Shanghai Droi Technology Launches DroiClaw AI Operating System with Hybrid Edge-Cloud Architecture

Shanghai, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Droi Technology has announced the launch of DroiClaw, an AI-native operating system designed to transform smart terminals from app-driven devices into intelligent, agent-powered assistants.





Built on a hybrid edge-cloud architecture, DroiClaw embeds multimodal AI agents directly into core operating-system services. The platform enables users to complete complex, cross-service tasks through natural voice, text, image, file and video interactions—without repeatedly switching between individual applications.

The launch comes as the technology industry moves toward a new generation of intelligent devices in which AI is integrated into the operating system itself, rather than added as a standalone application or chatbot feature.

DroiClaw reflects Shanghai Droi Technology’s vision of creating a more natural and intelligent relationship between people and their devices. Built around large-scale models and multimodal AI-agent technologies, DroiClaw is a smart-terminal operating system that integrates AI agents into core system-level functions, including task scheduling, device control, user interaction, and privacy management. The platform also supports personalized AI avatars, customizable personalities and voices, skill creation and installation, multimodal conversations, image analysis, and document processing. Its on-device AI design enables agents to work across applications and sensors to complete tasks.

AI-Native and Hybrid Architecture

DroiClaw’s technical foundation is a hybrid edge-cloud architecture that combines lightweight on-device models with more powerful cloud-based large models.

Under normal conditions, users primarily access cloud-based large models, which support advanced capabilities such as multimodal interactions, AIGC, complex reasoning, up-to-date information processing, and skill execution.

On-device models mainly serve as a fallback in specific situations, such as when network access is unavailable or cloud service credits have been exhausted. In these cases, the system can automatically switch to a local model to handle basic question-and-answer tasks. Shanghai Droi Technology states that the architecture is not tied to any specific model or hardware platform. It is compatible with mainstream AI models and also supports customized or privately deployed models. This flexible architecture is designed to improve response speed while strengthening privacy protection, giving users greater security, flexibility, and control.





Main Functions and User Experience

DroiClaw focuses on multimodal, agent-led interactions, which means that users can interact by using their voice, text, images, files, and live video questions. Agents then analyze those inputs to translate, summarize, draft text, extract data, or answer context-aware queries. Since these agents are integrated at the system level, they can coordinate workflows across services and sensors. For instance, they help users plan a trip by checking calendars, scanning messages to extract relevant information, and booking options via third-party services without requiring users to open third-party apps. This open ecosystem also includes built-in services that read images, analyze documents, offer real-time information feeds, provide writing assistance, etc.

Shanghai Droi Technology positions these features as native OS services that evolve with user behavior to provide a more personalized, continuous assistant experience.

Hardware-Neutral Platform and Open Ecosystem

Shanghai Droi Technology said DroiClaw is designed as a hardware-neutral platform that integrates AI capabilities at the operating system level. The company said the system is designed to support different types of smart terminals, including devices across various hardware configurations. The system is also designed to be open to terminal manufacturers, developers, and tech partners, while also offering support for multiple AI models and private deployments to avoid lock-in situations. This openness aims to nurture an AI agent ecosystem where third-party skills freely coexist with various model choices and hardware diversity.

Shanghai Droi Technology describes this vision as an app-free, agentic OS in which agents can help users complete cross-service tasks through natural interaction. Therefore, it reduces the friction of manual app navigation. Device makers and developers simultaneously enjoy new integration options, which the company calls a win-win situation for everyone.

About Shanghai Droi’s Technology

Shanghai Droi Technology , founded in 2008, brings established operating-system experience to the project: its FreemeOS platform is reported by the company to be installed on more than 200 million devices across dozens of countries and regions. That history, Shanghai Droi says, offers practical integration and deployment experience that informs DroiClaw’s design.

DroiClaw is designed as a hybrid AI operating system that can be deployed across a range of hardware platforms. Its broader adoption will depend on manufacturer participation, developer engagement, and the system’s ability to balance automation with user control. Together, these factors could help make affordable AI solutions more widely available in global markets.