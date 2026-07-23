Source One Packaging, LLC Adds OMET X6 Flexo Press to Boost U.S. Production Speed and Capacity

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source One Packaging LLC has installed a new OMET X6 flexographic press at its Hauppauge, New York facility, expanding the company's production capacity for custom-printed shrink sleeves and labels, roll stock, and flexible packaging.

The investment strengthens Source One Packaging's ability to support brands and co-packers that need sharp graphics, consistent print quality, faster changeovers, and reliable turnaround across a growing number of SKUs. The new press adds additional capacity for shrink film packaging applications used across food and beverage, supplements, personal care, household products, pet products, and other consumer packaged goods markets.

The OMET X6 brings additional flexographic print capacity and process control to Source One's production floor, supporting faster setup, improved print consistency, broader application support, and smoother movement from artwork and sampling to approved production.

"Brands are under pressure to launch faster, manage more SKUs, and maintain consistent shelf-ready packaging," said Richard Perillo, President of Source One Packaging LLC. "The OMET X6 gives us added speed, control, and print consistency, while our team continues to provide the hands-on design and production support customers expect from Source One."

Source One Packaging LLC provides flexible packaging solutions including custom-printed shrink sleeves and labels, tamper-evident preform shrink bands, roll stock, including PVC/PETG roll stock for automated applications, laminated films, lidding films, and other custom packaging components. The company also offers product specialists, in-house graphic support, sizing and sampling assistance, converting capabilities, and nationwide shipping to help customers move from concept to production with fewer handoffs.

"What our customers care about most is knowing their order will come back right, on time, every time," said Tom McGarry, Owner at Source One Packaging LLC. "Expanding our press capacity means we can deliver that consistency to more brands, distributors and co-packers, across more SKUs, without stretching our team thin."

Source One Packaging will also highlight its expanded flexographic printing capabilities at PACK EXPO International 2026 (Booth #LL-9332), taking place October 18-21, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.

For more information about Source One Packaging's flexible packaging capabilities, visit https://www.sourceonepackagingllc.com/ .

About Source One Packaging LLC

Founded in 1999, Source One Packaging LLC is a Hauppauge, New York-based flexible packaging supplier serving brands, manufacturers, and co-packers nationwide. The company provides shrink sleeves, tamper-evident shrink bands, roll stock, pressure-sensitive labels, stand-up pouches, laminated films, lidding films, and related flexible packaging products, with support from product experts, graphic design resources, converting capabilities, and fast nationwide shipping.

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