Harbourfront Centre's Island Soul Festival to Host Official Launch of Reggae Month Canada

Toronto, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Centre will host the official launch of Reggae Month Canada during Island Soul, its annual celebration of Caribbean arts, culture and community over the August long weekend.

The launch introduces Reggae Month Canada, a new national cultural initiative inspired by Jamaica's internationally recognized Reggae Month celebrations. Initiated by Farex Entertainment Inc., SPEXDABOSS, Fidelis Business Management and MVB Consulting, the initiative celebrates Canada's reggae legacy while strengthening cultural connections between Canada and Jamaica through music, education and community engagement. Expanded programming will begin in 2027.

For more than two decades, Island Soul has celebrated Caribbean arts and culture, making it a natural home for the launch of Reggae Month Canada.

"Island Soul has always celebrated the richness and diversity of Caribbean cultures," said Tenio Evangelista, President and Chair of the Board of Directors at Harbourfront Centre. "We're proud to host the official launch of Reggae Month Canada and provide a platform for an initiative that celebrates reggae's cultural legacy while bringing communities together through music, creativity and shared experiences."

Beginning in 2027, Reggae Month Canada will expand to include live performances, educational programming, an industry conference, youth mentorship opportunities and community events across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.

"For decades, reggae has been more than music to me. It has been the soundtrack to my life and career," said SPEXDABOSS, co-founder of Reggae Month Canada. "Creating Reggae Month Canada has always been about building something lasting. We want to celebrate Canada's reggae community, strengthen the cultural ties between Canada and Jamaica, and create new opportunities for artists, youth and future generations. August 1 is the first step."

The initiative has received the approval and support of Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia 'Babsy' Grange.

"This initiative will serve as an important platform for showcasing Jamaican excellence while reinforcing the enduring legacy of reggae as a UNESCO-recognized cultural expression that transcends borders and generations," added the Honourable Olivia "Babsy" Grange, Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

The official launch also marks the next chapter of The Riddim Track, Canada's only commercial reggae radio show. Hosted by SPEXDABOSS for the past 25 years, the program has connected generations of listeners with reggae music and culture across Canada. The August 1 event marks the fourth edition of Riddim Track Live by the Water.

The free launch event takes place during Riddim Track Live by the Water on Saturday, August 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. The afternoon will feature DJ sets by SPEXDABOSS, reggae dance performances, interactive family activities, and headline performances by 2026 JUNO Award winner Naomi Cowan and six-time JUNO Award winner Exco Levi.

About Reggae Month Canada

Reggae Month Canada is a national cultural initiative initiated by Farex Entertainment Inc., SPEXDABOSS, Fidelis Business Management, and MVB Consulting. Inspired by Jamaica's internationally recognized Reggae Month celebrations, the initiative celebrates Canada's reggae legacy through music, education, cultural exchange and community engagement, with expanded annual programming beginning in 2027.

About Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre is Toronto's waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation. Spanning a 10-acre campus at the heart of Toronto's central waterfront, it is a registered charitable not-for-profit cultural organization that offers year-round programs and events accessible to all audiences. The organization champions established and emerging Canadian artists across varied disciplines and serves as a recreational hub for more than 6.3 million annual visitors. Whether hailing from across the street or around the globe, Harbourfront Centre offers memorable and meaningful experiences for all who visit.

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