Denny’s Canada Expands in New Brunswick with New Moncton Diner Now Open





MONCTON, New Brunswick, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Canada is continuing its growth across Eastern Canada with the recent opening of a new diner in Moncton, New Brunswick, this July. Located at 70 Queensway Drive, just off the Trans-Canada Highway, the new diner marks the brand’s second location in New Brunswick and its first in the city of Moncton.

Owned and operated by Fens Market Group under the leadership of owner Dwight Fraser, the Moncton diner represents the franchisee’s second Denny’s location in the province, building on the success of its Lake George diner and further strengthening Denny’s presence in Atlantic Canada.

Known as Canada’s Modern Diner, Denny’s Moncton will offer guests the brand’s signature “Familiar Made Fresh” experience, where fresh ingredients meet a classic diner feel. The diner will serve all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night favourites seven days a week, with operating hours extending until 11 pm. Guest favourites include the iconic Original Grand Slam that includes two buttermilk pancakes, crispy bacon, sausage links, and freshly cooked eggs, alongside the All-Canadian Slam, a hearty nod to Canadian flavour featuring peameal bacon and classic morning staples.





“Moncton is one of Atlantic Canada’s fastest growing and most vibrant communities, making it an exciting location for our continued expansion,” said Ron Cecillon, President and Chief Operating Officer, Denny’s Canada, Bar One and UK & Ireland Restaurant Group. “We are thrilled to bring the Denny’s brand to Moncton and provide local residents and visitors with a welcoming place to enjoy great food, exceptional value and memorable dining experiences. This opening reflects our ongoing commitment to growing across New Brunswick and Eastern Canada.”

As a major hub for business, tourism and transportation in New Brunswick, Moncton offers an ideal location for Denny’s newest diner. Conveniently situated just off the Trans-Canada Highway, the diner is well-positioned to serve local residents, travellers and families alike.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Fens Market Group as they expand their presence in New Brunswick,” said Juan J. Lopez, Franchise Business Development Manager for Eastern Canada. “The opening of Denny’s Moncton demonstrates the strength of the brand and the growing demand for high-quality dining options throughout the region. We look forward to welcoming guests through our doors and becoming part of the Moncton community.”





In addition to its extensive menu and all-day breakfast offerings, the Moncton diner will participate in Denny's Canada’s ongoing guest-favourite weekly dinner promotions, including Kids Eat Free Tuesdays and Sundays, Family Night Wednesdays and 55+ Thursdays. These offers reflect Denny's continued commitment to delivering great value for families and communities across Canada. For more details on these offers, please visit: dennys.ca.

The new diner is now open and located at 70 Queensway Drive, Moncton, NB, E1G 2L2.

About Denny’s Canada

Acquired in 1990 by Northland Properties Corporation, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is one of the best-known hospitality brands under the Canadian and family-owned organization, alongside Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Grouse Mountain Resort, Moxies, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sandman Hotel Group, and The Sutton Place Hotels.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is responsible for operating and franchising 88 diners nationally. ‘Canada’s Diner’ has a well-deserved reputation for guest satisfaction, committed to serving a diverse menu of high-quality food at a great price. More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

Media Contact

Chira Tochia

Senior Manager, Public Relations & Communications,

Northland Properties

communications@northland.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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