Zeolites Market Size to Hit USD 28.21 Billion by 2035 as Sustainable Industrial Demand Accelerates | SNS Insider

Austin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Zeolites Market was valued at USD 16.42 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 28.21 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2026 to 2035.

The market growth of Zeolites results from increasing demand for microporous crystalline aluminosilicates, expanding application as catalysts and ion-exchange agents and worries about sustainability in production in the petrochemical, water purification and consumer goods sectors. The producers offer catalytic and adsorbent solutions utilizing synthetic and natural types of zeolites. Employing hierarchical pore structures, nanotechnologies and modern hydrothermal synthesis methods, the producers are able to precisely regulate the performance and minimize the environmental footprint of their products.





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Rising sustainability focus and clean energy applications driving market expansion

Zeolite solutions are gaining wider acceptance around the world because of the increased focus on environmental sustainability in various sectors such as the petrochemical industry, detergents industry, and agriculture industry. The use of artificial zeolites as catalysts and natural zeolites as adsorbents has been pursued by companies in order to increase efficiency. Other factors such as government policies and requirements for phosphate-free detergents have also encouraged the use of zeolites.

Segments Analysis

By Product

Synthetic zeolites held a majority market share of around 75% in the Zeolites Market in 2025 due to their high level of purity and uniformity and the ability to control the pore size, which is required for achieving the structure required for fluid catalytic cracking and hydrocracking in petrochemicals production. Natural zeolites constitute the fastest growing product type on account of their low cost and adequate performance.

By Application

The catalysts application held a large share of the Zeolites Market at about 38% in 2025 due to wide applicability in fluid catalytic cracking and hydrocracking for the conversion of heavy oil fractions into more valuable products. The detergents builder’s application is the fastest-growing one due to the ability of zeolite A to act as an ion exchanger and water softener.

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Regional Analysis

North America has led the global zeolites market in 2025 because of several large petrochemical firms utilizing the zeolites as catalysts in the processes of catalytic cracking and hydrocracking refineries. The water treatment applications have been growing consistently owing to strict environmental regulations that improve the quality of the water, while big players, such as Albemarle Corporation and Honeywell UOP, contribute innovations regionally. In the United States, there is approximately 87.4% share of North American revenues through those companies' operations.

The U.S. Zeolites Market is estimated to be worth around USD 4.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to be worth around USD 7.74 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 6.59%. It will be fueled by extensive oil refineries and petrochemicals industries, increasing demands in the wastewater treatment, and encouraged use of eco-friendly zeolites products by EPA in the detergent and water treatment industries.

The Europe Zeolites Market is estimated to be worth USD 3.94 billion in 2025 and is expected to rise to USD 6.60 billion by 2035 at a 5.30% CAGR during the period of 2026-2035. This growth is on account of detergent builders, water policy requirements, and new developments in membrane technologies as per the European Hydrogen Strategy. Germany has the highest market share of 22.3%.

Asia Pacific was a dominant market share holder and acted as the fastest growing market for zeolites due to the presence of China and India where rapid growth in petrochemicals, agriculture, water treatment, and construction is taking place. Zeolite-based catalysts are essential in fluid catalytic cracking and hydrocracking process used in refinery operations. China holds about 44.8% of the Asia Pacific revenue due to expanding petrochemical production in the country and zeolite manufacturing.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Zeolites Market Report:

BASF SE

Albemarle Corporation

Honeywell International Inc. (UOP)

Clariant AG

Tosoh Corporation

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

Zeolyst International

Arkema S.A.

Zeochem AG

Union Showa K.K.

CWK Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH

National Aluminium Company Limited

PQ Corporation

Bear River Zeolite Co.

Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd.

St. Cloud Mining Company

Hengye Inc.

International Zeolite Corp.

Shijiazhuang Jianda High-tech Chemical Co. Ltd.

Huiying Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments

February 2024: ZEOCHEM announced that its global R&D teams would work on developing innovative zeolite solutions for hydrogen purification, carbon capture, and pharmaceutical grade adsorption applications.

ZEOCHEM announced that its global R&D teams would work on developing innovative zeolite solutions for hydrogen purification, carbon capture, and pharmaceutical grade adsorption applications. 2024: BASF advanced development of its X3D hierarchical zeolite catalyst platform, aiming to defend catalyst performance margins against cost-focused Asian entrants through advanced crystal engineering research investment.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ZEOLITE ADOPTION AND CATALYTIC PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate zeolite adoption trends, product utilization, catalytic efficiency, and manufacturer retention indicators across major product categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate zeolite adoption trends, product utilization, catalytic efficiency, and manufacturer retention indicators across major product categories and markets. PETROCHEMICAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of feedstock pricing, emissions regulation, and phosphate restrictions on zeolite demand and evolving production strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of feedstock pricing, emissions regulation, and phosphate restrictions on zeolite demand and evolving production strategies. ADVANCED SYNTHESIS AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how hierarchical structures, nano-sized technologies, and hydrothermal synthesis are improving catalytic accuracy, durability, and manufacturing capabilities.

– helps you identify how hierarchical structures, nano-sized technologies, and hydrothermal synthesis are improving catalytic accuracy, durability, and manufacturing capabilities. ZEOLITE TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of synthetic, natural, and membrane-based zeolite solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and sustainability risks.

– helps you assess the growth of synthetic, natural, and membrane-based zeolite solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and sustainability risks. CLEAN ENERGY AND HYDROGEN INTEGRATION – helps you understand how zeolites are supporting decarbonization programmes through the integration of carbon capture and hydrogen purification models.

– helps you understand how zeolites are supporting decarbonization programmes through the integration of carbon capture and hydrogen purification models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, zeolite providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global zeolites industry.

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Zeolites Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 16.42 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 28.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.19% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Natural, Synthetic)

• By Application (Catalysts, Adsorbents, Detergent Builders, Cement, Animal Feed, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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