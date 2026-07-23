Teladoc Health introduces a virtual care practice built around the person, shaping a new era of connected care

Teladoc One is a model of care delivered as a single, predictive and adaptive experience to drive better health outcomes and address the rising total cost of care

Multidisciplinary care teams, paired with always-on AI support, deliver and guide every step of care

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the pioneer and global leader in virtual care, today announced Teladoc One — a fundamentally new model of virtual care. Teladoc One begins with the person. It addresses the industry's longstanding challenge of fragmented care, where solutions have been built to address one disease at a time rather than dynamically supporting a person's entire health needs.

Teladoc One continuously adapts to each individual, with Teladoc Health care teams delivering and coordinating care across virtual settings and in partnership with a member's trusted local providers. With it, Teladoc Health is advancing a vision in which care is no longer fragmented, but connected, adaptive and deeply accountable for outcomes.

Teladoc One builds on the company’s strong foundation as the nation's largest multi-specialty virtual care practice, with decades of clinical and behavioral data and expertise from delivering more than 100 million visits across primary care, mental health, chronic illness and acute care.

Drawing on the largest unified data ecosystem in virtual healthcare, Teladoc Health's Pulse intelligence engine pairs clinical history with available context from claims, pharmacy, device, medical record, engagement and eligibility data — helping Teladoc Health care teams identify needs earlier, intervene at the right time, improve follow-up, better support specialty referrals and drive better outcomes. Teladoc One is the result of two years rebuilding the technical foundation to bring those assets together.

"Three in four Americans manage at least one chronic disease, driving approximately $4.7 trillion of spending a year — costs that employers and health plans can’t sustain," said Kelly Bliss, President of U.S. Group Health at Teladoc Health. "The industry’s current approach of treating one disease at a time isn’t the answer. Teladoc One changes that. We’ve applied industry-leading intelligence and multidisciplinary care teams to deliver highly personalized care at scale. Importantly for our buyers, Teladoc One raises the bar on accountability, delivering a model that answers to outcomes.”

The average U.S. adult spends eight hours each month coordinating healthcare, the equivalent of a full workday. In addition, the average adult uses six different health-related apps on a regular basis. Teladoc One helps solve this challenge by treating every patient as a population of one. The model supports personalized care pathways, with new capabilities that match patients to the right level of care, optimized for cost and need. As a result, patients don’t have to spend hours deciding what to do and where to go next, and plan sponsors don’t have to buy yet another solution to simply connect patients across their ecosystem. Under the Teladoc One care model, care teams anticipate a patient’s unique needs and deliver or route care appropriately, whether that’s to a Teladoc Health clinician, or a member’s local trusted provider. When in-person care is needed, Teladoc Health care teams don't just refer patients, they actively coordinate it across settings to ensure follow-through.

What's new with Teladoc One

Backed by Teladoc Health's clinical quality and rigor, Teladoc One designs a healthcare ecosystem around the person. Through this model, care adapts to each individual using technology and data. Patients are supported by:

A multidisciplinary virtual care team spanning licensed clinicians, certified health coaches, registered dietitians, mental health therapists and specialists who support every step of care.

spanning licensed clinicians, certified health coaches, registered dietitians, mental health therapists and specialists who support every step of care. A human care guide who keeps them on track with their care plan and escalates to other members of the care team as necessary, coordinating with in-network primary care physicians and specialists, exchanging data and ensuring follow-through.

who keeps them on track with their care plan and escalates to other members of the care team as necessary, coordinating with in-network primary care physicians and specialists, exchanging data and ensuring follow-through. Always-on AI support that works in concert with the care team and keeps members supported and engaged between human touchpoints — drawing on a member’s history and preferences to check in, send reminders, help with scheduling and gather information that's surfaced to the human care team.



“Teladoc One represents the next evolution of healthcare, where care is no longer fragmented, but connected, adaptive and more accountable for outcomes,” said Dr. Ethan Berke, Chief Medical Officer at Teladoc Health. "This proactive, always-on model gives us the ability to care for each person holistically in ways we couldn't before."

Teladoc One is designed to deliver superior outcomes, helping improve health while reducing total cost of care through earlier intervention, better coordination and more effective use of clinical resources. Lower total medical costs are driven by smarter medication management, optimized care site selection, avoidance of unnecessary referrals, improved condition control and meaningful reductions in ER visits and hospitalizations.

Teladoc One moves beyond condition-specific programs to deliver personalized, outcome-based, intelligent care journeys, addressing the full spectrum of needs, from prevention to the treatment of complex conditions. As a part of this model, Teladoc Health is placing 100% of its fees at risk, linking payment directly to performance towards achievement of clinical outcome measures and total cost of care improvement for a full population. By aligning program economics with validated cost reductions, Teladoc Health creates a true partnership model with its clients.

Data consistently show that Teladoc Health’s connected care model delivers more value to customers. Teladoc Health’s customers increasingly turn to the company to resolve a wider range of care needs. In fact, 67% of Teladoc Health clients have two or more products — a testament to the growing value of integrated care. Furthermore, a recent study of more than 29,000 Teladoc Health members enrolled in multiple chronic care programs found that when chronic care and mental health are combined, members have significantly greater reduction in blood sugar and more weight loss.

The launch is part of Teladoc Health’s strategy to enhance its integrated care offerings and deliver greater value to customers. The company recently unveiled new partnerships with the National Basketball Players Association, Walmart and Instacart, and expanded its flagship 24/7 Care service, which can now address a significantly wider spectrum of health needs.

Teladoc One was developed in partnership with select clients, first targeting populations with cardiometabolic health needs, with the ability to expand to additional populations over time. Programs under the Teladoc One model will launch with select clients in September 2026, with broader availability beginning January 2027.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is the global leader in virtual care. The company is delivering and orchestrating care across patients, care providers, platforms, and partners — transforming virtual care into a catalyst for how better health happens. Through our relationships with health plans, employers, providers, health systems and consumers, we are enabling more access, driving better outcomes, extending provider capacity and lowering costs. Learn more at teladochealth.com.

Media:

Lou Serio

PR@teladochealth.com

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