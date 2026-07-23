Buy 7OH in Canada: 7OHyea Expands Information Hub With New 7OH vs. Kratom Guide

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7OHyea, a Canadian supplier of 7-hydroxymitragynine materials labelled for laboratory research and testing, today announced an expansion of its Buy 7OH in Canada information hub with a new educational guide explaining the differences between 7OH and traditional kratom.

The resource was developed to address a common point of confusion in online discussions: 7OH and kratom are related, but they are not interchangeable terms. Kratom generally refers to material from the Mitragyna speciosa plant and its naturally occurring mixture of alkaloids. 7-hydroxymitragynine, commonly shortened to 7OH, is one specific alkaloid associated with that plant. Published scientific literature describes 7OH as occurring naturally in very small amounts and also forming in the body as a metabolite of mitragynine.

By presenting the distinction in plain language, the guide is intended to support researchers, analytical professionals and other informed readers who need clearer terminology when reviewing laboratory materials, product documentation and emerging research. The content does not make medical claims, recommend personal use or present 7OH as a treatment for any condition.

A More Responsible Information Standard

The expanded information hub focuses on verifiable product and research details rather than consumer wellness claims. Topics include chemical identity, the difference between whole-plant kratom and isolated or concentrated alkaloid materials, the importance of accurate labelling, and the role of third-party analytical documentation when evaluating research-grade products.

7OHyea states that the materials offered through its website are intended only for controlled laboratory research and testing. The company’s product pages carry “not for human consumption” notices, age restrictions and dependence warnings. The website also provides information about order processing, domestic shipping, returns and methods for contacting the company with documentation questions.

Regulatory Context Included in the Guide

The new resource also encourages readers to examine current regulatory guidance before obtaining or handling kratom-related materials. Health Canada has warned that kratom may pose serious health risks and has stated that it has not authorized health products containing kratom. Rules and enforcement positions can change, and organizations remain responsible for confirming whether a material, intended use, shipment or transaction complies with applicable federal, provincial and local requirements.

Because concentrated 7OH materials are scientifically and regulatorily distinct from traditional kratom leaf, the company recommends that researchers avoid relying on broad marketing terms or assuming that all kratom-related products have the same composition or risk profile. Clear documentation, accurate naming and appropriate handling protocols are central themes of the guide.

Access to the Buy 7OH in Canada Information Resource

The new 7OH vs. kratom guide is available through the Buy 7OH in Canada information hub operated by 7OHyea. The website also includes explanatory material on laboratory terminology, analytical documentation, order processing, domestic shipping and responsible research-product communication.

About 7OHyea

7OHyea is based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, and provides 7-hydroxymitragynine materials labelled for laboratory research and testing purposes. According to the company, its focus is on consistent product representation, domestic order fulfilment, accessible documentation and clear research-only notices. Products are not presented as approved medicines, dietary supplements or treatments, and are not intended for human consumption.

Company Details

Company Name: 7OHyea

Contact Person: Oliver

Email: 7ohyea@gmail.com

Address: 231 Carlingview Dr, Toronto, ON M9W 5E8, Canada Website: https://www.7ohyea.ca/

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