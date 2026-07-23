Paid To Trade Wins “Fastest Payout Prop Firm” at UF AWARDS Global 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paid To Trade, a forex prop firm offering live institutional execution, won the “Fastest Payout Prop Firm” award at the UF AWARDS Global 2026 ceremony during iFX EXPO International in Limassol, Cyprus. The award was backed by verified payout metrics showing an average processing time of 19 minutes from request to funds received.





The UF AWARDS Global 2026 took place on 17 June 2026 at the City of Dreams Mediterranean resort. The ceremony brought together over 6,500 attendees and 200 exhibitors from across online trading, fintech, and financial services. The “Fastest Payout Prop Firm” category evaluated firms on verifiable payout speed, processing consistency, and operational infrastructure.

“This award puts a number on what our traders already know. When you request a payout at Paid To Trade, the money moves. 19 minutes on average, every time, no exceptions,” said Will, Support Team. “We built our entire operation around this. It’s not a feature we tacked on. It’s the reason the company exists.”

What makes Paid To Trade the fastest payout prop firm

The 19-minute average payout time is not an isolated metric. It is the result of how Paid To Trade is structured from the ground up.

Most prop firms run traders on simulated accounts. The execution looks real but the fills are synthetic. When a trader requests a payout, the firm has to reconcile simulated performance against internal risk models before releasing funds. That reconciliation process is where delays pile up.

Paid To Trade skips this entirely. The firm operates on live institutional execution. Traders place real orders in real markets through institutional liquidity. When they profit, the profit is real, and the payout process does not require reconciliation against a simulation layer. This removes the single biggest bottleneck in prop firm payout processing.

The result is a clean pipeline: a trader submits a payout request, the system confirms the verified profit, approval is instant, and funds are sent. The average time across all of that is 19 minutes.

How the Instant Funded account works

Paid To Trade’s main product is the Instant Funded account, also called the Static Account. It is structured differently from the challenge-based accounts offered by most prop firms.

There is no evaluation phase. There is no challenge to pass. Traders receive a live funded account immediately after purchase and identity verification. From there, they trade and keep 80% of whatever profit they generate.

The account comes with no consistency rule, no profit cap, and no minimum number of trading days. Payouts run on a fixed 7-day calendar cycle with instant approvals. Account sizes are available at $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, and $40,000.

For traders who have spent months cycling through multi-phase evaluations at other firms, the appeal is straightforward: buy the account, verify your identity, start trading, and get paid on a weekly cycle.

How Paid To Trade processes payouts in 19 minutes

Three specific infrastructure decisions make the 19-minute average possible.

Identity verification at onboarding, not at withdrawal. Every trader completes Veriff identity verification when they first create their account. KYC is handled once, upfront. When a payout request comes in, the trader’s identity is already confirmed. This eliminates the compliance review step that adds days to payout timelines at firms that defer verification to the withdrawal stage.

In-house support with direct system access. Paid To Trade runs its own customer support team. Support staff are not outsourced. They have direct access to the trading and payout systems. If a payout request hits any friction, the person handling it can see the account, confirm the data, and resolve the issue without escalation. This keeps the pipeline moving.

No simulation reconciliation. Because traders execute on live institutional liquidity, there is no synthetic-to-real reconciliation step. The profit shown on the account is the profit that gets paid out. Other firms that run simulated environments need an internal audit step before releasing funds. Paid To Trade does not.

Why payout speed matters for prop traders

Payout speed is not just a convenience metric. It affects how traders manage their risk, plan their finances, and evaluate whether a prop firm is trustworthy.

A trader working on a weekly payout cycle needs to know that when the cycle hits, the money actually arrives. If payout processing takes 3 to 7 business days (which is common across the industry), the trader is effectively floating a week of profits with no guarantee of when they will land. That uncertainty compounds when a trader is running multiple accounts or relying on prop firm income as part of their trading career.

At 19 minutes average, Paid To Trade compresses that window to near-zero. A trader can request a payout at the end of a session and have the funds in their account before the next session starts. That changes how traders think about position sizing, drawdown management, and account scaling.

The speed also functions as a trust signal. The fastest way for a prop firm to prove it is not running a scam is to pay quickly and consistently. Delayed payouts are the number one complaint traders raise against prop firms on review sites and trading forums. A verified 19-minute average, validated by an independent award body, removes that concern.

What the UF AWARDS Global recognition means

The UF AWARDS are one of the most recognized award programs in the online trading and fintech industry. The Global edition, held annually during iFX EXPO International in Cyprus, evaluates companies across dozens of categories based on verified performance data, industry reputation, and operational standards.

For Paid To Trade, the “Fastest Payout Prop Firm” title provides third-party validation of a claim the firm has made since launch. The 19-minute average is now not just an internal metric. It is an independently recognized benchmark.

The award also positions Paid To Trade against a broader competitive field. The prop trading industry has grown rapidly, and with that growth has come a wave of firms making payout promises they cannot keep. The UF AWARDS distinction separates verified operators from firms that rely on marketing claims alone.

Paid To Trade at a glance

Detail Specification Product Instant Funded (Static Account) Execution Live institutional Profit split 80% to trader Evaluation required None Payout cycle 7-day calendar Average payout time 19 minutes (verified) Account sizes $5K, $10K, $20K, $40K Consistency rule None Profit cap None Minimum trading days None KYC provider Veriff Support In-house Website paidtotrade.net



Frequently asked questions

How fast does Paid To Trade process payouts?

Paid To Trade processes payouts in an average of 19 minutes from request to funds received. This was verified by the UF AWARDS Global 2026, where the firm won the “Fastest Payout Prop Firm” title.

Does Paid To Trade require an evaluation or challenge?

No. Paid To Trade’s Instant Funded account gives traders a live funded account immediately after purchase and identity verification. There is no multi-phase evaluation, no challenge to pass, and no minimum trading days required.

What is the profit split at Paid To Trade?

Traders keep 80% of all profits generated on their Instant Funded account. There is no profit cap.

How often can traders get paid at Paid To Trade?

Payouts run on a 7-day calendar cycle. Traders can request a withdrawal at each cycle, and approvals are instant.

Does Paid To Trade use simulated or live execution?

Paid To Trade operates on live institutional execution. Traders place real orders in real markets through institutional liquidity. This is different from most prop firms that run simulated trading environments.

What account sizes does Paid To Trade offer?

Instant Funded accounts are available at $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, and $40,000.

What is the UF AWARDS Global?

The UF AWARDS Global is an annual industry awards program held during iFX EXPO International in Limassol, Cyprus. The 2026 edition took place on 17 June at the City of Dreams Mediterranean resort, recognizing excellence across online trading, fintech, and financial services.

To open an account or see the full product offering, visit paidtotrade.net .

Media Contact

Company name: Paid To Trade

Contact name: Will B

Email: support@paidtotrade.net

Website: paidtotrade.net

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Paid To Trade. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f176158f-461d-4460-adee-67252c977d73