million, or 7.4% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $1.0 million, or 2.2%, from the first quarter of 2026 which had one less day of earnings. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.71% during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.58% in the year-ago period, and 3.65% in the first quarter of 2026. The linked quarter increase in the net interest margin was supported by a five basis point increase on earning asset yield and a one basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. The year-over-year quarter and linked quarter increases in net interest income were due to both an increase in average interest-earning assets and the higher net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $5.22 billion in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $5.04 billion in the year-ago quarter and $5.21 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

Non-interest income totaled $15.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $11.3 million in the comparable prior year period and $12.0 million in the preceding quarter. This change was primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues and gain on equity securities at fair value.

Gain on equity securities totaled $1.6 million during the second quarter of 2026. This gain resulted from the exchange of our shares of Visa Class B-2 common stock on May 8, 2026 into a combination of Visa Class C common stock and Visa Class B-3 common stock. With the completion of this exchange, the fair value of the Visa Class C common stock was recognized through income (as it is convertible into publicly traded Visa Class A common stock) while the Visa Class B-3 common stock continues to be carried at zero.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the second quarters of 2026 and 2025 were approximately $1.7 million and $1.6 million, respectively.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $2.5 million and $0.5 million in the second quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the associated expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates. Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights totaled $33.9 million and $31.5 million at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

 Three months ended Six months ended
 6/30/2026 6/30/2025 6/30/2026 6/30/2025
 (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:       
Revenue, net$1,625  $1,649  $3,261  $3,531 
Fair value change due to price 1,838   (219)  2,771   (1,752)
Fair value change due to pay-downs (1,003)  (862)  (1,926)  (1,753)
Loss on sale of originated servicing rights$  $(78)     (172)
Total$2,460  $490  $4,106  $(146)


Non-interest expenses totaled $37.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $33.8 million in the year-ago period. The increase in non-interest expense is primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits, advertising, merger related expenses and data processing as well as a $0.4 million litigation expense recorded during the quarter.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2026. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The 2026 second quarter income tax expense includes a $0.2 million benefit from transferable energy tax credits.

Asset Quality
A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows (1):

 6/30/2026 12/31/2025 6/30/2025
Loan Type(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial$32,274  $23,531  $ 
Mortgage 10,432   8,683   9,620 
Installment 981   860   833 
Sub total 43,687   33,074   10,453 
Less - government guaranteed loans 10,890   9,947   2,249 
Total non-performing loans$32,797  $23,127  $8,204 
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.74%  0.54%  0.20%
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.59%  0.44%  0.16%
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 200.24%  274.33%  745.45%
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans 1.49%  1.48%  1.47%

(1) Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest.

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $2.72 million and $1.50 million in the second quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively. The Company recorded loan net charge offs of $0.37 million in both of the second quarters of 2026 and 2025. At June 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $65.7 million, or 1.49% of total portfolio loans compared to $63.4 million, or 1.48% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2025.

Commercial loans in the table above are primarily made up of one commercial development exposure totaling $28.18 million.

Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity
Total assets were $5.66 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $158.1 million from December 31, 2025. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $4.41 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $4.28 billion at December 31, 2025.  Deposits totaled $4.86 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $100.5 million from December 31, 2025. This increase is primarily due to increases in non-interest bearing, savings and interest-bearing checking and reciprocal that were partially offset by a decrease in brokered time deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $165.5 million at June 30, 2026, versus $138.4 million at December 31, 2025. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $494.0 million at June 30, 2026, versus $495.9 million at December 31, 2025.

Total shareholders’ equity was $528.4 million at June 30, 2026, or 9.33% of total assets compared to $503.0 million or 9.14% at December 31, 2025. Tangible common equity totaled $499.3 million at June 30, 2026, or $24.24 per share compared to $473.7 million or $23.05 per share at December 31, 2025. The increases in shareholders’ equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios6/30/2026 12/31/2025 Well
Capitalized
Minimum
      
Tier 1 capital to average total assets9.67% 9.36% 5.00%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets11.45% 11.24% 6.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets11.45% 11.24% 8.00%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets12.70% 12.49% 10.00%


At June 30, 2026, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $688.9 million and $1.18 billion, respectively. We also had approximately $450.5 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at June 30, 2026 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $424.1 million.

Share Repurchase Plan
On December 16, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2026 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2026 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2026. During the six month period ended June 30, 2026, there were no shares of common stock repurchased.

Earnings Conference Call
Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI645bccc138044d5c9b0f8bf44d8ecd96.

In order to view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/znkibk4a during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until July 23, 2027.

About Independent Bank Corporation
Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank holding company and the parent company of Independent Bank and, as of July 1, 2026, Highpoint Community Bank. Independent Bank Corporation has total assets of approximately $6.3 billion and operates from 66 locations across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. Founded in 1864 as First National Bank of Ionia, Independent Bank provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage lending, and investment services. Independent Bank expects to complete the full system integration of Highpoint Community Bank’s operations on November 9, 2026. Until conversion, customers of Highpoint Community Bank should continue using their existing Highpoint Community Bank branches, checks, bank cards, online and mobile banking, and other banking services as usual.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are often identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “outlook,” and similar expressions. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our anticipated future financial performance and components of that performance, acquisition integration activities, expected benefits of the completed acquisition, and future plans, prospects and performance.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets; changes in interest rates; changes in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolio or in the value of collateral securing loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; changes in funding availability or costs; legal and regulatory developments; the timing, cost and outcome of pending or threatened litigation and regulatory matters; changes in customer behavior and preferences; cybersecurity incidents or other data-security breaches; risks relating to the integration of Highpoint Community Bank, including customer and employee retention, systems conversion, unexpected costs, disruption to business relationships, and the risk that anticipated benefits may not be realized when expected or at all; and management’s ability to effectively manage the risks facing our business. Additional risk factors are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

  June 30,
2026		 December 31,
2025
  (Unaudited)
  (In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $64,089  $52,235 
Interest bearing deposits  101,361   86,152 
Cash and Cash Equivalents  165,450   138,387 
Equity securities at fair value  1,088    
Securities available for sale  493,952   495,909 
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $261,020 at June 30, 2026 and $282,830 at December 31, 2025)  287,574   309,523 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost  18,940   18,102 
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value  16,824   9,031 
Loans    
Commercial  2,359,988   2,213,557 
Mortgage  1,533,268   1,524,821 
Installment  520,608   537,907 
Total Loans  4,413,864   4,276,285 
Allowance for credit losses  (65,673)  (63,445)
Net Loans  4,348,191   4,212,840 
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net  710   896 
Property and equipment, net  44,549   38,972 
Bank-owned life insurance  53,567   53,750 
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value  33,949   31,493 
Other intangibles, net  771   1,001 
Goodwill  28,300   28,300 
Accrued income and other assets  169,976   167,516 
Total Assets $5,663,841  $5,505,720 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Deposits    
Non-interest bearing $1,030,460  $991,984 
Savings and interest-bearing checking  2,143,895   2,113,260 
Reciprocal  1,025,016   974,921 
Time  662,248   662,858 
Brokered time  514   18,659 
Total Deposits  4,862,133   4,761,682 
Other borrowings  127,005   77,003 
Subordinated debentures  39,898   39,864 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  106,392   124,220 
Total Liabilities  5,135,428   5,002,769 
     
Shareholders’ Equity    
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding      
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,602,535 shares at June 30, 2026 and 20,548,893 shares at December 31, 2025  307,820   307,845 
Retained earnings  276,934   252,794 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (56,341)  (57,688)
Total Shareholders’ Equity  528,413   502,951 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $5,663,841  $5,505,720 


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
   June 30,
   March 31,   June 30,
 June 30,
   2026   2026   2025  2026   2025 
  (Unaudited)
Interest Income (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans $60,643  $59,249  $59,535 $119,892  $117,303 
Interest on securities          
Taxable  3,300   3,354   3,796  6,654   7,832 
Tax-exempt  2,525   2,522   2,773  5,047   5,543 
Other investments  826   1,044   774  1,870   2,344 
Total Interest Income  67,294   66,169   66,878  133,463   133,022 
Interest Expense          
Deposits  18,322   18,397   20,462  36,719   41,417 
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures  1,070   917   1,801  1,987   3,305 
Total Interest Expense  19,392   19,314   22,263  38,706   44,722 
Net Interest Income  47,902   46,855   44,615  94,757   88,300 
Provision for credit losses  2,717   362   1,500  3,079   2,221 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses  45,185   46,493   43,115  91,678   86,079 
Non-interest Income          
Interchange income  3,576   3,234   3,390  6,810   6,517 
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,100   2,935   2,981  6,035   5,795 
Net gains (losses) on assets          
Mortgage loans  1,651   1,308   1,631  2,959   3,934 
Equity securities at fair value  1,600        1,600    
Securities available for sale  (90)  (26)  11  (116)  (319)
Mortgage loan servicing, net  2,460   1,646   490  4,106   (146)
Other  3,037   2,951   2,822  5,988   5,968 
Total Non-interest Income  15,334   12,048   11,325  27,382   21,749 
Non-interest Expense          
Compensation and employee benefits  22,560   21,829   21,123  44,389   41,506 
Data processing  4,152   3,952   3,847  8,104   7,576 
Occupancy, net  2,073   2,413   2,046  4,486   4,269 
Interchange expense  1,224   1,191   1,177  2,415   2,296 
Advertising  1,180   1,210   833  2,390   1,694 
Litigation expense  350   1,500     1,850    
Furniture, fixtures and equipment  927   894   793  1,821   1,678 
Loan and collection  1,038   752   744  1,790   1,530 
FDIC deposit insurance  738   799   637  1,537   1,348 
Legal and professional  613   591   500  1,204   979 
Communications  464   593   470  1,057   1,061 
Merger related expense  369   300     669    
Other  2,121   2,287   1,592  4,408   4,087 
Total Non-interest Expense  37,809   38,311   33,762  76,120   68,024 
Income Before Income Tax  22,710   20,230   20,678  42,940   39,804 
Income tax expense  3,905   3,355   3,801  7,260   7,337 
Net Income $18,805  $16,875  $16,877 $35,680  $32,467 
Net Income Per Common Share          
Basic $0.91  $0.82  $0.81 $1.73  $1.56 
Diluted $0.90  $0.81  $0.81 $1.72  $1.54 


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data

 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended        
Net interest income$47,902  $46,855 $46,354  $45,361  $44,615 
Provision for credit losses 2,717   362  1,923   1,991   1,500 
Non-interest income 15,334   12,048  11,958   11,937   11,325 
Non-interest expense 37,809   38,311  36,078   34,131   33,762 
Income before income tax 22,710   20,230  20,311   21,176   20,678 
Income tax expense 3,905   3,355  1,739   3,674   3,801 
Net income$18,805  $16,875 $18,572  $17,502  $16,877 
         
Basic net income per common share$0.91  $0.82 $0.90  $0.85  $0.81 
Diluted net income per common share 0.90   0.81  0.89   0.84   0.81 
Cash dividend per share 0.28   0.28  0.26   0.26   0.26 
         
Average shares outstanding 20,603,937   20,574,506  20,639,758   20,702,235   20,749,925 
Average diluted shares outstanding 20,807,061   20,780,188  20,848,634   20,904,857   20,945,522 
         
Performance Ratios        
Return on average assets 1.37%  1.24% 1.35%  1.27%  1.27%
Return on average equity 14.52   13.43  14.75   14.57   14.66 
Efficiency ratio (1) 60.64   64.33  61.18   58.86   59.67 
         
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)       
Interest income 5.20%  5.15% 5.24%  5.38%  5.35%
Interest expense 1.49   1.50  1.62   1.84   1.77 
Net interest margin 3.71   3.65  3.62   3.54   3.58 
         
Average Balances        
Loans$4,368,577  $4,315,371 $4,249,389  $4,201,557  $4,128,771 
Securities 777,422   796,251  815,269   826,362   846,052 
Total earning assets 5,219,641   5,209,360  5,162,381   5,159,681   5,036,090 
Total assets 5,521,748   5,522,244  5,449,518   5,451,922   5,324,959 
Deposits 4,812,586   4,832,089  4,774,179   4,786,408   4,646,639 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,896,448   3,892,702  3,846,367   3,862,024   3,763,477 
Shareholders' equity 519,439   509,523  499,445   476,422   461,720 

(1)   Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)

 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period        
Capital        
Tangible common equity ratio (2) 8.86%  8.71% 8.65%  8.44%  8.16%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (2) 9.67   9.61  9.51   9.35   9.24 
Average equity to average assets 9.41   9.23  9.16   8.74   8.67 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 13.78   13.79  13.59   13.67   14.20 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.52   12.54  12.33   12.42   12.23 
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 11.70   11.70  11.49   11.55   11.36 
Tier 1 capital to average assets (3) 10.58   10.34  10.27   10.07   10.07 
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$25.65  $24.80 $24.48  $23.72  $22.65 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock (2) 24.24   23.38  23.05   22.29   21.23 
Total shares outstanding 20,602,535   20,585,805  20,548,893   20,691,604   20,715,650 
         
Selected Balances        
Loans$4,413,864  $4,308,099 $4,276,285  $4,198,283  $4,164,367 
Securities 781,526   783,302  805,432   824,033   838,813 
Total earning assets 5,332,515   5,255,657  5,195,002   5,204,380   5,105,579 
Total assets 5,663,841   5,557,509  5,505,720   5,493,113   5,418,519 
Deposits 4,862,133   4,880,680  4,761,682   4,859,155   4,659,359 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,998,576   3,956,431  3,886,565   3,897,487   3,832,845 
Shareholders' equity 528,413   510,553  502,951   490,742   469,250 

(2)   Refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
(3)   June 30, 2026 are Preliminary.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends.  Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")       
        
Net interest income$47,902  $44,615  $94,757  $88,300 
Add:  taxable equivalent adjustment 440   444   885   896 
Net interest income - taxable equivalent$48,342  $45,059  $95,642  $89,196 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.67%  3.55%  3.64%  3.50%
Net interest margin (Non-GAAP FTE) (1) 3.71%  3.58%  3.68%  3.54%

(1)   Annualized.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
 (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity$528,413  $510,553  $502,951  $490,742  $469,250 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles, net 771   886   1,001   1,123   1,244 
Tangible common equity 499,342   481,367   473,650   461,319   439,706 
Addition:         
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes 50,544   55,226   51,891   54,833   64,089 
Tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments$549,886  $536,593  $525,541  $516,152  $503,795 
          
Total assets$5,663,841  $5,557,509  $5,505,720  $5,493,113  $5,418,519 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles, net 771   886   1,001   1,123   1,244 
Tangible assets 5,634,770   5,528,323   5,476,419   5,463,690   5,388,975 
Addition:         
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax 50,544   55,226   51,891   54,833   64,089 
Tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments$5,685,314  $5,583,549  $5,528,310  $5,518,523  $5,453,064 
          
Common equity ratio 9.33%  9.19%  9.14%  8.93%  8.66%
Tangible common equity ratio 8.86%  8.71%  8.65%  8.44%  8.16%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 9.67%  9.61%  9.51%  9.35%  9.24%
          
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
          
Common shareholders' equity$528,413  $510,553  $502,951  $490,742  $469,250 
Tangible common equity$499,342  $481,367  $473,650  $461,319  $439,706 
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 20,603   20,586   20,549   20,692   20,716 
          
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$25.65  $24.80  $24.48  $23.72  $22.65 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock$24.24  $23.38  $23.05  $22.29  $21.23 


The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets.  Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

Contact:William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929



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