Trua Awarded U.S. Patent for Reusable, Privacy-Preserving Trust Profiles

MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trua , a provider of reusable identity verification and screening solutions, has received U.S. Patent No. 12,675,605 , the seventh in its portfolio of patents, for technology that creates and maintains a living trust profile. That profile is built from identity verification using biographical and biometric data and, optionally, combined with background and credential information into a single trust score. Users update it as relevant information changes, providing a reusable trust signal while giving individuals control over what they share.

“People should not have to surrender the same sensitive information every time they apply for a job, join a platform, or access a service,” said Raj Ananthanpillai, CEO of Trua. “This patent supports a more practical model: ‘verify once and use it anywhere’ while keeping information current, and let the individual control what is shared. Companies receive a clearer trust signal without the need to collect and store personally identifiable information (PII), while people retain greater privacy.”

Traditional background checks reflect only the information available when an employer completes them. As that information ages, the original screening result drifts from a person’s current circumstances. Trua refers to this as the “staleness gap.”

Trua designed its patented approach to narrow that gap by incorporating refreshed information from authorized sources into the trust profile and translating verified data into a TruaScore® ranging from 0 to 360. Individuals choose what to share, whether the full profile or only the score, and control who receives it and for how long. TruaScore helps employers, platforms, and other relying parties quickly understand an individual's risk profile before onboarding them, while avoiding the collection and storage of PII, which drastically reduces exposure to data breaches and litigation risks.

Individuals remain in control of their profiles. Each person decides what information to share, who receives it and how long access remains available. A user may also share only the score, rather than the records behind it. Encryption adds another layer of protection that users control.

The patented system provides organizations with a path beyond repeated collection of PII and one-and-done screening. Employers reduce onboarding delays and paperwork. Digital platforms assess trust with less data exposure. Compliance and risk teams use fresher verified information while limiting the collection and storage of personally identifiable information.

The patent also strengthens the technology behind Trua’s portfolio, including TruaID for reusable identity verification, TruaScore for privacy-preserving background screening and Trua-CE for continuous evaluation after onboarding. Together, these products help organizations verify people, monitor relevant changes and manage risk over time.

To learn more about Trua’s reusable identity and screening solutions, visit https://truame.com/solutions/ . Individuals can search patent records through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office .

About Trua

Trua is a first-of-a-kind reusable and portable verified identity screening company that provides all-in-one ID proofing, fraud detection, authentication, and screening through its Trua platform and its solutions: TruaScore®, Trua-CE™, TruaID™, and TruaBroker™. Trua eliminates the need for users to repeatedly assert their real-world identity and solves data storage and privacy problems for businesses while easily aligning with disparate data privacy and consumer protection laws. With Trua, businesses onboard customers seamlessly and authenticate them without requiring personal information, enhancing trust and confidence for both parties. Learn more at www.Truame.com .

Media Contact

Melissa Roxas

trua@teamhighwire.com