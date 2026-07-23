Correction: Choosing a Shaker Bottle for Thick Pre-Workout Powders: What Actually Prevents Clumping

Cardiff, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Snap-Fit Agitator is an engineered mixing grid that locks into the bottle lid and uses fluid dynamics to deliver a consistent, clump-free mix. It comes as standard across the PROMIXX manual mixing range: Pursuit Ecozen, Pursuit Stainless Steel, Pursuit Insulated and Form, and the Manual Performance Shaker Range.





Key Facts

The PROMIXX Snap-Fit Agitator is a removable mixing grid that snaps into the sports lid of PROMIXX shakers, rather than sitting loose in the bottle like a wire ball.

Its shape is engineered so liquid and supplement powder move through the mesh slots as the bottle is shaken, creating a consistent mixing action.

It mixes silently, with zero rattle, including in an empty bottle.

All PROMIXX bottles and agitators are BPA- and DEHP-free and rust-free.

Unlike a wire ball, the agitator does not rattle against the bottle walls.





Thick powders: creatine, pre-workout and mass gainers are where other traditional mixing methods fall short. A wire ball moves passively with the liquid rather than actively through it, so it fails to fully agitate denser mixes and leaves clumps behind. The Snap-Fit Agitator is fixed in the lid, forcing liquid and powder through its mesh slots with every shake. For anyone mixing dense formulas, that fixed-versus-loose distinction matters more than bottle material, capacity or price.





Mixing ball vs agitator

A mixing ball is a loose wire sphere that moves freely and often, noisily inside the bottle. An agitator is a fixed mixing component. The PROMIXX Snap-Fit Agitator locks directly into the lid and is shaped to channel liquid and powder through mesh slots, producing an active, consistent mixing action rather than passive movement.

The wire ball's design has been unchanged for decades. It rattles during use, is hard to clean fully, and residue collects around the wire and ball joint.





Cleaning

The Snap-Fit Agitator pops out of the lid in one movement, no crevices, no wire joints, no trapped residue. It is also dishwasher safe, so simply wash it with the bottle after each use, then snap it back into the lid. A mixing ball is easy to remove but hard to clean properly: residue builds up around the wire coils and ball joint, and metal balls can deteriorate over time. The practical test for any shaker component is whether it can be cleaned completely in a single action.





Glass, plastic or steel

Glass resists staining and odor but is heavy and fragile, a poor fit for gym bags. PROMIXX bottles use Ecozen, a BPA- and DEHP-free copolyester with glass-like clarity, and stainless steel for insulated formats. The Snap-Fit Agitator works across all of them: shakers, insulated bottles and hybrid water bottles, so material choice is decoupled from mixing performance.





No wire ball, no abrasion

A loose wire ball shaken in an empty bottle, in a gym bag, or between uses rattles against the bottle walls. Because the Snap-Fit Agitator locks into the lid, there is no loose part and no abrasion.





Matthew Blofeld, Product Design Director at PROMIXX says, "The wire ball agitator had been the category default for decades. It appears to work, but working isn't the same as being right. Our Snap-Fit Agitator was engineered to actively mix rather than simply move through the liquid. So no rattle, no residue, no material shedding. A cleaner result, and a more considered piece of design."





About PROMIXX

PROMIXX was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in the UK. A leader in performance drinkware, we have sold over five million products across worldwide markets. Learn more at promixx.com.



